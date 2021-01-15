« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:54:02 am
In the ideal world, it would be a swap deal, with Maguire going to Everton ...

In an ideal world, united sign Pickford and keep Maguire
Quote from: Luke1980 on Today at 09:50:01 am
Really hoping United sign Pickford - surely a Maguire mkII signing?!

'Utopia' as the owl used to say...
it's an odd one, Seven Hag wants a keeper who's comfortable on the ball and good with his feet, Pickford is a marginal improvement on De Gea in that regard but his favourite antic, aside from diving at literally everything is hoofing the ball as far as he can.
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:54:42 am
In an ideal world, united sign Pickford and keep Maguire

Maguire is not playing for them anyway. He might be able to relegate Everton, though ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:15 pm
Maguire is not playing for them anyway. He might be able to relegate Everton, though ...
I think hed suit Dyche really well.  As long as you sit back and defend deep, Maguire works.  Thats why he works for England.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:14:07 pm
I think hed suit Dyche really well.  As long as you sit back and defend deep, Maguire works.  Thats why he works for England.

Possible. In that case, it should be Sancho going to Everton ...
Pickford :lmao

Please let it happen
Ibrahima Konate when asked if Khephren Thuram is joining Liverpool (@telefoot_TF1):   

Yes, I really hope so! 👀 🇫🇷
Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal from Wolves for 55m. Deal is well advanced and barring no changes, he will sign next week, reports @MatteMoretto.
Maguire to Everton would be lovely. I don't think he's Premier League level these days, at Leicester he was mid table but that was about five years now. He's done alright with England (in the past) but even now he makes hilarious mistakes. The game is played at an entirely different pace at international level compared to the Premier League, plus he's got absolutely no confidence. Get it done, blues.

Pickford going the other way would be equally funny. I'd never want him to leave Everton really but to go to United? That'd be quite funny, get him playing against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:31:44 pm
Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal from Wolves for 55m. Deal is well advanced and barring no changes, he will sign next week, reports @MatteMoretto.

Is it payable to Wolves or to Jorge Mendes to facilitate other transfers to LIV Football?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:31:44 pm
Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal from Wolves for 55m. Deal is well advanced and barring no changes, he will sign next week, reports @MatteMoretto.

Shame, he is still only 26, but money talks, I suppose ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:17:58 pm
Possible. In that case, it should be Sancho going to Everton ...

I think there is still a good player in there, despite the damage that united has done to him and thus wouldn't want to see him at everton.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:31:44 pm
Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal from Wolves for 55m. Deal is well advanced and barring no changes, he will sign next week, reports @MatteMoretto.
Should ahve known it wouldn't be long before Mendes got involved there. Maybe can do us a favour  :-X
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:31:44 pm
Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal from Wolves for 55m. Deal is well advanced and barring no changes, he will sign next week, reports @MatteMoretto.
That's a big shame. Decent player, at his peak, no ambition. Probably getting paid a ridiculous amount, but he'll never play for a big club.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:31:44 pm
Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal from Wolves for 55m. Deal is well advanced and barring no changes, he will sign next week, reports @MatteMoretto.
Does he have any ambition?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:31:44 pm
Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal from Wolves for 55m. Deal is well advanced and barring no changes, he will sign next week, reports @MatteMoretto.

This is quite reminiscent of the trend a decade or so ago with high profile players moving to play in the Russian league, or a few years later in the Chinese league, graveyard shifts for a career. Expect this fad to last until the Saudis start losing interest in burning cash on frivolous pursuits, so give it 4-5 years at best.
Quote from: demain on Today at 02:16:25 pm
This is quite reminiscent of the trend a decade or so ago with high profile players moving to play in the Russian league, or a few years later in the Chinese league, graveyard shifts for a career. Expect this fad to last until the Saudis start losing interest in burning cash on frivolous pursuits, so give it 4-5 years at best.

I expect it will last until the Saudis manage to buy a world cup, they'll let it quietly fade away after that.
Keep an eye out for a Lyon fire sale. The new owner has to raise 70 million within a month.  We should get invovled in Cherki and Barcola business.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:38:05 pm
Keep an eye out for a Lyon fire sale. The new owner has to raise 70 million within a month.  We should get invovled in Cherki and Barcola business.

Would be amazing, especially for Cherki.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:31:44 pm
Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal from Wolves for 55m. Deal is well advanced and barring no changes, he will sign next week, reports @MatteMoretto.
What a waste of a career

How sad.
A chance Partey may leave Arsenal apparently, didnt expect that
Quote
[Téléfoot] Ibrahima Konate when asked if Khephren Thuram is joining Liverpool: Yes, I really hope so!

https://twitter.com/telefoot_tf1/status/1670387502635417602?s=46&t=hp9qjW7CEdz4SHfgMWDePA

Get the transfer thread open! :D
Surprised Saudi havent learned the lesson of what China tried to do before them - signing a load of washed players who can no longer cut it in the big leagues or second rate mercenaries who are more interested in money than their careers doesnt magically make a great product that will appeal worldwide.

You sort of get the logic with Ronaldo, Benzema and the attempted signing of Messi as you might pick up a proportion of those weird fanboys who support players rather than clubs, but probably only for another few years. Outside of that no one is going to suddenly take an interest in a league whose best players include the likes of Neves, Ziyech and Lukaku though.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:59:48 pm
Surprised Saudi havent learned the lesson of what China tried to do before them - signing a load of washed players who can no longer cut it in the big leagues or second rate mercenaries who are more interested in money than their careers doesnt magically make a great product that will appeal worldwide.

You sort of get the logic with Ronaldo, Benzema and the attempted signing of Messi as you might pick up a proportion of those weird fanboys who support players rather than clubs, but probably only for another few years. Outside of that no one is going to suddenly take an interest in a league whose best players include the likes of Neves, Ziyech and Lukaku though.
I imagine quality of the league is second to getting a World Cup and power within Football in general. Sort of like with the Golf. Getting players on board and spooking UEFA/FIFA in to working with them (world cup, club world cup and Champions League games in Saudi Arabia?) are worth the millions (billions?) they can afford to throw at this
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:02:29 pm
I imagine quality of the league is second to getting a World Cup and power within Football in general. Sort of like with the Golf. Getting players on board and spooking UEFA/FIFA in to working with them (world cup, club world cup and Champions League games in Saudi Arabia?) are worth the millions (billions?) they can afford to throw at this

True, although Im not sure having their own third rate league really moves the dial, theyd be better off going the old bribery route like Qatar.

Im also always a bit skeptical of what benefits the World Cup would really bring? The financial cost of the Qatar World Cup must have absolutely dwarfed any possible economic gain from hosting it and from a reputational/sports washing perspective, outside of the few weeks the tournament was actually happening I dare say people are MORE aware of their horrible human rights record than they were before. I mean I guess it does legitimise them a little, but its not like Qatar is now viewed as some up and coming place where people want to go, and I dont think its really changed opinion on them long-term.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:09:24 pm
Does he have any ambition?

He has ambitions to be very rich
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:59:44 pm
https://twitter.com/telefoot_tf1/status/1670387502635417602?s=46&t=hp9qjW7CEdz4SHfgMWDePA

Get the transfer thread open! :D


François Plateau
@francoisplateau
Somethings brewing at
@LFC


Mysterious Samantha like tweet. Our very own Phantom Raspberry Blower of Old Rawk Town
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:32:17 pm

It's 10 Million

https://www.skysports.com/football/transfer-paper-talk/12709/12893974/manchester-united-to-pay-harry-maguire-10m-to-leave-paper-talk#:~:text=Harry%20Maguire%20is%20in%20line,in%20the%20English%20top%20flight.

Quote
Manchester United to pay Harry Maguire £10m to leave - Paper Talk

Harry Maguire is in line for a £10m pay-off from Manchester United if he leaves Old Trafford this summer...
https://twitter.com/sircarloz/status/1670280862980796418


IMG-1171" border="0
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:15:26 pm
He has ambitions to be very rich
But he's already very rich. Earns more in a week than most people earn in a year. Going to Saudi in his mid 20's...
Thought Neves was out of contract this summer? Why so much for him? Whats goin on there

Edit: just saw it was next season. Still a lot for a player with a year left whos cack.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:19:06 pm


François Plateau
@francoisplateau
Somethings brewing at
@LFC


Mysterious Samantha like tweet. Our very own Phantom Raspberry Blower of Old Rawk Town
:lmao

Niche reference there

:lmao
