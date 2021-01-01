If your club had any sense they'd throw all of the money they put aside for Rice towards Caicedo and get him done before Chelsea do. Otherwise you'll be left with Lavia.



I actually rate Lavia very highly, maybe not ready to step up this season but it wouldnt be the worst outcome to have him and Partey as our defensive midfield. Obviously Rice and Caicedo are ahead but the fees are getting ridiculous. If we walk away from the Rice deal id back the club, obviously it guarantees city another title but no one is too worried about that.