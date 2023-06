£105m for Rice is astonishing. I thought that despite West Ham's posturing about wanting £100m he would end up going for £50-60m. Fair play to them for seemingly getting more than £100m (although, presumably, with lots of strings attached).



Rice is clearly a good player and an excellent athlete but he has that very English trait of only being able to play the way he's facing. He was a great fit for West Ham's counter-attacking style and OK for England but it's a definite step up in requirements if Arteta keeps playing the same way.



If Mount goes for £70m then Southgate is going to have a midfield three that cost close to £300m at his disposal. I can imagine the Spanish rolling their eyes at that one!