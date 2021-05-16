Havertz never seemed like a true 9 to me, much more of a false 9/ 10. I wonder if he could have been Firmino's natural successor for us but obviously we were never going to spend what Chelsea did because he was never worth that in a million years. If he had wound up working under Klopp in our 433 I reckon he'd have been a very good player though.



As for Arsenal buying him... well Martinelli and Saka will score a lot of goals for them, particularly if Havertz is vacating the space like Firmino used to do for Mane and Salah, so I could see it working. Not sure how that works with Jesus, maybe Jesus, Saka and Martinelli can rotate in the wide forward positions. Maybe Jesus is already doing a lot of the 'false 9' stuff up there that Havertz would do too and so Havertz can be the depth option for Jesus. Basically I don't hate it and I think people getting on Havertz about his lack of goalscoring are missing the point with him a little bit, just like Firmino used to be criticised for 'being our 9 but not scoring enough goals' which only demonstrated how little people knew about how we were setup.



So North Bank, how does Jesus play the 9 position? Are there similarities with what Firmino used to do for us? Because if there are, I wouldn't be worried about Havertz signing, I think he'll add some good quality depth. If though Jesus is a true 9 and you're buying havertz to backup him and also the wide forward options I suspect it's a poor move because he isn't a true 9 and he isn't a wide forward. Firmino's game rounded out (not least his finishing) so by the time he left us he could do the 'goalscorer' type role pretty effectively but in his earlier years he was wasted out wide and wasn't productive enough as your main goalscorer. Havertz will be the same.



