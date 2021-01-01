Surely City don't sign two 100m players in one window wow
Well, they do have the highest revenues in the World, so I don't see a problem with that ...
Very low wage bill too.
Why not?
Its weird how everyone is desperate for them to sign Rice, the media, fans of all other teams, for a bunch of cheats they seem ridiculously popular.
Its weird how everyone is desperate for them to sign Rice, the media, fans of all other teams, for a bunch of cheats they seem ridiculously popular.
If your club had any sense they'd throw all of the money they put aside for Rice towards Caicedo and get him done before Chelsea do. Otherwise you'll be left with Lavia.
Come on TNB, this isn't news to you. We've been banging this drum for years. People care less about what they do because they're a nothing club and their achievements are irrelevant. It's why so many had been desperate for them to keep winning titles over us. Shortsighted attitude and it'll come back to bite everyone on the arse eventually.
Come on mate, don't pretend you were so arsed about City's flagrant cheating prior to last season. We have been shouting into the void for years and getting nothing but an echo
Not sure playing him in midfield is bold - being thats where he used to play and where he made his name
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]