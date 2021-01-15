I imagine quality of the league is second to getting a World Cup and power within Football in general. Sort of like with the Golf. Getting players on board and spooking UEFA/FIFA in to working with them (world cup, club world cup and Champions League games in Saudi Arabia?) are worth the millions (billions?) they can afford to throw at this



True, although Im not sure having their own third rate league really moves the dial, theyd be better off going the old bribery route like Qatar.Im also always a bit skeptical of what benefits the World Cup would really bring? The financial cost of the Qatar World Cup must have absolutely dwarfed any possible economic gain from hosting it and from a reputational/sports washing perspective, outside of the few weeks the tournament was actually happening I dare say people are MORE aware of their horrible human rights record than they were before. I mean I guess it does legitimise them a little, but its not like Qatar is now viewed as some up and coming place where people want to go, and I dont think its really changed opinion on them long-term.