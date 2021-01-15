Maguire to Everton would be lovely. I don't think he's Premier League level these days, at Leicester he was mid table but that was about five years now. He's done alright with England (in the past) but even now he makes hilarious mistakes. The game is played at an entirely different pace at international level compared to the Premier League, plus he's got absolutely no confidence. Get it done, blues.
Pickford going the other way would be equally funny. I'd never want him to leave Everton really but to go to United? That'd be quite funny, get him playing against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.