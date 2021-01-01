Rice is a really good player. Probably one of the best 2 or 3 midfielders outside the big clubs in the PL.
However, I think it's a bit mad that teams want him for 90-100M. In relation to other transfers in the market over the last few years I think 65-75M would be a decent price for Rice.
I think what Chelsea did last January skewed the market. Like I said Rice as a 70M player sounds reasonable. However, who is the better player out of Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice? Rice has a more significant body of work of being a top player in European football. Fernandez might have a higher ceiling as a player even though he's still got a fair amount to prove at club level. I can see why West Ham are asking for 100M based on the Fernandez price. That set a precedent for the likes of Caicedo and Rice transfers.
Have you ever brokered or structured a deal worth £75 million? I haven't.
The actual idea you could say a football player is worth £75 million and not £100 million is absurd I think.
They are commodities in a market. Now, Man City are cheating so they can pump the figure up however they like. But it doesn't change the fact, Rice is worth whatever a team is prepared to pay for him to break his contract.
Tells us as well that Man City are confident they are getting off from their 115 financial charges. Because they aint shying away from spending vast amounts of new money while the lawyers consider their case...