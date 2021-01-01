« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17920 on: Today at 11:24:26 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:18:46 am
@David_Ornstein

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. #FCBayern written offer to #THFC for 29yo striker worth 70m + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract @TheAthleticFC

Im not convinced it happens. He should go there, as its guaranteed league titles and potentially even the CL. But I think hes driven more by these domestic goal records, so hed rather spend another year at Spurs than move to another PL club.

Also think Spurs should be all over this deal - its great for them if Kane goes to a non-PL club. Realistically, Ange isnt going to get them top four in his first season so they might as well take the Kane money now and reinvest, rather than finish seventh with him scoring 25 goals and then lose him on a free.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17921 on: Today at 11:27:06 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:18:46 am
@David_Ornstein

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. #FCBayern written offer to #THFC for 29yo striker worth 70m + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract @TheAthleticFC
Dont think hell be interested myself. Probably cares more about breaking Shearers record than winning trophies . Hes only about 50 or so away if memory serves me right.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17922 on: Today at 11:28:15 am »
Can't see Kane moving to Germany and challenge himself in a new country,fair play if he does.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17923 on: Today at 11:29:10 am »
Kane would be an absolute moron if he doesn't move.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17924 on: Today at 11:29:18 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:36:30 am
Rice is a really good player. Probably one of the best 2 or 3 midfielders outside the big clubs in the PL.

However, I think it's a bit mad that teams want him for 90-100M. In relation to other transfers in the market over the last few years I think 65-75M would be a decent price for Rice.

I think what Chelsea did last January skewed the market. Like I said Rice as a 70M player sounds reasonable. However, who is the better player out of Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice? Rice has a more significant body of work of being a top player in European football. Fernandez might have a higher ceiling as a player even though he's still got a fair amount to prove at club level. I can see why West Ham are asking for 100M based on the Fernandez price. That set a precedent for the likes of Caicedo and Rice transfers.

Have you ever brokered or structured a deal worth £75 million? I haven't.

The actual idea you could say a football player is worth £75 million and not £100 million is absurd I think.

They are commodities in a market. Now, Man City are cheating so they can pump the figure up however they like. But it doesn't change the fact, Rice is worth whatever a team is prepared to pay for him to break his contract.

Tells us as well that Man City are confident they are getting off from their 115 financial charges. Because they aint shying away from spending vast amounts of new money while the lawyers consider their case...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17925 on: Today at 11:30:35 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:28:15 am
Can't see Kane moving to Germany and challenge himself in a new country,fair play if he does.

Clubs don't make official bids for players unless they have some encouragement from the players that they'd move.

Given the source of the news I suspect it's probably true, with regards the bid, and as such I'd guess that Kane must be interested to some degree.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17926 on: Today at 11:32:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:29:10 am
Kane would be an absolute moron if he doesn't move.

Yup.  Needs to keep his brother out of the loop on this one.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17927 on: Today at 11:37:42 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:30:35 am
Clubs don't make official bids for players unless they have some encouragement from the players that they'd move.

Given the source of the news I suspect it's probably true, with regards the bid, and as such I'd guess that Kane must be interested to some degree.

For £50,000 a week, I will help him with my GCSE German.

"Wie komme ich am besten zum bahnhof?"

"Klopp is Einfach Klasse" [Not to be said around Bayern people]
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17928 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
I've quite enjoyed West Ham's position on Rice.

"Lads, we're selling Declan but it's £100m"

"Ok, how about £60m plus addons"

"Lads - it's £100m"

"Ok, how about..."

"Lads..."

Ad Infinitum. Pay up or fuck off.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17929 on: Today at 11:40:21 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:18:46 am
@David_Ornstein

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. #FCBayern written offer to #THFC for 29yo striker worth 70m + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract @TheAthleticFC

It's a nice idea but have they heard of Daniel Levy?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17930 on: Today at 11:41:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:29:10 am
Kane would be an absolute moron if he doesn't move.

And Spurs would be daft not to sell him for that price
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17931 on: Today at 11:44:58 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:41:41 am
And Spurs would be daft not to sell him for that price

I dunno, that's an opening bid, they can definitely get more for him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17932 on: Today at 11:52:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:44:58 am
I dunno, that's an opening bid, they can definitely get more for him.

Yes, but if that is the floor/starting point of Bayern's offer they should be willing to consider selling him rather than lose him on a free. Moreover I think it would leave a sour taste if they took the typical Levy approach of dragging it out to squeeze every last penny. They need a solution that helps them this season and going forward
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17933 on: Today at 12:03:33 pm »
He'd be a nutter not to leave Spurs for Bayern but I doubt he does at this age. Perfect time for him to move from a playing perspective probably would have been after they got to the Champions League final IMO. Could have had some of the best years of his career abroad with enough time to come back if he fancied it. I think when push comes to shove Bayern will probably wince at paying that price for a 30 year old who's never had perfect fitness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17934 on: Today at 12:05:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:41:41 am
And Spurs would be daft not to sell him for that price

Bayern will bump it up with the addition of Mané.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17935 on: Today at 12:11:07 pm »
Would Bayern have bid if they didnt have some sense that hes open to the move?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17936 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm »
I dont think hes ambitious enough, otherwise hed have left by now
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17937 on: Today at 12:18:14 pm »
Kane going abroad would be the best scenario for us.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17938 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm »
This bid might put United in the mix who have been struggling as well kinda like how City jumped in.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17939 on: Today at 12:28:33 pm »
I think Man city should sign him. Hed be a great replacement for paul dickov, and would win everything there.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17940 on: Today at 12:28:34 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:22:03 pm
This bid might put United in the mix who have been struggling as well kinda like how City jumped in.
Yeah, think Kane is nailed on to united.
Hed do a good job for us but obviously we wouldnt pay the fee. He would do well at United too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17941 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:22:03 pm
This bid might put United in the mix who have been struggling as well kinda like how City jumped in.

It'd be a good deal for United,they've not had a striker of that quality for years and Kane's played 35+ league games a season for 3 years now so his ankles seem fine.

Hope he goes to Bayern but doubt it still.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17942 on: Today at 12:38:02 pm »
Kane going to United should strengthen their Champions League credentials but I don't think it takes them much closer to being title challengers or Champions League wins. Big money on Kane at that age would be great if you have everything else ready across the side, but they aren't good enough and only got top 4 this season because ourselves/Spurs/Chelsea were all rubbish. They could do with strengthening in quite a few positions actually as well as strikers. Would be great if they signed him and his body just gave up, though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17943 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm »
I can't wait to see Kane leaving this league
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17944 on: Today at 12:56:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:35:07 am
Think its time to walk away and put that money towards Caicedo . Over 100m for Rice is crazy.

I dont think that would be the worst thing for you. Especially if you were planning on playing either a bit deeper (you said Havertz was earmarked for the Xhaka role).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17945 on: Today at 12:57:28 pm »
Imagine the amount of saliva Harold would spray around trying to get his words out in German. Or English.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17946 on: Today at 01:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:30:35 am
Clubs don't make official bids for players unless they have some encouragement from the players that they'd move.

Given the source of the news I suspect it's probably true, with regards the bid, and as such I'd guess that Kane must be interested to some degree.

Apart from Everton.
