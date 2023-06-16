Baffled that Arsenal supposedly want (Don)Kai Havertz. He's hardly torn it up at Chelsea.
Nobody really has... and that's not entirely the players' fault.
It's the Oligarch-Russian-Ukraine situation that created uncertainty, followed by new ownership, followed by a sacking, followed by a new coach who was overburdened with a sackload of players- some who didn't fit his system, followed by existing players growing unsure of their future, followed by another sacking and a different coach with different tactics and a different profile of player... and so on.
Many players won't flourish or produce much under so many changes and such turmoil.
It's a mess and their destructive, megalomaniacal toddler of an owner just continues laundering money as fast as he can before the feds/Interpol closes in.
They've got good players and clubs will be lining up for the firesale.