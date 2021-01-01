He wont go to Newcastle
Donkai Havertz. Bloody hell, another striker that cant finish.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not enough goth footballers around at the moment.
£50m for barella? I know the wages will be insane but still, that fucking stings.
£50m for Barella is the best value of this transfer window and will not be eclipsed at any point.
I mean you are gonna be proven wrong in 12 months. I can guarantee you there will be a player signed for 10 million or less that will outperform Barella over the next season. There is one every season.
We all know it's not £50m, there's got to be another £50m in untraceable Cayman Islands account or something. The sportswashers rule is half-and-half...
BauNeuhaus?
@NimaTavRoodAs stated earlier: want Inter players = pay Inters price.Barella is NOT for sale for £50m.Hes simply not for sale. Make a £80-100m offer & Inter MIGHT consider.CheersItalian journalist suggesting the 50m thing is bollocks
Inter are denying any contact with any club for Barella let alone Newcastle and not for 50 million.
Man U are going to pay a silly fee for Mount arent they Sides just see them coming a mile off each and every transfer window, Antony was more than Van Dijk
Yep especially now they have backed out of any Kane deal, this is where they panic and overpay!
