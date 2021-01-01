I'd take Havertz for a reasonable fee, just not sure why Arsenal want him. You already have one attacker who is a poor finisher, so I doubt you would sign him to play as a 9. Would he rotate with Odegaard?



Ornstein says we initially wanted Mount, but since he's made it clear he wanted to go to Utd (for some bizarre reason), we switched focus to Havertz.I wonder if this hints to where we might play him, might we see him in an attacking 8 position sometimes? We certainly know we are a bit too reliant on Odegaard for creativity and wanted another body there. Vieira has been a bit of a disappointment so far. I suppose the good thing about Havertz I'd he can cover the creative 8, can cover Jesus and even Saka at a push.I thought the Leverkusen Havertz looked brilliant. I thought the Chelsea 1 looked mostly shit mind you. Hope we get the former and not the latter.