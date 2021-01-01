« previous next »
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17400 on: Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm »
ESPN saying Heung Min Son the next PL player to be targeted. 60m euro offer expected and hes been offered 30m euros a year.
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17401 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
ESPN saying Heung Min Son the next PL player to be targeted. 60m euro offer expected and hes been offered 30m euros a year.
they'd be mad not to take it really. Saudia Arabia looking to do a few clubs a favour with their bad contracts is going to have a big knock on effect in the league depending on who benefits from that
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17402 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
ESPN saying Heung Min Son the next PL player to be targeted. 60m euro offer expected and hes been offered 30m euros a year.

Son is turning 31 this summer, so I can see him going there, since Tottenham are going nowhere ...
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17403 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm »
Arsenal have bid £30m for Timber but Ajax want in the region of £50m.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17404 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm »
Arsenal aren't fucking around.  Timber and Rice would be a great start to their transfer window. 
Online amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17405 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm »
Havertz, Rice and Timber is a lot of money. Especially if theyre not selling anyone.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17406 on: Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm
Havertz, Rice and Timber is a lot of money. Especially if theyre not selling anyone.

Selling Partey, hopefully not to Saudi.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17407 on: Yesterday at 11:42:02 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm
Havertz, Rice and Timber is a lot of money. Especially if theyre not selling anyone.

Oh yeah Havertz as well.  What's that about 180 mil?  Fucking hell. 
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17408 on: Yesterday at 11:55:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm
Havertz, Rice and Timber is a lot of money. Especially if theyre not selling anyone.
Not on the FTSE 100, a car rental company, an almost ubiquitous foodstuff in Asia, and of course an almost universally used building material, they'll recoup their outlay in no time at all.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17409 on: Today at 12:13:51 am »
Done Deal and confirmed! Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to Inter Miami CF as a free agents. Contracts until 2025.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1670600397340258305
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17410 on: Today at 01:21:18 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
Arsenal have bid £30m for Timber but Ajax want in the region of £50m.

Timber is a steel at this price 

No idea who he is , any good? Is he a right back/centre back/ defensive mid
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17411 on: Today at 07:13:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:21:18 am
Timber is a steel at this price 

No idea who he is , any good? Is he a right back/centre back/ defensive mid

Yes.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17412 on: Today at 07:33:20 am »
They take their time with transfers, Arsenal.

Even without Caicedo they'll spend £200m again easily. Arteta's a miracle worker.
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17413 on: Today at 08:00:47 am »
Rice, Havertz, Timber is £200m. Rice will be £100m, Havertz £60m and assume Timber will end up around £40m.

And they want another player too.

They spend huge amounts. There's 5 clubs now that spend £200m a year.


Edit: Fabrizio suggesting £65m gets it done for Havertz and Arsenal around the £60m mark now.
Offline plura

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17414 on: Today at 08:10:04 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:00:47 am
Rice, Havertz, Timber is £200m. Rice will be £100m, Havertz £60m and assume Timber will end up around £40m.

And they want another player too.

They spend huge amounts. There's 5 clubs now that spend £200m a year.

Yeah it's worked out for them so far. Spent a lot to move up the table and almost won the league, now they might spend a lot again to win the league and compete for the CL trophy. It's smart business, but of course they need to deliver also.
Online thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17415 on: Today at 09:11:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:13:51 am
Done Deal and confirmed! Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to Inter Miami CF as a free agents. Contracts until 2025.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1670600397340258305
Was it Gerrard who said the physical demands of the MLS - both in terms of the match intensity and the travelling - were much harder than he expected?  I'm sure it was someone.  It doesn't seem like building a team around Barcelona's side of 10 years ago is a great idea.

Credit to Busquets and Alba though for choosing Inter Miami over Al-xxxxx.  I'm sure they're still getting paid eye-watering amounts but could likely have doubled it by taking the blood money.
Online Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17416 on: Today at 09:34:20 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:11:58 am
Was it Gerrard who said the physical demands of the MLS - both in terms of the match intensity and the travelling - were much harder than he expected?  I'm sure it was someone.  It doesn't seem like building a team around Barcelona's side of 10 years ago is a great idea.

Credit to Busquets and Alba though for choosing Inter Miami over Al-xxxxx.  I'm sure they're still getting paid eye-watering amounts but could likely have doubled it by taking the blood money.

I'd rather live in Miami as a multi millionaire too. But maybe it also shows that some footballers do have some principles.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17417 on: Today at 09:41:37 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:34:20 am
I'd rather live in Miami as a multi millionaire too. But maybe it also shows that some footballers do have some principles.

I think it shows that one of their best mates went there and they decided to follow. Its good theyve not ended up in Saudi Arabia of course, but its for a totally different reason to morals I believe.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17418 on: Today at 10:30:05 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:00:47 am
Rice, Havertz, Timber is £200m. Rice will be £100m, Havertz £60m and assume Timber will end up around £40m.

And they want another player too.

They spend huge amounts. There's 5 clubs now that spend £200m a year.


Edit: Fabrizio suggesting £65m gets it done for Havertz and Arsenal around the £60m mark now.

I think we'll spend about £250M and look to raise about £100M in sales.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17419 on: Today at 10:38:43 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:30:05 am
I think we'll spend about £250M and look to raise about £100M in sales.

100m in sales...for who?!
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17420 on: Today at 10:43:17 am »
Nkunku to Chelsea finally official. Never underestimate Chelsea's ability to make good players terrible, but I'm a bit jealous on this one. He seems like the player we should have signed instead of Darwin.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17421 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:38:43 am
100m in sales...for who?!

Balogun, Xhaka, Lokonga, Tavares, perhaps Tierney, and it seems like all parties might be interested in offloading Partey to the Saudi's.

Perhaps the 2nd midfielder to take it up to £250M would only be if Partey leaves.

Also got fringe players like Mari (already left) Trusty, Patino & Pepe, but some of those will be harder than others to offload.
Online thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17422 on: Today at 10:47:51 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:44:47 am
Balogun, Xhaka, Lokonga, Tavares, perhaps Tierney, and it seems like all parties might be interested in offloading Partey to the Saudi's.

Perhaps the 2nd midfielder to take it up to £250M would only be if Partey leaves.

Also got fringe players like Mari (already left) Trusty, Patino & Pepe, but some of those will be harder than others to offload.
Surely Pepe will end up in Saudi Arabia.
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17423 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:47:51 am
Surely Pepe will end up in Saudi Arabia.

They aren't that desperate.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17424 on: Today at 10:53:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:47:51 am
Surely Pepe will end up in Saudi Arabia.

That's the hope anyway, especially if they are targeting muslim players. Otherwise i really think we'd struggle to offload him, a very poor transfer.
Online amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17425 on: Today at 10:54:39 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:43:17 am
Nkunku to Chelsea finally official. Never underestimate Chelsea's ability to make good players terrible, but I'm a bit jealous on this one. He seems like the player we should have signed instead of Darwin.

I think there was some chat that we were offered Nkunku as an option but Klopp wanted Darwin. Could be bullshit but who knows.
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17426 on: Today at 10:58:48 am »
Lavia to Arsenal as well.

They are spending £250m easily.
Online Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17427 on: Today at 10:59:56 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:58:48 am
Lavia to Arsenal as well.

They are spending £250m easily.

Getting linked to loads but lets see how many of them they actually buy.
Online decosabute

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17428 on: Today at 11:06:31 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:30:05 am
I think we'll spend about £250M and look to raise about £100M in sales.

If you did have a summer like that (and I dont think it's in any way a given that you raise that much in sales), it would mean Arsenal's NET spend would be up to around 600m since summer 2019.

For the record, Liverpool's currently stands at 140m for the same period, and even that includes buying MacAllister.

Arsenal might not be financially doping, but they're spending at a level completely beyond all "normally-aspirated" clubs, Man United aside. Still don't really know how they're affording it.
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17429 on: Today at 11:09:56 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:06:31 am
If you did have a summer like that (and I dont think it's in any way a given that you raise that much in sales), it would mean Arsenal's NET spend would be up to around 600m since summer 2019.

For the record, Liverpool's currently stands at 140m for the same period, and even that includes buying MacAllister.

Arsenal might not be financially doping, but they're spending at a level completely beyond all "normally-aspirated" clubs, Man United aside. Still don't really know how they're affording it.

Owner's ambition to win. He will pay up if they get into financial trouble.

They are also signing their best players to long term deals and signing players. I never knew you could do both.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17430 on: Today at 11:11:38 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:09:56 am
Owner's ambition to win. He will pay up if they get into financial trouble.

All his other sports teams are winning the big trophies, so obviously fancies some in football too.
Offline Garrus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17431 on: Today at 11:13:22 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:43:17 am
Nkunku to Chelsea finally official. Never underestimate Chelsea's ability to make good players terrible, but I'm a bit jealous on this one. He seems like the player we should have signed instead of Darwin.
He signed for them 3 managers ago. Crazy.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17432 on: Today at 11:26:30 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:06:31 am
If you did have a summer like that (and I dont think it's in any way a given that you raise that much in sales), it would mean Arsenal's NET spend would be up to around 600m since summer 2019.

For the record, Liverpool's currently stands at 140m for the same period, and even that includes buying MacAllister.

Arsenal might not be financially doping, but they're spending at a level completely beyond all "normally-aspirated" clubs, Man United aside. Still don't really know how they're affording it.

Liverpool are the anomaly here. You've done wonders on your Net Spend, but as you now see it's hard to keep that up year after year. You need to be very clever with both your transfers out as well as your transfers in to have a low net spend, we were neither so that fecked us.

Remember, transfer fees are 1 part of clubs finances. You have higher revenue but you also have higher outgoings. What we did do is stabilise our costs a bit, especially on wages, and our owner allowed us to run some losses to allow us to change the dynamic of the squad, and actually buy young hungry players that would firstly make us a more competitive team, and secondly actually have some sell on value as well, instead of having to pay off the likes of Aubemayang and Ozil.

I also think we are gambling a bit on future revenues and paying some fees over longer term, but with broadcasting rising another 30% or whatever it is, Champions League revenue for the first time in 7 years and the opportunity that 5 teams might qualify over the next couple of years, i think it's a calculated gamble.

Obviously now wages will go up a lot as well, so our costs will now rise a lot as well, but as long as its sensibly linked to revenue increase then it should be good.

We know the Kronke's aren't as mental as Boehly & Clearlake and there will be more sensible strategy to our spend, i refuse to believe they have suddenly turned wreckless massive gamblers.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17433 on: Today at 11:33:55 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:13:22 am
He signed for them 3 managers ago. Crazy.

This is actually pretty funny. 
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17434 on: Today at 11:34:28 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:26:30 am
Liverpool are the anomaly here. You've done wonders on your Net Spend, but as you now see it's hard to keep that up year after year. You need to be very clever with both your transfers out as well as your transfers in to have a low net spend, we were neither so that fecked us.

Remember, transfer fees are 1 part of clubs finances. You have higher revenue but you also have higher outgoings. What we did do is stabilise our costs a bit, especially on wages, and our owner allowed us to run some losses to allow us to change the dynamic of the squad, and actually buy young hungry players that would firstly make us a more competitive team, and secondly actually have some sell on value as well, instead of having to pay off the likes of Aubemayang and Ozil.

I also think we are gambling a bit on future revenues and paying some fees over longer term, but with broadcasting rising another 30% or whatever it is, Champions League revenue for the first time in 7 years and the opportunity that 5 teams might qualify over the next couple of years, i think it's a calculated gamble.

Obviously now wages will go up a lot as well, so our costs will now rise a lot as well, but as long as its sensibly linked to revenue increase then it should be good.

We know the Kronke's aren't as mental as Boehly & Clearlake and there will be more sensible strategy to our spend, i refuse to believe they have suddenly turned wreckless massive gamblers.

Thing is yes you've had lower costs than us and us higher revenue. The difference is you are still making big losses each year and we're making small profit. It seems like your owners are happy to make losses whilst staying in the FFP limits (just). Our owners are not prepared to run at a loss.

I think to run your club whilst breaking even and challenge requires a miracle these days. We had one with Klopp and brilliant recruitment. But we'll natrually fall back to our default position without another series of transfers that end up being amazing.
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17435 on: Today at 11:37:07 am »
I dont think we ll sign all these players we are linked with. Big difference between bidding and signing.
I think the most impressive thing we have done this summer is getting our young stars to sign new contracts. We will get new signings in, but only in high volume if we sell a lot of players in return.
