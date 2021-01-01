« previous next »
thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17440 on: Today at 01:00:10 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:07 pm
Binning Partey then?
That upstanding man seems to be on his way to Saudi Arabia.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17441 on: Today at 01:00:22 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:07 pm
Binning Partey then?

Getting big Saudi cash for him.
Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17442 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm
🚨 Arsenal have now made a 2nd, improved offer to West Ham for Declan Rice. £75m + £15m add-ons. Club-record proposal for 24yo England midfielder expected to be turned down by #WHUFC - but #AFC getting closer to acceptable fee for top target @TheAthleticFC
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17443 on: Today at 01:30:49 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:33:20 am
They take their time with transfers, Arsenal.

Even without Caicedo they'll spend £200m again easily. Arteta's a miracle worker.
Lego head did learn everything he knows from the original uncut diamond miner.
ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17444 on: Today at 02:24:32 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:55:14 pm
No, I don't at all think they're completely reckless, but as you say, it does seem as though they've dipped into their own pockets a fair amount to help prop this up.

It's just extremely frustrating as a Liverpool fan, because there's been some "speculate to accumulate" going on at Arsenal, spending money despite being in a down period, whereas our owners have shown absolutely none of that at any point. Absolutely everything has to be generated by the club itself, no matter how successful we are or how much profit there is. Even when we went for it, with Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Keita in January/Summer 2018, a fair amount of it was propped up by selling Coutinho for mega money, as well as other outgoing players. Now, even infrastructure that increases the value of the club (training ground, new stands at Anfield) has to be paid for by the club in full, not the owners.

It's not that Arsenal have really done anything wrong, but I guess when we're used to seeing things get done the way we have, with zero financial support from FSG, it's just a bit difficult and feels unfair looking at Arsenal. We've gotten most decisions right and had unbelievable success for most of the past 7 years, and yet frequently have to nickle and dime it compared to rivals.

Oh, i get that, i know that feeling well. Think we went 16 seasons in a row making profits before and after The Emirates was built. Struggling to increase revenue as we had front loaded sponsor ship deals. Trying to cling on to the fact we were net spend champions. Watching us slide from league challengers to top 4 challengers to bottoming out and finishing 8th 2 seasons in a row.

It was only a few years ago FSG were seen as being among the best owners around and the Kronke's were seen as passive, silent, absent owners, who presided over our slide to mediocrity.
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17445 on: Today at 02:28:01 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:13:04 pm
🚨 Arsenal have now made a 2nd, improved offer to West Ham for Declan Rice. £75m + £15m add-ons. Club-record proposal for 24yo England midfielder expected to be turned down by #WHUFC - but #AFC getting closer to acceptable fee for top target @TheAthleticFC

Rejected
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17446 on: Today at 02:31:56 pm
They will get Rice. Great ambition from Arsenal.
HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17447 on: Today at 02:42:46 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:07 pm
Binning Partey then?

Hmm wonder what the reasons could be for that one  :duh

Play him the full season then binning him off when the season has ended  :-X
