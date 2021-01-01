I mean, they are a big club. Big club spending money shocker.



They got like £150m plus from the Premier league alone last season, Not to mention the extra for Champions league qualification, plus all the normal sponsors and match day revenue etc etc.



Premier league clubs are loaded mate, Teams who are relegated get more money than the winners of other big European leagues.



For some reason no one bats an eyelid if united and chelsea spend hundreds of millions, but any time arsenal or Liverpool bid for someone there is this demand for an accountants report.



We dont spend like this and it's not the first time they're doing it in recent years. I guess having re-assessed my question is what seperates the non oil sides in us, Arsenal and Man U? We seem completely dwarfed in spending every summer but these sides dont seem to find themselves in trouble to the point they seem fucked.... EVER.I get the prize money stuff but again how does this work with us, we dont appear to be loaded at all. I dont want us to be throwing 100m at players if they dont seem worthwhile but it's more the we cant afford to spend stuff, it's always said sides are all absolutely loaded but we always have reasons we cant spend which doesn't really add up.I'm always upfront with what I know a lot about and what I dont know a great deal on and i'm no expert on the top prem sides finances but we always seem to be the exception. Are the other sides in danger of going bust by spending big or in any real danger that we are avoiding?Could we for example see Man U or Arsenal being reported to have 'stretched their budgets to its limits' after a signing for £37 million in January? You just dont see itThere is a huge difference in the way it's viewed and I think people have literally just become used to them throwing shitloads at players so it's now the norm.