THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17200 on: Today at 01:43:19 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:16 pm
Yeah, it's very weird. Arsenal love to buy their castoffs. Havertz is talented and improves their squad, though.

They seem to have bought so many players in recent years who were deemed unwanted at Chelsea. Bit like what Everton do with Man United no marks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17201 on: Today at 02:00:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:26:50 am
So long as Arsenal arent paying some mad fee for Havertz, then hed defo be worth the risk.

Hugely talented whatever some here think of him, but just shown it in flashes obviously at the clown-show that is Chelsea, he isnt the only good player whos struggled there. In a team with a settled manager/coaching staff and way of playing, he could get back on track quickly.

I agree after all look at what happened with Salah at Chelsea. Some teams don't suit players but they can find something different somewhere else.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17202 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:00:53 pm
I agree after all look at what happened with Salah at Chelsea. Some teams don't suit players but they can find something different somewhere else.

If Havertz had gone to us or Bayern with a system built around him (like Firmino) his career likely would have progressed a lot more
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17203 on: Today at 02:26:31 pm
Dahoud gone to Brighton
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17204 on: Today at 02:27:15 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:26:31 pm
Dahoud gone to Brighton

more like "Dawho?" - right? right??
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17205 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:26:31 pm
Dahoud gone to Brighton

Id make a Sandstorm reference but Brighton has a pebble beach.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17206 on: Today at 02:27:42 pm
Havertz is bang average.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17207 on: Today at 02:28:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:27:38 pm
Id make a Sandstorm reference but Brighton has a pebble beach.

 :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17208 on: Today at 02:47:57 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:11:26 pm
You still wouldn't expect the england tax to add £30-40m to his pricetag though.

English International, from London, still 24. I'd say it adds £30-40 million to the price tag ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17209 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm
Not really sure why Arsenal want Havertz.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17210 on: Today at 04:11:53 pm
I'd take Havertz for a reasonable fee, just not sure why Arsenal want him. You already have one attacker who is a poor finisher, so I doubt you would sign him to play as a 9. Would he rotate with Odegaard?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17211 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm
My guess would be Havertz and Jesus would interchange on a horses for courses basis.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17212 on: Today at 05:10:43 pm
Kyle Walker off to Bayern.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17213 on: Today at 05:12:57 pm
Gundogan released by city.  Surprised at that. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17214 on: Today at 05:13:53 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Kyle Walker off to Bayern.

Any guesses as to who the £50m+ replacement will be?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17215 on: Today at 05:15:58 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Kyle Walker off to Bayern.
Feels like an odd transfer for Bayern, not sure an ageing Walker makes them any better. Bayern need to do some work to not get left behind the top clubs in the Champions League.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17216 on: Today at 05:23:46 pm
City losing Walker, Gundogan and maybe Silva and Mahrez (plus Cancelo) in one summer is super interesting. It's not like they have a huge squad, so they'll be bringing four or five in you'd imagine. Gvardiol and Kovacic feel like close to sure things...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17217 on: Today at 05:26:48 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 05:12:57 pm
Gundogan released by city.  Surprised at that.

Thats his choice rather than theirs, they had been trying to negotiate a new contract. Rumours of him wanting to play in Spain last I read and his wife wanting out of Manchester, cant blame her for that  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17218 on: Today at 05:40:23 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:26:31 pm
Dahoud gone to Brighton
Always been my favourite Pixies track.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17219 on: Today at 05:41:36 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Kyle Walker off to Bayern.
I think it'll be worth it just to hear him attempting to speak German.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17220 on: Today at 05:42:54 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:11:53 pm
I'd take Havertz for a reasonable fee, just not sure why Arsenal want him. You already have one attacker who is a poor finisher, so I doubt you would sign him to play as a 9. Would he rotate with Odegaard?

Ornstein says we initially wanted Mount, but since he's made it clear he wanted to go to Utd (for some bizarre reason), we switched focus to Havertz.

I wonder if this hints to where we might play him, might we see him in an attacking 8 position sometimes? We certainly know we are a bit too reliant on Odegaard for creativity and wanted another body there. Vieira has been a bit of a disappointment so far. I suppose the good thing about Havertz I'd he can cover the creative 8, can cover Jesus and even Saka at a push.

I thought the Leverkusen Havertz looked brilliant. I thought the Chelsea 1 looked mostly shit mind you. Hope we get the former and not the latter.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17221 on: Today at 05:45:46 pm
City have also released Benjamin Mendy. Bet they're glad to see the back of him and the wages they have been paying him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17222 on: Today at 05:52:22 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:45:46 pm
City have also released Benjamin Mendy. Bet they're glad to see the back of him and the wages they have been paying him.
That's two sex pests and a guy that's friendly with an autocrat released in one day, not many sports teams can say that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17223 on: Today at 05:58:07 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 05:12:57 pm
Gundogan released by city.  Surprised at that.

I think he has to be on their released list as his contract is expiring soon but it sounds like they're still in negotiations for a new deal and it could yet happen. Hope he does leave, great player who was really clutch for them at the back end of the season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17224 on: Today at 06:24:19 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17225 on: Today at 06:25:08 pm
Bayern certainly don't rate character very highly when they recruit people. They're almost as bad (if not worse) than United in that regard.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17226 on: Today at 06:35:40 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:25:08 pm
Bayern certainly don't rate character very highly when they recruit people. They're almost as bad (if not worse) than United in that regard.

With Uli Hoeness on the board, rating good character certainly isnt a speciality of Bayern!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17227 on: Today at 06:55:19 pm
Walkers a bellend but a good player regardless. His recovery pace saves them again and again. Interesting to see who they'll replace it with
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17228 on: Today at 07:01:16 pm
Former Newcastle and Stoke star Joselu signing for Real Madrid.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17229 on: Today at 07:09:27 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 06:55:19 pm
Walkers a bellend but a good player regardless. His recovery pace saves them again and again. Interesting to see who they'll replace it with

Gomez had that sort of recovery pace and still does if not as much. The series of injuries has made him regress. We've had too many brilliant players who just couldnt stay fit enough - Kewell, Aurelio, Studge, Ox, Naby, Gomez all in recent memory. The one thing I admire about Guardiola and his staff is how they manage fitness levels and minimize injuries. I remember Messi was a bit injury prone and then was manged brillaintly to make sure his fitness levels went up massively. We need to be doing something about our injury management because it has been whats held us back most often.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #17230 on: Today at 07:12:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:01:16 pm
Former Newcastle and Stoke star Joselu signing for Real Madrid.

Bellinghams y Joselus
