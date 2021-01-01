

Rice is better than prime Henderson defensively, I think they are both athletic but Henderson was probably a bit quicker.



He dribbles the ball and carries the ball better than Henderson, Hendo is probably the better passer, I think its a good comparison overall though but I feel like he has a higher ceiling than Henderson had when its all said and done, Rice is a top player the fee doesnt match his ability but he improves any team in this league bar City, who have probably the best DM in the world.



Henderson's ability to cover ground box-to-box in his peak was his key quality. It was like having an extra man on the pitch and he'd cover Trent a lot as well as often doing the running for others. A slowed down Henderson was a huge part of our decline last season, along with the inability to get a decent midfielder in last summer.Rice may be more accomplished (at least has the potential to be) but Henderson had that knack of being a real team player who made the team better and you'd struggle without. If we signed Rice now he'd make us a much better team though, and Klopp would make him better still, but unfortunately we don't shop in that market anymore, so we can forget the likes of Rice, Bellingham and Caicedo.