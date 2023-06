Top London clubs once again passing cast offs round to each other. Chelsea will be delighted with that price at this stage given he's failed to impress at a big level after three years in their team. Strange one as he done next to fuck all for them but scored one of the biggest goals in their history to win the CL. (Slight) change of scenery probably good for him but don't see how he can be a starter in a title winning side. Wouldn't have wanted this one to happen if I was an Arsenal fan if I'm honest but we'll see.