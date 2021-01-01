Seems he will play alongside Odegaard with Rice as the DMArsenal better hope not too many side beat their press because I think they will struggle with 1v1 in the back 4 bar Saliba.
For West Ham, it's been a great day.
Part of a reason why I think Timber is being brought in. Zinchenko can tuck in and invert from the left hand side, Timber can do likewise from the right if needed.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Interesting. Have we seen a side that inverts from both sides?
Dont think theyll play at the same time, either Zinchenko on the left or Timber on the right.
Oh okay. With a more stay-at-home full back on the opposite side? Who would they be?
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]