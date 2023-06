Harry Modric Winks off to the championship.



He's a strange one in that he was a regular in a top six side and a (fringe) England international from his early 20s but now that he should be entering his peak years he's dropping into the Championship. For me he was always a pale imitation of the Spanish midfielders he seemingly modelled his game on but it's still quite the drop off. Maybe like Deli Alli (has he got a move yet?!) he suffered with Pochettino going.I can see him doing very well under Enzo Maresca at Leicester though.