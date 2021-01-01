« previous next »
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:43:19 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:16 pm
Yeah, it's very weird. Arsenal love to buy their castoffs. Havertz is talented and improves their squad, though.

They seem to have bought so many players in recent years who were deemed unwanted at Chelsea. Bit like what Everton do with Man United no marks.
jillcwhomever

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:00:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:26:50 am
So long as Arsenal arent paying some mad fee for Havertz, then hed defo be worth the risk.

Hugely talented whatever some here think of him, but just shown it in flashes obviously at the clown-show that is Chelsea, he isnt the only good player whos struggled there. In a team with a settled manager/coaching staff and way of playing, he could get back on track quickly.

I agree after all look at what happened with Salah at Chelsea. Some teams don't suit players but they can find something different somewhere else.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:09:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:00:53 pm
I agree after all look at what happened with Salah at Chelsea. Some teams don't suit players but they can find something different somewhere else.

If Havertz had gone to us or Bayern with a system built around him (like Firmino) his career likely would have progressed a lot more
Nick110581

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:26:31 pm
Dahoud gone to Brighton
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:27:15 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:26:31 pm
Dahoud gone to Brighton

more like "Dawho?" - right? right??
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:27:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:26:31 pm
Dahoud gone to Brighton

Id make a Sandstorm reference but Brighton has a pebble beach.
DangerScouse

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:27:42 pm
Havertz is bang average.
DangerScouse

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:28:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:27:38 pm
Id make a Sandstorm reference but Brighton has a pebble beach.

 :D
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:47:57 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:11:26 pm
You still wouldn't expect the england tax to add £30-40m to his pricetag though.

English International, from London, still 24. I'd say it adds £30-40 million to the price tag ...
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:07:21 pm
Not really sure why Arsenal want Havertz.
Lynndenberries

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:11:53 pm
I'd take Havertz for a reasonable fee, just not sure why Arsenal want him. You already have one attacker who is a poor finisher, so I doubt you would sign him to play as a 9. Would he rotate with Odegaard?
mikey_LFC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:58:50 pm
My guess would be Havertz and Jesus would interchange on a horses for courses basis.
gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:10:43 pm
Kyle Walker off to Bayern.
TAA66

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:12:57 pm
Gundogan released by city.  Surprised at that. 
Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:13:53 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Kyle Walker off to Bayern.

Any guesses as to who the £50m+ replacement will be?
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:15:58 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Kyle Walker off to Bayern.
Feels like an odd transfer for Bayern, not sure an ageing Walker makes them any better. Bayern need to do some work to not get left behind the top clubs in the Champions League.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:23:46 pm
City losing Walker, Gundogan and maybe Silva and Mahrez (plus Cancelo) in one summer is super interesting. It's not like they have a huge squad, so they'll be bringing four or five in you'd imagine. Gvardiol and Kovacic feel like close to sure things...
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:26:48 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 05:12:57 pm
Gundogan released by city.  Surprised at that.

Thats his choice rather than theirs, they had been trying to negotiate a new contract. Rumours of him wanting to play in Spain last I read and his wife wanting out of Manchester, cant blame her for that  ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:40:23 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:26:31 pm
Dahoud gone to Brighton
Always been my favourite Pixies track.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:41:36 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Kyle Walker off to Bayern.
I think it'll be worth it just to hear him attempting to speak German.
ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:42:54 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:11:53 pm
I'd take Havertz for a reasonable fee, just not sure why Arsenal want him. You already have one attacker who is a poor finisher, so I doubt you would sign him to play as a 9. Would he rotate with Odegaard?

Ornstein says we initially wanted Mount, but since he's made it clear he wanted to go to Utd (for some bizarre reason), we switched focus to Havertz.

I wonder if this hints to where we might play him, might we see him in an attacking 8 position sometimes? We certainly know we are a bit too reliant on Odegaard for creativity and wanted another body there. Vieira has been a bit of a disappointment so far. I suppose the good thing about Havertz I'd he can cover the creative 8, can cover Jesus and even Saka at a push.

I thought the Leverkusen Havertz looked brilliant. I thought the Chelsea 1 looked mostly shit mind you. Hope we get the former and not the latter.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:45:46 pm
City have also released Benjamin Mendy. Bet they're glad to see the back of him and the wages they have been paying him.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:52:22 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:45:46 pm
City have also released Benjamin Mendy. Bet they're glad to see the back of him and the wages they have been paying him.
That's two sex pests and a guy that's friendly with an autocrat released in one day, not many sports teams can say that.
