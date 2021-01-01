« previous next »
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 07:07:53 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:17:18 pm
Seems he will play alongside Odegaard with Rice as the DM

Arsenal better hope not too many side beat their press because I think they will struggle with 1v1 in the back 4 bar Saliba.

Part of a reason why I think Timber is being brought in. Zinchenko can tuck in and invert from the left hand side, Timber can do likewise from the right if needed.


Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm
For West Ham, it's been a great day.

Yet I'm not sure their fans think it's a great day. Bet if you offered them or the board a chance of Rice staying long term or selling him for £100M they'd choose the player all day long.
Offline Wool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 07:23:55 am »
Fair play to Arsenal, theyre showing huge ambition and are backing their manager. I think theyre making some really smart signings as well, each is an upgrade on what they had last season imo.
Online zero zero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 07:34:05 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:07:53 am
Part of a reason why I think Timber is being brought in. Zinchenko can tuck in and invert from the left hand side, Timber can do likewise from the right if needed.
Interesting. Have we seen a side that inverts from both sides?
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 07:52:40 am »
Kim Min Jae to Bayern for 42 mil release clause. Wonder if Napoli start getting dismantled
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 07:54:10 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:34:05 am
Interesting. Have we seen a side that inverts from both sides?

Dont think theyll play at the same time, either Zinchenko on the left or Timber on the right.
Online zero zero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 07:59:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:54:10 am
Dont think theyll play at the same time, either Zinchenko on the left or Timber on the right.
Oh okay. With a more stay-at-home full back on the opposite side? Who would they be?
Offline RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 08:00:44 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:59:17 am
Oh okay. With a more stay-at-home full back on the opposite side? Who would they be?
My guess is White at RB, Tierney at LB when inverting unless they arsenal going run 235 build up.
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 08:44:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:00:44 am
My guess is White at RB, Tierney at LB when inverting unless they arsenal going run 235 build up.

Yes itll be those 2.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 09:16:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:50:41 am
Shows you how overpriced established English players are, it's insane. All brought about because of a stupid HG rule.

Just out of curiosity, why do you think the rule is "stupid" to have 8 players (out of 25, so not even a third) oof your squad being players who had spent 3 years in the same league's country as yourselves before they turn 21?  They don't have to be starters, just if you don't have 8, you can't have a larger squad than 25 - and players under 21 don't count towards that number so it is hardly restrictive.  Surely all it does is stop the likes of City, with very little academy, just buying all the big name players whilst being able to ignore their academy.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 09:21:08 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:47:41 am
Think my heart would go if I saw Liverpool spending that much on Declan fucking Rice. It is mad how much they've backed Arteta though, bit sad watching on really. 3 UCL finals in 6 years and crying poverty still, these haven't played a game in at during that time and are spending like this. Not to mention that in that time they spent more than we did. Just got to hope they sell up soon but I can't see it.

Unfortunately, that's just the way the market is.  Given the prices are in general about 200% of what they were about 6 years ago, it reminds me a lot of us buying Ox for £40m - fairly similar prices (given Rice had 2 years, Ox 1 year left on contract), similar ages, same English + premier league tax.  Main difference is Rice is a better player than Ox ever was, and far less injury prone than Ox was.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 09:24:27 am »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on June 27, 2023, 11:25:16 pm
Even with City's bid, Arsenal jumping from a £75m initial fee to £100m is mad. Absolutely shat the bed in response to City's bluff charge.

How much is he worth if he's not English? Rodri was £62m when he was 23, though that was four years ago. Really have no idea what Rice's "true" value is, but maybe £100m isn't fair off it.

The English + homegrown is 100% the reason for the price differential - £62m 3 years back is about 85-90m now - so 10-15m extra million for the "english + homegrown" tax is actually probably less than normal. 
Offline RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 09:25:40 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:16:27 am
Just out of curiosity, why do you think the rule is "stupid" to have 8 players (out of 25, so not even a third) oof your squad being players who had spent 3 years in the same league's country as yourselves before they turn 21?  They don't have to be starters, just if you don't have 8, you can't have a larger squad than 25 - and players under 21 don't count towards that number so it is hardly restrictive.  Surely all it does is stop the likes of City, with very little academy, just buying all the big name players whilst being able to ignore their academy.
It forced Clubs to make sure they developing players and not just buying from aboard. Before the rule felt like academy players didn't get the chances they did before along with helped improve the quality of young player coming though.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 09:34:45 am »
Imagine Moyesy with £100m to spend by the way! Who will he be after?
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 09:35:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:45 am
Imagine Moyesy with £100m to spend by the way! Who will he be after?

Nat Phillips?
Online Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 09:36:11 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:45 am
Imagine Moyesy with £100m to spend by the way! Who will he be after?

£50m bid for Mctominay incoming.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 09:39:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:45 am
Imagine Moyesy with £100m to spend by the way! Who will he be after?

Marouane Fellaini.

:)
Online paisley1977

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18176 on: Today at 09:49:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:45 am
Imagine Moyesy with £100m to spend by the way! Who will he be after?

The Mirror think it is Onana, Zakaria and Maguire. I bet there supporters are made up with that.
Offline RedSince86

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18177 on: Today at 10:05:49 am »
Fantastic business by the Hammers selling a player for £100 million with a year left.

Be interesting to see how they'll retool the starting 11 with that money, saw earlier they are linked with Harvey Barnes, hed be a good pick up for them.
Online tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18178 on: Today at 10:09:38 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:05:49 am
Fantastic business by the Hammers selling a player for £100 million with a year left.

Be interesting to see how they'll retool the starting 11 with that money, saw earlier they are linked with Harvey Barnes, hed be a good pick up for them.

It's really 2 years because they had the option to add another year.
Online Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18179 on: Today at 10:42:24 am »
If youre West Ham its so hard to spend that much money well. Clubs know you have loads of money burning a hole in your pocket so they try and fleece you,  you have high expectations from the fans to make up for losing your best player and you have a vacuum left in terms of on field output that needs filling.
Online B0151?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18180 on: Today at 10:59:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:42:24 am
If youre West Ham its so hard to spend that much money well. Clubs know you have loads of money burning a hole in your pocket so they try and fleece you,  you have high expectations from the fans to make up for losing your best player and you have a vacuum left in terms of on field output that needs filling.
May be true but Europe aside, they were struggling nearly all of last season. They could do with a shake up (Moyes still should have gone).
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18181 on: Today at 11:05:20 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:42:24 am
If youre West Ham its so hard to spend that much money well. Clubs know you have loads of money burning a hole in your pocket so they try and fleece you,  you have high expectations from the fans to make up for losing your best player and you have a vacuum left in terms of on field output that needs filling.

If they stay away from the man utd rejects, thats the first step in the right direction.
