Seems he will play alongside Odegaard with Rice as the DMArsenal better hope not too many side beat their press because I think they will struggle with 1v1 in the back 4 bar Saliba.
For West Ham, it's been a great day.
Part of a reason why I think Timber is being brought in. Zinchenko can tuck in and invert from the left hand side, Timber can do likewise from the right if needed.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Interesting. Have we seen a side that inverts from both sides?
Dont think theyll play at the same time, either Zinchenko on the left or Timber on the right.
Oh okay. With a more stay-at-home full back on the opposite side? Who would they be?
My guess is White at RB, Tierney at LB when inverting unless they arsenal going run 235 build up.
Shows you how overpriced established English players are, it's insane. All brought about because of a stupid HG rule.
Think my heart would go if I saw Liverpool spending that much on Declan fucking Rice. It is mad how much they've backed Arteta though, bit sad watching on really. 3 UCL finals in 6 years and crying poverty still, these haven't played a game in at during that time and are spending like this. Not to mention that in that time they spent more than we did. Just got to hope they sell up soon but I can't see it.
Even with City's bid, Arsenal jumping from a £75m initial fee to £100m is mad. Absolutely shat the bed in response to City's bluff charge.How much is he worth if he's not English? Rodri was £62m when he was 23, though that was four years ago. Really have no idea what Rice's "true" value is, but maybe £100m isn't fair off it.
Just out of curiosity, why do you think the rule is "stupid" to have 8 players (out of 25, so not even a third) oof your squad being players who had spent 3 years in the same league's country as yourselves before they turn 21? They don't have to be starters, just if you don't have 8, you can't have a larger squad than 25 - and players under 21 don't count towards that number so it is hardly restrictive. Surely all it does is stop the likes of City, with very little academy, just buying all the big name players whilst being able to ignore their academy.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Imagine Moyesy with £100m to spend by the way! Who will he be after?
Fantastic business by the Hammers selling a player for £100 million with a year left.Be interesting to see how they'll retool the starting 11 with that money, saw earlier they are linked with Harvey Barnes, hed be a good pick up for them.
If youre West Ham its so hard to spend that much money well. Clubs know you have loads of money burning a hole in your pocket so they try and fleece you, you have high expectations from the fans to make up for losing your best player and you have a vacuum left in terms of on field output that needs filling.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]