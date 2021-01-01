No, I don't at all think they're completely reckless, but as you say, it does seem as though they've dipped into their own pockets a fair amount to help prop this up.



It's just extremely frustrating as a Liverpool fan, because there's been some "speculate to accumulate" going on at Arsenal, spending money despite being in a down period, whereas our owners have shown absolutely none of that at any point. Absolutely everything has to be generated by the club itself, no matter how successful we are or how much profit there is. Even when we went for it, with Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Keita in January/Summer 2018, a fair amount of it was propped up by selling Coutinho for mega money, as well as other outgoing players. Now, even infrastructure that increases the value of the club (training ground, new stands at Anfield) has to be paid for by the club in full, not the owners.



It's not that Arsenal have really done anything wrong, but I guess when we're used to seeing things get done the way we have, with zero financial support from FSG, it's just a bit difficult and feels unfair looking at Arsenal. We've gotten most decisions right and had unbelievable success for most of the past 7 years, and yet frequently have to nickle and dime it compared to rivals.



Oh, i get that, i know that feeling well. Think we went 16 seasons in a row making profits before and after The Emirates was built. Struggling to increase revenue as we had front loaded sponsor ship deals. Trying to cling on to the fact we were net spend champions. Watching us slide from league challengers to top 4 challengers to bottoming out and finishing 8th 2 seasons in a row.It was only a few years ago FSG were seen as being among the best owners around and the Kronke's were seen as passive, silent, absent owners, who presided over our slide to mediocrity.