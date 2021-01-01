@David_Ornstein



🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. #FCBayern written offer to #THFC for 29yo striker worth 70m + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract @TheAthleticFC



Im not convinced it happens. He should go there, as its guaranteed league titles and potentially even the CL. But I think hes driven more by these domestic goal records, so hed rather spend another year at Spurs than move to another PL club.Also think Spurs should be all over this deal - its great for them if Kane goes to a non-PL club. Realistically, Ange isnt going to get them top four in his first season so they might as well take the Kane money now and reinvest, rather than finish seventh with him scoring 25 goals and then lose him on a free.