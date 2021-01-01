« previous next »
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17080 on: Today at 06:42:19 pm »
Donkai Havertz. Bloody hell, another striker that cant finish.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17081 on: Today at 06:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:39:15 pm
He wont go to Newcastle

Maybe, but people said similar with Guimaraes. Money talks and theyre in the CL now - and with their backers can be in there for the foreseeable. Its hardly out of the realms of possibility that they get him.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17082 on: Today at 06:57:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:42:19 pm
Donkai Havertz. Bloody hell, another striker that cant finish.

Not enough goth footballers around at the moment.
Online Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17083 on: Today at 06:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:57:09 pm
Not enough goth footballers around at the moment.

BauNeuhaus?
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17084 on: Today at 07:07:53 pm »
£50m for Barella is the best value of this transfer window and will not be eclipsed at any point.
Offline farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17085 on: Today at 07:20:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:09:52 pm
£50m for barella? I know the wages will be insane but still, that fucking stings.
We all know it's not £50m, there's got to be another £50m in untraceable Cayman Islands account or something. The sportswashers rule is half-and-half...
Online Max_powers

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17086 on: Today at 07:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:07:53 pm
£50m for Barella is the best value of this transfer window and will not be eclipsed at any point.

I mean you are gonna be proven wrong in 12 months.

I can guarantee you there will be a player signed for 10 million or less that will outperform Barella over the next season. There is one every season. 
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17087 on: Today at 07:23:44 pm »
Inter are denying any contact with any club for Barella let alone Newcastle and not for 50 million.  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17088 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:21:11 pm
I mean you are gonna be proven wrong in 12 months.

I can guarantee you there will be a player signed for 10 million or less that will outperform Barella over the next season. There is one every season. 
I thought you'd say that a digit before the 50 is missing...
Offline Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17089 on: Today at 07:29:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:20:07 pm
We all know it's not £50m, there's got to be another £50m in untraceable Cayman Islands account or something. The sportswashers rule is half-and-half...

I'm a bit wary of the sportswashers usual reported generic £50-60m fees,from start of rumours to negotiations concluded and player signed often take about 24 hours as well.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17090 on: Today at 07:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:58:34 pm
BauNeuhaus?
A foundational talent.
Offline koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17091 on: Today at 07:40:13 pm »

@NimaTavRood
As stated earlier: want Inter players = pay Inters price.
Barella is NOT for sale for £50m.
Hes simply not for sale. Make a £80-100m offer & Inter MIGHT consider.
Cheers
Italian journalist suggesting the 50m thing is bollocks
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17092 on: Today at 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:40:13 pm
@NimaTavRood
As stated earlier: want Inter players = pay Inters price.
Barella is NOT for sale for £50m.
Hes simply not for sale. Make a £80-100m offer & Inter MIGHT consider.
Cheers
Italian journalist suggesting the 50m thing is bollocks

Look mate, we on the same page for once.  ;D

Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:44 pm
Inter are denying any contact with any club for Barella let alone Newcastle and not for 50 million.  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17093 on: Today at 07:41:14 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:40:13 pm
@NimaTavRood
As stated earlier: want Inter players = pay Inters price.
Barella is NOT for sale for £50m.
Hes simply not for sale. Make a £80-100m offer & Inter MIGHT consider.
Cheers
Italian journalist suggesting the 50m thing is bollocks

Thank fuck for that.
Offline zero zero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17094 on: Today at 07:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:07:53 pm
£50m for Barella is the best value of this transfer window and will not be eclipsed at any point.
:lmao
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17095 on: Today at 07:53:37 pm »
Well have to wait and see what Andy Naylor's been told in regards to Barella
Online RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17096 on: Today at 08:31:46 pm »
Man U are going to pay a silly fee for Mount arent they :lmao

Sides just see them coming a mile off each and every transfer window, Antony was more than Van Dijk :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17097 on: Today at 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:31:46 pm
Man U are going to pay a silly fee for Mount arent they :lmao

Sides just see them coming a mile off each and every transfer window, Antony was more than Van Dijk :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yep especially now they have backed out of any Kane deal, this is where they panic and overpay!
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17098 on: Today at 09:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:07:53 pm
£50m for Barella is the best value of this transfer window and will not be eclipsed at any point.

Yeah, shame that Inter want £80 million for him, plus £20 million in add-ons ...
Offline Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17099 on: Today at 10:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:07:53 pm
£50m for Barella is the best value of this transfer window and will not be eclipsed at any point.

I disagree. Anyone who signs MBappe for 30mil would eclipse it imo.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17100 on: Today at 10:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:15:09 pm
Yep especially now they have backed out of any Kane deal, this is where they panic and overpay!

Oh wow, I hadnt seen that, expected them to try for Kane to be honest
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17101 on: Today at 11:08:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:42:19 pm
Donkai Havertz. Bloody hell, another striker that cant finish.
Don't think he's that bad to be honest. Just misused at Chelsea.
