Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 16, 2023, 09:43:18 pm
They casually drop £30m on a fair share of random players. Theyve got a bloated squad because of all the deadwood theyve signed and they just wont stop. This guy will hardly play for them. Never seen him play obviously, but you just know he wont.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 16, 2023, 09:52:58 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on June 16, 2023, 09:43:18 pm
They casually drop £30m on a fair share of random players. Theyve got a bloated squad because of all the deadwood theyve signed and they just wont stop. This guy will hardly play for them. Never seen him play obviously, but you just know he wont.

If you want to get into their team at the minute you better have cost a lot of fucking money, and a 30 million signing isn't a lot of money for Chelsea. If you're a 110 million pound midfielder you might get a game, and Caicedo might too at 80 odd million but some of the people they drop 30+ million on don't even make the bench some weeks. Mind you, Mudryk didn't start half the time for them and look how much he cost.

Some job Pochettino has got on his hands there. Where do you even begin. Hopefully we catch them at just the right time to play them on the opening day. Can't imagine he'll be given much time to build something considering every part of the last 20 years at Chelsea. Hopefully get booted for Mourinho part 3 there soon.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 16, 2023, 10:32:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 16, 2023, 09:52:58 pm
If you want to get into their team at the minute you better have cost a lot of fucking money, and a 30 million signing isn't a lot of money for Chelsea. If you're a 110 million pound midfielder you might get a game, and Caicedo might too at 80 odd million but some of the people they drop 30+ million on don't even make the bench some weeks. Mind you, Mudryk didn't start half the time for them and look how much he cost.

Some job Pochettino has got on his hands there. Where do you even begin. Hopefully we catch them at just the right time to play them on the opening day. Can't imagine he'll be given much time to build something considering every part of the last 20 years at Chelsea. Hopefully get booted for Mourinho part 3 there soon.

By getting rid of about 15 players  :P I think they are losing 3 or 4 at end of contract or loans - Kante, Joao Felix, Zakaria for sure, hasnt Aubameyang gone too? Mount, Kovacic, Havertz and Gallagher seem to the subject of substantial rumours to leave as well, they really need to cut back that mad squad so much.  I think its safe to say too many players played well below expectation last year, more structure and a settled, smaller squad, and Id presume Pochettino will get far more out of a lot of them. 

But yes, quite a job cutting that squad back.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 16, 2023, 10:41:51 pm
 this guy Boehly is always in panic mode
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 16, 2023, 10:47:48 pm
The fat fucker wants Veiga now too. I really don;t think he and his people know anything, they just wait for others to set up deals and come in waving the cash.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 16, 2023, 10:52:25 pm
Chelsea must be a massive money laundering operation. At this point, there is no other reasonable explanation ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:17:43 am
The best part of it is that they are desperate to get rid of players, who wont even sign new contracts with them, and yet they want 70m plus for mount and havertz. Theyll learn the hard way.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:48:28 am
Quote from: TAA66 on June 16, 2023, 05:12:57 pm
Gundogan released by city.  Surprised at that.

Man City offered him a contract, but it looks like he didn't take it. Barca have been interested in him for a while, and according to reports, they have discussed with him, so he could be expecting a deal from them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:51:52 am
Quote from: Chris~ on June 16, 2023, 05:15:58 pm
Feels like an odd transfer for Bayern, not sure an ageing Walker makes them any better. Bayern need to do some work to not get left behind the top clubs in the Champions League.

I think they will be okay. They're favourites to sign Kim-Min Jae which solves their CB problem, they have a lot of good wingers and their midfield is good. All they need is a good striker.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:54:20 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:48:28 am
Man City offered him a contract, but it looks like he didn't take it. Barca have been interested in him for a while, and according to reports, they have discussed with him, so he could be expecting a deal from them.

City only offered him a 1 year deal. Barca Arsenal and Milan all offered him 3 years, so hes leaving city and barca seems his favoured destination.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:13:41 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 16, 2023, 09:20:18 pm
I hope his family enjoy him being an outcast.

Im sorry, Miss Jackson.
I'm sorry Nick Jackson
Oh, I am for real
Never meant to see your career die
I apologise a trillion times.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:54:02 am
Quote from: Tobelius on June 16, 2023, 09:38:44 pm
Hide the kids (with release clauses) or Toddy Boehly buys them with his bottomless bag of money and they'll never be seen or heard from again.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:22:06 am
Chelsea just absolutely love stock piling players they think are undervalued.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:44:40 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:22:06 am
Chelsea just absolutely love stock piling players they think are undervalued.

But usually do so by overpaying for them in the process to remove the undervalue.  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:37:44 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 12:44:40 pm
But usually do so by overpaying for them in the process to remove the undervalue.  ;D

Yes haha. Now they are targeting release clauses. I just don't understand them but even less so the players who agree to go there. If Veiga goes there he won't play and be loaned out to palace in a year
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:21:56 pm
I guess it comes down to some players having the confidence that they won't end up like that and then there are others where palace might have been their next move anyway, so they might as well go there on chelsea money instead.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:49:55 pm
Baffled that Arsenal supposedly want (Don)Kai Havertz. He's hardly torn it up at Chelsea.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm
Koulibaly in talks to sign for a Middle Eastern team in the Sportswashing League.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm
Koulibaly in talks to sign for a Middle Eastern team in the Sportswashing League.

Teams are gonna recycle all their older wage sponge players aren't they
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm
Teams are gonna recycle all their older wage sponge players aren't they
It's like the Chinese Super league, a repository for teams to discard unwanted players.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm
Teams are gonna recycle all their older wage sponge players aren't they

This is where its going to get dodgy, PIF who own the four main teams buying up players for silly money in SA, also have a huge amount of funds under management by Clearlake who own Chelsea.

Watch all the shit Chelsea players all get sold at inflated prices to balance the books.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm
This is where its going to get dodgy, PIF who own the four main teams buying up players for silly money in SA, also have a huge amount of funds under management by Clearlake who own Chelsea.

Watch all the shit Chelsea players all get sold at inflated prices to balance the books.

Could be yeah,they sure aren't looking worried about FFP in the least.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:30:14 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm
Koulibaly in talks to sign for a Middle Eastern team in the Sportswashing League.

So is that Man City, or Newcastle?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:49:55 pm
Baffled that Arsenal supposedly want (Don)Kai Havertz. He's hardly torn it up at Chelsea.
Nobody really has... and that's not entirely the players' fault.

It's the Oligarch-Russian-Ukraine situation that created uncertainty, followed by new ownership, followed by a sacking, followed by a new coach who was overburdened with a sackload of players- some who didn't fit his system, followed by existing players growing unsure of their future, followed by another sacking and a different coach with different tactics and a different profile of player... and so on.
Many players won't flourish or produce much under so many changes and such turmoil.

It's a mess and their destructive, megalomaniacal toddler of an owner just continues laundering money as fast as he can before the feds/Interpol closes in.

They've got good players and clubs will be lining up for the firesale.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:35:56 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:37:40 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm
Koulibaly in talks to sign for a Middle Eastern team in the Sportswashing League.

Ugh. From reading the reports today about PIF and Clearlake's "excellent relationship", they're basically gonna be the same as they were under Abramovich and how Man City and Newcastle are now aren't they. Virtually everything in this league stinks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:37:40 pm
Ugh. From reading the reports today about PIF and Clearlake's "excellent relationship", they're basically gonna be the same as they were under Abramovich and how Man City and Newcastle are now aren't they. Virtually everything in this league stinks.
The Oil/Blood money Sportswashers have got their tentacles into every sport now in some way or other.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm
The Oil/Blood money Sportswashers have got their tentacles into every sport now in some way or other.

I know, it's horrible. It's only a matter of time before they come for Curling.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm
This is where its going to get dodgy, PIF who own the four main teams buying up players for silly money in SA, also have a huge amount of funds under management by Clearlake who own Chelsea.

Watch all the shit Chelsea players all get sold at inflated prices to balance the books.

To be honest, can't be bothered with it. Chelsea have been sportswashers since 2003, so nothing has changed there ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm
Documents signed, deal completed. Dejan Kulusevski becomes Tottenham player on permanent deal from Juve for 30m fee. Spurs got 5m discount on initial 35m buy option but will pay the fee in less installments. Kulusevski, now under contract at Spurs until June 2028.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1670145390526574593
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
"Nicolas Jackson is one step away to Chelsea. Agreed personal terms for a 7-years contract. CFC are now working to close the deal with Villarreal about installments and the formula of the payment."

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1670184680249851904
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:48:17 pm
Hasn't Kulusevski been a bit shit? I know he had a good start there but he barely did anything last season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
"Nicolas Jackson is one step away to Chelsea. Agreed personal terms for a 7-years contract. CFC are now working to close the deal with Villarreal about installments and the formula of the payment."

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1670184680249851904
I thought it was max 5 years now starting this window?
Logged

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm
I thought it was max 5 years now starting this window?

Only with regards to how you can spread the costs for ffp purposes, there's nothing stopping clubs from doing longer ones than that, just no advantage to doing so, outside of tying up a player for longer until the need to negotiate a new deal anyway.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:48:17 pm
Hasn't Kulusevski been a bit shit? I know he had a good start there but he barely did anything last season.

He had some good spells this season. Hasn't lived up to his potential, but still a solid player for them, especially at that price ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:17:38 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm
He had some good spells this season. Hasn't lived up to his potential, but still a solid player for them, especially at that price ...

Yeah, they have a bargain at the price. Lets not forget he's still only 23. You expect some level of inconsistency but he has had performances at a very high level in the 18 months he has been there as well. They just need a manager who can get that out of him more often which, though not easy is very possible.
