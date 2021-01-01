« previous next »
They are the richest club in the World. By September 1st, their squad will be more than ready for the challenge ...

They are the richest club in the world but still restricted by FFP, they will spend but spend sensibly like they have been doing. Already struggling to attract guys like Maddison.
They are the richest club in the world but still restricted by FFP, they will spend but spend sensibly like they have been doing. Already struggling to attract guys like Maddison.

Sorry mate, by they are buying the entire Premier League at the moment, let alone a few top players ...
Yeah like I say Rice is a more of jack of all trade, its hard to pick comparable players.

I don't think he is an elite defensive midfielder. Players like Caicedo and Palinhna are much better at the defensive side of the game but his passing range is better than them for sure.

When you compare him to the#8 types, he doesn't have the same technical ability and/or athleticism of players like Gundogan, Bellingham, Thiago etc.

Rice reminds me of prime Henderson but with slightly less energy and athleticism.


Rice is better than prime Henderson defensively, I think they are both athletic but Henderson was probably a bit quicker.

He dribbles the ball and carries the ball better than Henderson, Hendo is probably the better passer, I think its a good comparison overall though but I feel like he has a higher ceiling than Henderson had when its all said and done, Rice is a top player the fee doesnt match his ability but he improves any team in this league bar City, who have probably the best DM in the world.
Rice is better than prime Henderson defensively, I think they are both athletic but Henderson was probably a bit quicker.

He dribbles the ball and carries the ball better than Henderson, Hendo is probably the better passer, I think its a good comparison overall though but I feel like he has a higher ceiling than Henderson had when its all said and done, Rice is a top player the fee doesnt match his ability but he improves any team in this league bar City, who have probably the best DM in the world.

Henderson's ability to cover ground box-to-box in his peak was his key quality. It was like having an extra man on the pitch and he'd cover Trent a lot as well as often doing the running for others. A slowed down Henderson was a huge part of our decline last season, along with the inability to get a decent midfielder in last summer.

Rice may be more accomplished (at least has the potential to be) but Henderson had that knack of being a real team player who made the team better and you'd struggle without. If we signed Rice now he'd make us a much better team though, and Klopp would make him better still, but unfortunately we don't shop in that market anymore, so we can forget the likes of Rice, Bellingham and Caicedo.
Newcastle bid 50m for Tonali. Howe has a thing for Italian midfielders it seems. Bit of a weird target, feels like theyre just trying to make a statement signing.

Cant see him leaving AC Milan for Newcastle. If he does, I dont know what to say.
Real Madrid sign Joselu on loan from Espanyol.
Real Madrid re-sign Joselu on loan from Espanyol.

14 years since they signed him the first time.
