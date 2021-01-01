« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1328377 times)

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 07:07:53 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:17:18 pm
Seems he will play alongside Odegaard with Rice as the DM

Arsenal better hope not too many side beat their press because I think they will struggle with 1v1 in the back 4 bar Saliba.

Part of a reason why I think Timber is being brought in. Zinchenko can tuck in and invert from the left hand side, Timber can do likewise from the right if needed.


Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm
For West Ham, it's been a great day.

Yet I'm not sure their fans think it's a great day. Bet if you offered them or the board a chance of Rice staying long term or selling him for £100M they'd choose the player all day long.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 07:23:55 am »
Fair play to Arsenal, theyre showing huge ambition and are backing their manager. I think theyre making some really smart signings as well, each is an upgrade on what they had last season imo.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,858
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 07:34:05 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:07:53 am
Part of a reason why I think Timber is being brought in. Zinchenko can tuck in and invert from the left hand side, Timber can do likewise from the right if needed.
Interesting. Have we seen a side that inverts from both sides?
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 07:52:40 am »
Kim Min Jae to Bayern for 42 mil release clause. Wonder if Napoli start getting dismantled
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 07:54:10 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:34:05 am
Interesting. Have we seen a side that inverts from both sides?

Dont think theyll play at the same time, either Zinchenko on the left or Timber on the right.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,858
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 07:59:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:54:10 am
Dont think theyll play at the same time, either Zinchenko on the left or Timber on the right.
Oh okay. With a more stay-at-home full back on the opposite side? Who would they be?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 08:00:44 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:59:17 am
Oh okay. With a more stay-at-home full back on the opposite side? Who would they be?
My guess is White at RB, Tierney at LB when inverting unless they arsenal going run 235 build up.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 