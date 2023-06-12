« previous next »
Offline decosabute

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17000 on: Yesterday at 03:00:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 12, 2023, 10:21:30 pm
£92M plus £10M if we win the league or champions league I've read.


So £92M.  ;D

Even if you're right, then there's mega wages on top. £200-250k pw at a minimum.

I'm not going to pretend Rice isn't a very good player (I'd have him here for sure), but the constantly-peddled idea that Arsenal's wage bill is tiny compared to ours is soon going to be utter bullshit.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17001 on: Yesterday at 04:50:15 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 12, 2023, 10:21:30 pm
£92M plus £10M if we win the league or champions league I've read.


So £92M.  ;D

Paying £92 million for Rice, giving him £250-300,000 per week, and still not winning the Premier League or the Champions League, would be a monumental waste of money for Arsenal ...
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17002 on: Yesterday at 06:06:28 pm »
Hahaha, Declan Rice costing £100m, ahahahaha
Online farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17003 on: Yesterday at 06:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:05:40 pm
He'll likely just see out his contract, no? Gets another 40m+ for a season, leaves on a free, gets a nice signing fee and higher wages at his next club? PSG can't stop him doing that.
Higher wages?! You can't be serious...
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17004 on: Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm »
Its a very Arsenal thing to do. Got to nip themselves in the bud in case they become too excited.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17005 on: Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm »
Rice and Caicedo would be two great signings for them - real statement of intent. But the pressure would be massive. They would simply have to win one of the two big trophies.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17006 on: Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm »
Fair play to them, if they spend that much on those two.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17007 on: Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:00:24 pm
Even if you're right, then there's mega wages on top. £200-250k pw at a minimum.

I'm not going to pretend Rice isn't a very good player (I'd have him here for sure), but the constantly-peddled idea that Arsenal's wage bill is tiny compared to ours is soon going to be utter bullshit.

Well it was smaller compared to yours. That's no criticism of yours, more an indication of the different levels the clubs were operating at. You were 1 of the best teams in the world, we were far away from that.
It was a deliberate strategy, we were paying Champions Leagues wages on a Europa League budget, with a lot of those players going past their peak with no resale value

It was better for us to do a reset, to strip the squad back, and get younger hungrier players in their place, that can then be rewarded when we do get back in the Champions League. So that's what we are doing now.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:50:15 pm
Paying £92 million for Rice, giving him £250-300,000 per week, and still not winning the Premier League or the Champions League, would be a monumental waste of money for Arsenal ...

Only 1 team can win the league, and that team is very likely to be City. So does every transfer the other teams do mean that they will be a monumental waste of money?

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm
Rice and Caicedo would be two great signings for them - real statement of intent. But the pressure would be massive. They would simply have to win one of the two big trophies.

Why would the pressure be bigger on us over anyone else? Do we think no-one else is investigating money?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17008 on: Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm
Rice and Caicedo would be two great signings for them - real statement of intent. But the pressure would be massive. They would simply have to win one of the two big trophies.

Even if we ignore the fact that Arteta is an average manager, does anyone seriously believes that a strike force of Martinelli, Jesus and Saka can beat Man City to the PL or the CL title?
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17009 on: Yesterday at 08:17:53 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:51:36 pm
Higher wages?! You can't be serious...

I mean comparative to what he'd be offered if he left now and there was a large transfer fee.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17010 on: Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm
Fair play to them, if they spend that much on those two.
Fair play?, their board would need sectioning.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17011 on: Yesterday at 08:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm
Fair play?, their board would need sectioning.

They've just finished second and are now going for it some more.  They believe they have the right strategy and are goin for it full thottle.

It's a lot of money, but if hey get both in for their midfield and maintain their position in the league, then what's the issue...
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17012 on: Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:35:25 pm
They've just finished second and are now going for it some more.  They believe they have the right strategy and are goin for it full thottle.

It's a lot of money, but if hey get both in for their midfield and maintain their position in the league, then what's the issue...
That Rice is nowhere near as valuable as that........nor is Caicedo.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17013 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm »
The funny thing is, the same people who are praising Arsenal for spending £200 million on Rice and Caicedo, were moaning at the reports that we are going to pay £70 million on Mac Allister ;D
Offline Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17014 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm »
100 mil for Rice is amazing. Well done West Ham.
Offline The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17015 on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 pm »
Lot of money but guaranteed quality. Rice will be immense for us. Caicedo is excellent too but theres nothing comcrete in that yet.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17016 on: Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm
The funny thing is, the same people who are praising Arsenal for spending £200 million on Rice and Caicedo, were moaning at the reports that we are going to pay £70 million on Mac Allister ;D

Probably because Rice is better.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17017 on: Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm
The funny thing is, the same people who are praising Arsenal for spending £200 million on Rice and Caicedo, were moaning at the reports that we are going to pay £70 million on Mac Allister ;D

Probably because both are better than Mac Allister.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17018 on: Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm
Probably because both are better than Mac Allister.
Mr Bad Take has arrived.
Offline Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17019 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm
Mr Bad Take has arrived.

Not really a bad take, they're different players but a Rice or Caicedo type has always been what i feel we needed in our midfield the most watching last season.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17020 on: Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm »
Rice is a brilliant player and will excel at Arsenal. Kind of player I'd love Jurgen to develop.
Online RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17021 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm
Probably because both are better than Mac Allister.
Can plz not compare different roles Mac Allister just more of controller or somebody playing btw the lines to players who are #6 types
Offline TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17022 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm »
Blimey.

Mbappe informed PSG on the 15th July 2022 that he wouldnt be extending!  Wow!
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17023 on: Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm
Rice is a brilliant player and will excel at Arsenal. Kind of player I'd love Jurgen to develop.
Fucking hell, I'm old enough to remember Andreas Moller and Paolo Mancini being called "brilliant", Declan Rice?, ahahahaha, how standards have not only plummeted, but gone through the floor of the Marianas Trench.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17024 on: Today at 12:37:11 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Fucking hell, I'm old enough to remember Andreas Moller and Paolo Mancini being called "brilliant", Declan Rice?, ahahahaha, how standards have not only plummeted, but gone through the floor of the Marianas Trench.

Come on now, you cant be pudding Moller and Rice into the same sentence without backing yourself into a corner.
Offline The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17025 on: Today at 01:32:29 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:37:11 am
Come on now, you cant be pudding Moller and Rice into the same sentence without backing yourself into a corner.

Just the energy our midfield needs.

No idea who paolo mancini is to be fair, but sounds like he couldve been some player.
Offline King_doggerel

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17026 on: Today at 03:41:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:32:29 am
Just the energy our midfield needs.

No idea who paolo mancini is to be fair, but sounds like he couldve been some player.

i don't think yo-gurt the joke.
