If you did have a summer like that (and I dont think it's in any way a given that you raise that much in sales), it would mean Arsenal's NET spend would be up to around 600m since summer 2019.



For the record, Liverpool's currently stands at 140m for the same period, and even that includes buying MacAllister.



Arsenal might not be financially doping, but they're spending at a level completely beyond all "normally-aspirated" clubs, Man United aside. Still don't really know how they're affording it.



Liverpool are the anomaly here. You've done wonders on your Net Spend, but as you now see it's hard to keep that up year after year. You need to be very clever with both your transfers out as well as your transfers in to have a low net spend, we were neither so that fecked us.Remember, transfer fees are 1 part of clubs finances. You have higher revenue but you also have higher outgoings. What we did do is stabilise our costs a bit, especially on wages, and our owner allowed us to run some losses to allow us to change the dynamic of the squad, and actually buy young hungry players that would firstly make us a more competitive team, and secondly actually have some sell on value as well, instead of having to pay off the likes of Aubemayang and Ozil.I also think we are gambling a bit on future revenues and paying some fees over longer term, but with broadcasting rising another 30% or whatever it is, Champions League revenue for the first time in 7 years and the opportunity that 5 teams might qualify over the next couple of years, i think it's a calculated gamble.Obviously now wages will go up a lot as well, so our costs will now rise a lot as well, but as long as its sensibly linked to revenue increase then it should be good.We know the Kronke's aren't as mental as Boehly & Clearlake and there will be more sensible strategy to our spend, i refuse to believe they have suddenly turned wreckless massive gamblers.