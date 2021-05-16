« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1279102 times)

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17160 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 pm »
City coming in for Rice is a welcome bit of news.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17161 on: Yesterday at 08:34:51 pm »
The prices Rice is being touted for are crazy to me. I really dont see what puts him in that bracket.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17162 on: Yesterday at 08:59:17 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:34:51 pm
The prices Rice is being touted for are crazy to me. I really dont see what puts him in that bracket.

Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17163 on: Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:58:08 pm
Both Barnes and Maddison are mid-table players, at best ...

I think Barnes is a lot better than that. He scored a quarter of Leicester's league goals last season in a team which was absolutely crap throughout. A deal for him feels similar to the one we did for Gini, wherein a player has been undervalued because of the team's performance even though he had a decent season himself.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17164 on: Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
I think Barnes is a lot better than that. He scored a quarter of Leicester's league goals last season in a team which was absolutely crap throughout. A deal for him feels similar to the one we did for Gini, wherein a player has been undervalued because of the team's performance even though he had a decent season himself.

He is a solid player, but not a top 6 material. A club like Aston Villa or West Ham would be perfect for him ...
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17165 on: Yesterday at 09:42:00 pm »
Mancs missing out on Kim Min Jae

Excellent
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17166 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:34:51 pm
The prices Rice is being touted for are crazy to me. I really dont see what puts him in that bracket.
Assists greatly in the Sportswash with the UK media too.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
  • Legacy fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17167 on: Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:42:00 pm
Mancs missing out on Kim Min Jae

Excellent
He definitely off to Bayern?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17168 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:03:40 pm
Seen some news about tottenham offering 50million for Barnes and Madison together. That's either false or Levy's taking the piss but I wouldnt mind Harvey Barnes here. Only 25, rapid, scores and creates, could place across the front 3 or as a 10, homegrown, possibly at a bargain. If we can get him for 35 million or under, we should be all over it.

There's post in the other transfer thread, in amongst the bonkers ones, about a piece that was done on Barnes by I think the Athletic or someone like that. Anyway it talked about how Barnes is a very limited player and relies a lot on kick and run (although it was phrased better than that) It's a decent read and definitely doesn't do Barnes many favours
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17169 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 12:12:11 pm
Of course Arsenal will pay £100m, dont doubt that.

But if Rice wants to get some nicer trophies at the end of his career hell go to City. He could look at what Grealish did, big hometown player for his club that leaves for trophies.
Not sure if I believe city is really in for him but if they are then they should be able to get him.

Grealish is in the lineup, I don't think Rice will be able to get ahead of Rodri and he can't play in the Gundogan position, even if Gundogan leaves, so I don't think he'd want to become another Kalvin Phillips at City. City are also close to signing Kovacic, I think.

So, I don't think it's as straight forward as an auction. If he wants to play regularly, and become one of the best players in his position, he'd be better off choosing Arsenal.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17170 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:28:30 pm
Why does it seem like they sign a centre half every summer?

Think they want to replace Upamecano. He has struggled and Kim Min-Jae will be an upgrade on him. They are also going to sell Lucas Hernandez, who wants to go to PSG.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,265
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17171 on: Today at 05:50:22 am »
City doing that classic Ferguson move of buy players that might improve your rivals, even if you sit them on the bench
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17172 on: Today at 08:16:31 am »
Looks like we could be signing Havertz a very strange one.

Didnt know he was just 24 thought hed be older, apparently they signed him for £96m from leverkusen which is mad.

Watching him on you tube has scored some cracking goals, though looked ineffective so many times ive watched him.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17173 on: Today at 08:24:28 am »
Don't rate Havertz at all personally. I also find it strange the amount of business these London 'rivals' do between themselves every season.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,876
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17174 on: Today at 08:30:18 am »
Yeah, not a fan of Havertz. He just isn't very good.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17175 on: Today at 08:31:17 am »
Havertz never seemed like a true 9 to me, much more of a false 9/ 10. I wonder if he could have been Firmino's natural successor for us but obviously we were never going to spend what Chelsea did because he was never worth that in a million years. If he had wound up working under Klopp in our 433 I reckon he'd have been a very good player though.

As for Arsenal buying him... well Martinelli and Saka will score a lot of goals for them, particularly if Havertz is vacating the space like Firmino used to do for Mane and Salah, so I could see it working. Not sure how that works with Jesus, maybe Jesus, Saka and Martinelli can rotate in the wide forward positions. Maybe Jesus is already doing a lot of the 'false 9' stuff up there that Havertz would do too and so Havertz can be the depth option for Jesus. Basically I don't hate it and I think people getting on Havertz about his lack of goalscoring are missing the point with him a little bit, just like Firmino used to be criticised for 'being our 9 but not scoring enough goals' which only demonstrated how little people knew about how we were setup.

So North Bank, how does Jesus play the 9 position? Are there similarities with what Firmino used to do for us? Because if there are, I wouldn't be worried about Havertz signing, I think he'll add some good quality depth. If though Jesus is a true 9 and you're buying havertz to backup him and also the wide forward options I suspect it's a poor move because he isn't a true 9 and he isn't a wide forward. Firmino's game rounded out (not least his finishing) so by the time he left us he could do the 'goalscorer' type role pretty effectively but in his earlier years he was wasted out wide and wasn't productive enough as your main goalscorer. Havertz will be the same.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:34:35 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17176 on: Today at 08:36:05 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm
Grealish is in the lineup, I don't think Rice will be able to get ahead of Rodri and he can't play in the Gundogan position, even if Gundogan leaves, so I don't think he'd want to become another Kalvin Phillips at City. City are also close to signing Kovacic, I think.

So, I don't think it's as straight forward as an auction. If he wants to play regularly, and become one of the best players in his position, he'd be better off choosing Arsenal.

Someone, I think KH, said Rice could play the role Stones has been playing which I suspect is probbaly true. If a CB can moonlight as an 8 in that system then perhaps a CM can moonlight as a CB in the same position.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17177 on: Today at 08:39:25 am »
Remember the scenes in here when Chelsea got Werner and Havertz in the same summer... just goes to show how hard transfers are to predict (and how much of a shitshow Chelsea are). I mean, to their credit they were starters in a CL winning side but it's gone badly wrong for both of them there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Up
« previous next »
 