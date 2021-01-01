Shows you how overpriced established English players are, it's insane. All brought about because of a stupid HG rule.



Just out of curiosity, why do you think the rule is "stupid" to have 8 players (out of 25, so not even a third) oof your squad being players who had spent 3 years in the same league's country as yourselves before they turn 21? They don't have to be starters, just if you don't have 8, you can't have a larger squad than 25 - and players under 21 don't count towards that number so it is hardly restrictive. Surely all it does is stop the likes of City, with very little academy, just buying all the big name players whilst being able to ignore their academy.