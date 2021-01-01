« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17320 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:59:48 pm
Surprised Saudi havent learned the lesson of what China tried to do before them - signing a load of washed players who can no longer cut it in the big leagues or second rate mercenaries who are more interested in money than their careers doesnt magically make a great product that will appeal worldwide.

You sort of get the logic with Ronaldo, Benzema and the attempted signing of Messi as you might pick up a proportion of those weird fanboys who support players rather than clubs, but probably only for another few years. Outside of that no one is going to suddenly take an interest in a league whose best players include the likes of Neves, Ziyech and Lukaku though.

During Benzema interview they were showing the Red Sea projects. I can see players later posting pictures at the islands. Think this is their main goal, tourism.

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/galleries/galleries-photos/in-pictures-saudi-arabias-neom-luxury-island-destination-sindalah
https://www.redseaglobal.com/en/our-destinations/the-red-sea
https://www.constructionweeksaudi.com/multimedia/the-red-sea-project-sheybarah-hotel-image-gallery
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17321 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 03:13:21 pm
True, although Im not sure having their own third rate league really moves the dial, theyd be better off going the old bribery route like Qatar.

Im also always a bit skeptical of what benefits the World Cup would really bring? The financial cost of the Qatar World Cup must have absolutely dwarfed any possible economic gain from hosting it and from a reputational/sports washing perspective, outside of the few weeks the tournament was actually happening I dare say people are MORE aware of their horrible human rights record than they were before. I mean I guess it does legitimise them a little, but its not like Qatar is now viewed as some up and coming place where people want to go, and I dont think its really changed opinion on them long-term.

I'd suspect that with the Saudis it will be a case of wanting to keep up with the neighbours rather than actively wanting reputational changes, Qatar got one, so now they need one too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17322 on: Today at 04:02:51 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:22:57 pm
https://twitter.com/sircarloz/status/1670280862980796418


IMG-1171" border="0

Fuck off FSG you fucking cheapskates
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17323 on: Today at 04:10:14 pm
Wolves must be absolutely fucking made up with that re: Neves. Financial problems and face either losing him for nothing in a year or Barca signing him and never ponying up the money, then you get these nutters coming in at that price. Pray to god they don't stump up a 70 million pound bid for Alex Iwobi.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17324 on: Today at 04:18:10 pm
Before you know it the Saudis will have paid all these smaller clubs excessive amounts for players who they were never gonna get that type of money for. Next thing ya know, when theyre in need of votes the smaller clubs are like, These Saudis are alright ya know voting through everything the Saudis want, and before ya know it were at the bottom of the spend league cos the Saudis are buying every player available cept from Liverpool and Utd, Arsenal. Their main competitors. Meanwhile Southampton and Accrington Stanley have enough money to buy Mbappe cos they sold Scott Gemmil and Prekii for a combined total of 450 million who only had 6 months left on their respective contracts.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17325 on: Today at 04:20:29 pm
Quote
Santi Aouna
@Santi_J_FM

◉ The Saudi government's head of football is currently in London to negotiate with Chelsea (Ziyech, E.Mendy, Koulibaly).

◉ Several Saudi clubs are also present to negotiate with others players. Meeting are already scheduled with their agent next week in London.
:lmao Totally legit
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17326 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:20:29 pm
:lmao Totally legit

They aren't even trying to hide.

I guess after buying Golf they just don't care to hide it for now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17327 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:20:29 pm
:lmao Totally legit
They must buy them at a profit for Chelsea to reduce their deficit. If not, it'd cancel out their savings in wages. Can see why Muslim players would want to play in Saudi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17328 on: Today at 04:41:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:36:22 pm
They must buy them at a profit for Chelsea to reduce their deficit. If not, it'd cancel out their savings in wages. Can see why Muslim players would want to play in Saudi


Due to amortisation though, don't players near the end of a contract need far lower fees to be classed as a profit since the majority will have already been counted against previous seasons anyway?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17329 on: Today at 04:44:39 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:41:56 pm
Due to amortisation though, don't players near the end of a contract need far lower fees to be classed as a profit since the majority will have already been counted against previous seasons anyway?
Mendy and Ziyech didn't cost a lot and they should make a tidy profit therewhich wouldn't be a lot when you divide by 3. Koulibaly was signed last season and he wasn't great so it'd be curious if they made a profit on him.

How they deal with the likes of Lukaku will be very interesting.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17330 on: Today at 04:49:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:49:39 pm
That's two answers which don't necessarily jibe:

1) yes
2) I really hope so

In between the yes and the I really hope so hed consulted Als latest thesis on our transfer budget so applied the usual caveat.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17331 on: Today at 04:50:59 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:10:14 pm
Wolves must be absolutely fucking made up with that re: Neves. Financial problems and face either losing him for nothing in a year or Barca signing him and never ponying up the money, then you get these nutters coming in at that price. Pray to god they don't stump up a 70 million pound bid for Alex Iwobi.

Neves is represented by Mendes, like most of Wolves' players. They were never going to get into financial trouble ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17332 on: Today at 05:12:51 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:22:57 pm
https://twitter.com/sircarloz/status/1670280862980796418


IMG-1171" border="0

Do we have any heatmaps for the canteen?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17333 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm
Wouldve been nice for this Saudi money to be thrown around when we were selling Mane
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17334 on: Today at 05:30:23 pm
According to reports, Arsenal wantaway player Nicolas Pepe is open to a move to Saudi Arabia. The report also claims that Mikel Arteta does not have Pepe in his long-term plans. Hence, he will allow the player to leave the Premier League club.


Id reluctantly accept 50m for this superstar
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17335 on: Today at 05:36:50 pm
The Saudis can have Mo too  for £1B
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17336 on: Today at 05:40:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:30:23 pm
According to reports, Arsenal wantaway player Nicolas Pepe is open to a move to Saudi Arabia. The report also claims that Mikel Arteta does not have Pepe in his long-term plans. Hence, he will allow the player to leave the Premier League club.


Id reluctantly accept 50m for this superstar
That sounds so desperate. "I'm ready, please come and take me away!"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17337 on: Today at 05:41:13 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:36:22 pm
They must buy them at a profit for Chelsea to reduce their deficit. If not, it'd cancel out their savings in wages. Can see why Muslim players would want to play in Saudi

I don't think Muslim players would necessarily want to play in Saudi. Saudi bullies the neighbouring Muslim countries at best, and at worst their hands are plenty red from the blood of Muslims. Both outside of Saudi and within. Unless they come with a tremendous overpay offer, I'm fairly certainly most active Muslim players would only want to visit Saudi for Hajj or Umrah pilgrimages. UAE, Qatar , etc , are more likely to be countries where they would settle. Still dictatorial in essence,  but far more leeway to breathe.

They're communicating through greed, not faith.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17338 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:30:23 pm
Id reluctantly accept 50m for this superstar

Forgot he was still at Arsenal! Was he out injured or on loan?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17339 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 05:43:51 pm
Forgot he was still at Arsenal! Was he out injured or on loan?

Both

Got injured on loan at nice.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17340 on: Today at 07:03:39 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:12:51 pm
Do we have any heatmaps for the canteen?

Haha that cracked me up.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17341 on: Today at 08:08:15 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:12:51 pm
Do we have any heatmaps for the canteen?

 ;D
