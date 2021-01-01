« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17880 on: Today at 12:40:55 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:29:39 am
Surely City don't sign two 100m players in one window wow

Well, they do have the highest revenues in the World, so I don't see a problem with that ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17881 on: Today at 01:36:38 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:55 am
Well, they do have the highest revenues in the World, so I don't see a problem with that ...
Very low wage bill too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17882 on: Today at 02:45:59 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:36:38 am
Very low wage bill too.

Players and agents pay City to play there, I've heard.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17883 on: Today at 05:08:50 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:30:26 am
Why not?

Would be a first i think.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17884 on: Today at 06:00:46 am »
That's our Pip, always breaking new ground
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17885 on: Today at 06:20:56 am »
Its weird how everyone is desperate for them to sign Rice, the media, fans of all other teams, for a bunch of cheats they seem ridiculously popular.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17886 on: Today at 06:26:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:20:56 am
Its weird how everyone is desperate for them to sign Rice, the media, fans of all other teams, for a bunch of cheats they seem ridiculously popular.

Come on TNB, this isn't news to you. We've been banging this drum for years. People care less about what they do because they're a nothing club and their achievements are irrelevant. It's why so many had been desperate for them to keep winning titles over us. Shortsighted attitude and it'll come back to bite everyone on the arse eventually.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17887 on: Today at 06:32:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:20:56 am
Its weird how everyone is desperate for them to sign Rice, the media, fans of all other teams, for a bunch of cheats they seem ridiculously popular.
If your club had any sense they'd throw all of the money they put aside for Rice towards Caicedo and get him done before Chelsea do. Otherwise you'll be left with Lavia.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17888 on: Today at 07:21:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:20:56 am
Its weird how everyone is desperate for them to sign Rice, the media, fans of all other teams, for a bunch of cheats they seem ridiculously popular.

Id prefer they sign him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17889 on: Today at 08:25:50 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:32:00 am
If your club had any sense they'd throw all of the money they put aside for Rice towards Caicedo and get him done before Chelsea do. Otherwise you'll be left with Lavia.

I actually rate Lavia very highly, maybe not ready to step up this season but it wouldnt be the worst outcome to have him and Partey as our defensive midfield. Obviously Rice and Caicedo are ahead but the fees are getting ridiculous. If we walk away from the Rice deal id back the club, obviously it guarantees city another title but no one is too worried about that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17890 on: Today at 08:26:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:20:56 am
Its weird how everyone is desperate for them to sign Rice, the media, fans of all other teams, for a bunch of cheats they seem ridiculously popular.
Come on mate, don't pretend you were so arsed about City's flagrant cheating prior to last season. We have been shouting into the void for years and getting nothing but an echo
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17891 on: Today at 08:28:02 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:26:22 am
Come on TNB, this isn't news to you. We've been banging this drum for years. People care less about what they do because they're a nothing club and their achievements are irrelevant. It's why so many had been desperate for them to keep winning titles over us. Shortsighted attitude and it'll come back to bite everyone on the arse eventually.

Yeh, youd think at some stage things will turn but the rivalry among the big clubs fan bases is so huge that city could win the next 10 trebles and people would still want them to keep winning to stop a rival.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17892 on: Today at 08:34:03 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:26:48 am
Come on mate, don't pretend you were so arsed about City's flagrant cheating prior to last season. We have been shouting into the void for years and getting nothing but an echo

 

Where were you when ?

Arsène Wenger has accused Manchester City of attempting to bend Uefa's financial fair-play rules via their new £400m sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways and he said the arrangement threatened not only the incoming legislation but the credibility of the European game's governing body. .. 2011

You were probably calling him a whinger then. We were the lone voice in the sea of madness and got shouted down by everyone.

Far too late now, horse bolted etc
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17893 on: Today at 08:36:33 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:07:59 pm
Not sure playing him in midfield is bold - being thats where he used to play and where he made his name ;D

He was an 8 in Germany? Are you sure? Wasn't he an attacker? I seem to recall him being the 10 in a 4231.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17894 on: Today at 08:38:05 am »
I'd like City to get Rice because I don't think he actually improves them but he definitely improves Arsenal. Plus £100 mill on Rice is £100 million not spent on a more natural Gundogan successor.
