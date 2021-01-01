« previous next »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:07 pm
Binning Partey then?
That upstanding man seems to be on his way to Saudi Arabia.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:07 pm
Binning Partey then?

Getting big Saudi cash for him.
🚨 Arsenal have now made a 2nd, improved offer to West Ham for Declan Rice. £75m + £15m add-ons. Club-record proposal for 24yo England midfielder expected to be turned down by #WHUFC - but #AFC getting closer to acceptable fee for top target @TheAthleticFC
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:33:20 am
They take their time with transfers, Arsenal.

Even without Caicedo they'll spend £200m again easily. Arteta's a miracle worker.
Lego head did learn everything he knows from the original uncut diamond miner.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:55:14 pm
No, I don't at all think they're completely reckless, but as you say, it does seem as though they've dipped into their own pockets a fair amount to help prop this up.

It's just extremely frustrating as a Liverpool fan, because there's been some "speculate to accumulate" going on at Arsenal, spending money despite being in a down period, whereas our owners have shown absolutely none of that at any point. Absolutely everything has to be generated by the club itself, no matter how successful we are or how much profit there is. Even when we went for it, with Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Keita in January/Summer 2018, a fair amount of it was propped up by selling Coutinho for mega money, as well as other outgoing players. Now, even infrastructure that increases the value of the club (training ground, new stands at Anfield) has to be paid for by the club in full, not the owners.

It's not that Arsenal have really done anything wrong, but I guess when we're used to seeing things get done the way we have, with zero financial support from FSG, it's just a bit difficult and feels unfair looking at Arsenal. We've gotten most decisions right and had unbelievable success for most of the past 7 years, and yet frequently have to nickle and dime it compared to rivals.

Oh, i get that, i know that feeling well. Think we went 16 seasons in a row making profits before and after The Emirates was built. Struggling to increase revenue as we had front loaded sponsor ship deals. Trying to cling on to the fact we were net spend champions. Watching us slide from league challengers to top 4 challengers to bottoming out and finishing 8th 2 seasons in a row.

It was only a few years ago FSG were seen as being among the best owners around and the Kronke's were seen as passive, silent, absent owners, who presided over our slide to mediocrity.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:13:04 pm
🚨 Arsenal have now made a 2nd, improved offer to West Ham for Declan Rice. £75m + £15m add-ons. Club-record proposal for 24yo England midfielder expected to be turned down by #WHUFC - but #AFC getting closer to acceptable fee for top target @TheAthleticFC

Rejected
They will get Rice. Great ambition from Arsenal.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:07 pm
Binning Partey then?

Hmm wonder what the reasons could be for that one  :duh

Play him the full season then binning him off when the season has ended  :-X
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:31:56 pm
They will get Rice. Great ambition from Arsenal.
LOL, he's no Lothar Matthaus for fuck sake, Rice must be the most overrated player of the last decade.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:00:22 pm
Getting big Saudi cash for him.

Found his level then - such a limited player and a cretin to boot.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:31:56 pm
They will get Rice. Great ambition from Arsenal.

Good player, but hardly World class. For that type of transfer fee and wages, they should be getting someone who is at least in the top 5 in the World at his respective position ...
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:50:16 pm
LOL, he's no Lothar Matthaus for fuck sake, Rice must be the most overrated player of the last decade.

He is a very good player, and I'd definitely have him here if money wasn't an issue, but he's definitely overpriced for what he is. No way he's worth a nine figure sum.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:57:47 pm
Good player, but hardly World class. For that type of transfer fee and wages, they should be getting someone who is at least in the top 5 in the World at his respective position ...

I don't agree. He is a very good player, he just happens to be expensive for reasons we know. Bully and lucky for West Ham. Also lucky for Arsenal, being very well funded atm.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:57:47 pm
Good player, but hardly World class. For that type of transfer fee and wages, they should be getting someone who is at least in the top 5 in the World at his respective position ...

:) Tell me which midfielders are World Class and available to purchase this summer?

Would you have Tchoumeni, Caicedo and Barella on that list?

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:25:22 pm
I don't agree. He is a very good player, he just happens to be expensive for reasons we know. Bully and lucky for West Ham. Also lucky for Arsenal, being very well funded atm.

Indeed.
Apparently Tottenham don't want to pay £40 million for David Raya and are prepared to walk away.

Personally think Raya is worth the money, Levy being a tightarse again.
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:57:54 pm
Apparently Tottenham don't want to pay £40 million for David Raya and are prepared to walk away.

Personally think Raya is worth the money, Levy being a tightarse again.

Way too much for him. Average keeper.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:58:39 pm
Way too much for him. Average keeper.

Yeah. That's a bit too steep for Raya. He is a good keeper but you can find better with that kind of money.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:00:56 pm
Yeah. That's a bit too steep for Raya. He is a good keeper but you can find better with that kind of money.
Transfer fees are just ludicrous in general, MacAllister cost us £35m (or so), and Arsenal are willing to punt £100m on Rice, *DIFFERENT TYPES OF PLAYERS KLAXON!!!1111* doesn't matter, a midfield controller like MacAllister should actually be costing more as he's a technically better player.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:13:04 pm
🚨 Arsenal have now made a 2nd, improved offer to West Ham for Declan Rice. £75m + £15m add-ons. Club-record proposal for 24yo England midfielder expected to be turned down by #WHUFC - but #AFC getting closer to acceptable fee for top target @TheAthleticFC

Where is all this money coming from :lmao

Are they just saying fuck it and plunging themselves into shitloads of debt or something?
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:57:54 pm
Apparently Tottenham don't want to pay £40 million for David Raya and are prepared to walk away.

Personally think Raya is worth the money, Levy being a tightarse again.

Spurs spent 175m on players last season, and have already spent 75m this window, bringing in only around 40m in fees that time. Im not sure that is that tightarseish.

And goalie transfer fees? There arent many that go for that sort of cost, he doesnt look that good.   
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:24:14 pm
Where is all this money coming from :lmao

Are they just saying fuck it and plunging themselves into shitloads of debt or something?

I mean, they are a big club. Big club spending money shocker.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:24:14 pm
Where is all this money coming from :lmao

Are they just saying fuck it and plunging themselves into shitloads of debt or something?

They got like £150m plus from the Premier league alone last season, Not to mention the extra for Champions league qualification, plus all the normal sponsors and match day revenue etc etc.

Premier league clubs are loaded mate, Teams who are relegated get more money than the winners of other big European leagues.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:57:47 pm
Good player, but hardly World class. For that type of transfer fee and wages, they should be getting someone who is at least in the top 5 in the World at his respective position ...

Who are the worlds top 5 defensive midfielders?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:35:51 pm
Who are the worlds top 5 defensive midfielders?

I don't think Rice is in the top 5. Arguably he is not even a proper defensive midfielder, he is more of a Xhaka type, a jack of all trades. He is a good player who will improve Arsenal but 100 million is a lot of money. He never looks like a player who can run and dominate a game consistently which is what you expect from a 100 million+ midfielder.

Players like Caicedo, Rodri, Gundogan, Kimmich, and Cammavinga are better. I would probably list another few.
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:52:54 pm
I don't think Rice is in the top 5. Arguably he is not even a proper defensive midfielder, he is more of a Xhaka type, a jack of all trades. He is a good player who will improve Arsenal but 100 million is a lot of money. He never looks like a player who can run and dominate a game consistently which is what you expect from a 100 million+ midfielder.

Players like Caicedo, Rodri, Gundogan, Kimmich, and Cammavinga are better. I would probably list another few.

People tend to overhype English players. I like Rice, but he is not worth £100 million and £300,000 per week. Arsenal will live to regret this decision, once they finish outside of the CL places ...
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:24:14 pm
Where is all this money coming from :lmao

Are they just saying fuck it and plunging themselves into shitloads of debt or something?

For some reason no one bats an eyelid if united and chelsea spend hundreds of millions, but any time arsenal or Liverpool bid for someone there is this demand for an accountants report.
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:52:54 pm
I don't think Rice is in the top 5. Arguably he is not even a proper defensive midfielder, he is more of a Xhaka type, a jack of all trades. He is a good player who will improve Arsenal but 100 million is a lot of money. He never looks like a player who can run and dominate a game consistently which is what you expect from a 100 million+ midfielder.

Players like Caicedo, Rodri, Gundogan, Kimmich, and Cammavinga are better. I would probably list another few.

Absolutely no way is Caicedo better than Rice.
Gundogan is a weird shout too, completely different roles.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:30:20 pm
I mean, they are a big club. Big club spending money shocker.

We dont spend like this and it's not the first time they're doing it in recent years. I guess having re-assessed my question is what seperates the non oil sides in us, Arsenal and Man U? We seem completely dwarfed in spending every summer but these sides dont seem to find themselves in trouble to the point they seem fucked.... EVER.

Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 04:33:58 pm
They got like £150m plus from the Premier league alone last season, Not to mention the extra for Champions league qualification, plus all the normal sponsors and match day revenue etc etc.

Premier league clubs are loaded mate, Teams who are relegated get more money than the winners of other big European leagues.

I get the prize money stuff but again how does this work with us, we dont appear to be loaded at all. I dont want us to be throwing 100m at players if they dont seem worthwhile but it's more the we cant afford to spend stuff, it's always said sides are all absolutely loaded but we always have reasons we cant spend which doesn't really add up.

I'm always upfront with what I know a lot about and what I dont know a great deal on and i'm no expert on the top prem sides finances but we always seem to be the exception. Are the other sides in danger of going bust by spending big or in any real danger that we are avoiding?

Could we for example see Man U or Arsenal being reported to have 'stretched their budgets to its limits' after a signing for £37 million in January? You just dont see it

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:00:15 pm
For some reason no one bats an eyelid if united and chelsea spend hundreds of millions, but any time arsenal or Liverpool bid for someone there is this demand for an accountants report.

There is a huge difference in the way it's viewed and I think people have literally just become used to them throwing shitloads at players so it's now the norm.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:33:57 pm
We dont spend like this and it's not the first time they're doing it in recent years. I guess having re-assessed my question is what seperates the non oil sides in us, Arsenal and Man U? We seem completely dwarfed in spending every summer but these sides dont seem to find themselves in trouble to the point they seem fucked.... EVER.

I get the prize money stuff but again how does this work with us, we dont appear to be loaded at all. I dont want us to be throwing 100m at players if they dont seem worthwhile but it's more the we cant afford to spend stuff, it's always said sides are all absolutely loaded but we always have reasons we cant spend which doesn't really add up.

I'm always upfront with what I know a lot about and what I dont know a great deal on and i'm no expert on the top prem sides finances but we always seem to be the exception. Are the other sides in danger of going bust by spending big or in any real danger that we are avoiding?

Could we for example see Man U or Arsenal being reported to have 'stretched their budgets to its limits' after a signing for £37 million in January? You just dont see it

There is a huge difference in the way it's viewed and I think people have literally just become used to them throwing shitloads at players so it's now the norm.

Post this in the FSG thread mate, and grab some popcorn. ;D
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:57:37 pm
People tend to overhype English players. I like Rice, but he is not worth £100 million and £300,000 per week. Arsenal will live to regret this decision, once they finish outside of the CL places ...

He's a really good player, but even with an english tax, their current bid is already too high and they should walk away for now rather than seeming to get obsessed with getting the deal done, let the player put some pressure on west ham too for a bit perhaps.
