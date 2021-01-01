« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17480 on: Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:27:32 pm
They are the richest club in the World. By September 1st, their squad will be more than ready for the challenge ...

They are the richest club in the world but still restricted by FFP, they will spend but spend sensibly like they have been doing. Already struggling to attract guys like Maddison.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17481 on: Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm
They are the richest club in the world but still restricted by FFP, they will spend but spend sensibly like they have been doing. Already struggling to attract guys like Maddison.

Sorry mate, by they are buying the entire Premier League at the moment, let alone a few top players ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17482 on: Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
Yeah like I say Rice is a more of jack of all trade, its hard to pick comparable players.

I don't think he is an elite defensive midfielder. Players like Caicedo and Palinhna are much better at the defensive side of the game but his passing range is better than them for sure.

When you compare him to the#8 types, he doesn't have the same technical ability and/or athleticism of players like Gundogan, Bellingham, Thiago etc.

Rice reminds me of prime Henderson but with slightly less energy and athleticism.


Rice is better than prime Henderson defensively, I think they are both athletic but Henderson was probably a bit quicker.

He dribbles the ball and carries the ball better than Henderson, Hendo is probably the better passer, I think its a good comparison overall though but I feel like he has a higher ceiling than Henderson had when its all said and done, Rice is a top player the fee doesnt match his ability but he improves any team in this league bar City, who have probably the best DM in the world.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17483 on: Yesterday at 08:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm

Rice is better than prime Henderson defensively, I think they are both athletic but Henderson was probably a bit quicker.

He dribbles the ball and carries the ball better than Henderson, Hendo is probably the better passer, I think its a good comparison overall though but I feel like he has a higher ceiling than Henderson had when its all said and done, Rice is a top player the fee doesnt match his ability but he improves any team in this league bar City, who have probably the best DM in the world.

Henderson's ability to cover ground box-to-box in his peak was his key quality. It was like having an extra man on the pitch and he'd cover Trent a lot as well as often doing the running for others. A slowed down Henderson was a huge part of our decline last season, along with the inability to get a decent midfielder in last summer.

Rice may be more accomplished (at least has the potential to be) but Henderson had that knack of being a real team player who made the team better and you'd struggle without. If we signed Rice now he'd make us a much better team though, and Klopp would make him better still, but unfortunately we don't shop in that market anymore, so we can forget the likes of Rice, Bellingham and Caicedo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17484 on: Yesterday at 10:37:44 pm »
Newcastle bid 50m for Tonali. Howe has a thing for Italian midfielders it seems. Bit of a weird target, feels like theyre just trying to make a statement signing.

Cant see him leaving AC Milan for Newcastle. If he does, I dont know what to say.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17485 on: Today at 12:36:10 am »
Real Madrid sign Joselu on loan from Espanyol.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17486 on: Today at 12:53:50 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:36:10 am
Real Madrid re-sign Joselu on loan from Espanyol.

14 years since they signed him the first time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17487 on: Today at 02:37:21 am »
Just seen this: Fulham are asking for £90MILLION for Joao Palhinha. Stunning valuation to scare off suitors for 27yo midfielder contracted until 2027. West Ham were interested in Palhinha as a Declan Rice replacement.

I'm guessing it's just a tactic to try and up his price and he won't be sold for anywhere near that but still these transfer fees are getting outrageous.  Mac Allister for around 35mil is looking better every day.  Can see why we'd look to other leagues now after securing a premier league proven player already. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17488 on: Today at 08:08:23 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:37:21 am
Just seen this: Fulham are asking for £90MILLION for Joao Palhinha. Stunning valuation to scare off suitors for 27yo midfielder contracted until 2027. West Ham were interested in Palhinha as a Declan Rice replacement.

I'm guessing it's just a tactic to try and up his price and he won't be sold for anywhere near that but still these transfer fees are getting outrageous.  Mac Allister for around 35mil is looking better every day.  Can see why we'd look to other leagues now after securing a premier league proven player already.

If a club is selling a player for £100 million, why wouldn't you ask for £90 million if they want one of yours to replace him? Doubt Fulham really need to sell either, and Paulinha is an idiot if he pushes strongly for the move given where both clubs finished last season (I get that West Ham are a bigger club, but it's hardly a big step up, and if he was more affordable bigger clubs would be interested im sure). 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17489 on: Today at 08:48:31 am »
Fuck getting involved in all these valuations. Football has gone mad. £100m for Rice, that leads to Paulinha being valued at £90m, that leads to someone like Lavia being valued at £50m. We'd be mad to be going anywhere near any of these players. £240m for a midfield 3 of Rice, Paulinha and Lavia  :lmao

There's value out there and we know it. If Arsenal were smart they'd walk away and go and find 2 lads to bring in and then let Rice wind his contract down
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17490 on: Today at 08:58:07 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:48:31 am
Fuck getting involved in all these valuations. Football has gone mad. £100m for Rice, that leads to Paulinha being valued at £90m, that leads to someone like Lavia being valued at £50m. We'd be mad to be going anywhere near any of these players. £240m for a midfield 3 of Rice, Paulinha and Lavia  :lmao

There's value out there and we know it. If Arsenal were smart they'd walk away and go and find 2 lads to bring in and then let Rice wind his contract down

Always seems weird to me that a footballers valuation is seemingly completely unaffected by whether they have two years left on their contract or seven.. but with only one year left it will then suddenly drop by say 75%.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17491 on: Today at 09:01:58 am »
Mendy, Kante, Auba, Ziyech, Kouilbaly now Odoi possibly off to Saudi.

Nothing to see here.
