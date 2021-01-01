Seems he will play alongside Odegaard with Rice as the DM



Arsenal better hope not too many side beat their press because I think they will struggle with 1v1 in the back 4 bar Saliba.



For West Ham, it's been a great day.



Part of a reason why I think Timber is being brought in. Zinchenko can tuck in and invert from the left hand side, Timber can do likewise from the right if needed.Yet I'm not sure their fans think it's a great day. Bet if you offered them or the board a chance of Rice staying long term or selling him for £100M they'd choose the player all day long.