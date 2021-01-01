« previous next »
Offline newterp

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:33:52 pm
Monchi to Villa is interesting. They mean business.

my favorite flavor of monchi is mango.
Online disgraced cake

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:31:57 pm
Yes, he bombed at Roma. Horrific signings.

To be fair, I think the only season he was there they got to the Champions League semi, and that was after selling Salah. I think he'd be silly to leave Sevilla again, especially to go to a midtable club. Maybe he can turn Villa into the Sevilla of the Conference League though  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

To be fair, it might be a decent appointment given he's already successfully worked with Emery before
Offline Lynndenberries

Cannot believe Arsenal are going to pay £100m for Rice, but I guess that's what the market is like these days.
Offline The North Bank

Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 10:01:25 pm
Cannot believe Arsenal are going to pay £100m for Rice, but I guess that's what the market is like these days.

What a player. Statement signing.
Offline killer-heels

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
What a player. Statement signing.


I think he is fantastic but £100m is crazy.
Offline Clint Eastwood

And Im sure theyll continue to moan about City and their spending next season.

Imagine they get Caicedo too, who will cost upwards of £70m.
Offline The North Bank

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm
I think he is fantastic but £100m is crazy.

Weve spent 350m on 10 players in the last 3 years, at an average of 35m a player, to get the team to a competitive level. Now its targeted spending, 1 player for a 100m makes more sense than 3 for 30m each. He nails down the number 6/8 role for the next 5 years and is one of the best at it.
Hes also exactly what we need, dominating the midfield is the most important part of premier league football.
Online RK7

Better to spend decent money on the right players with right age profile for the longer term, £100m sounds a lot but he's as close as you're going to get to a sure thing. They get Caicedo too and that has a lot of potential.
Offline ScottishGoon

Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 10:01:25 pm
Cannot believe Arsenal are going to pay £100m for Rice, but I guess that's what the market is like these days.

£92M plus £10M if we win the league or champions league I've read.


So £92M.  ;D
Offline The North Bank

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
£92M plus £10M if we win the league or champions league I've read. So £92M.  ;D

West ham fans are fuming

Sideways step we could finish above arsenal if he stays he says he wants to win things and he goes there!  ;D

Anywhere but arsenal. City, united, liverpool, Chelsea i can accept, but not bloody arsenal 

Didnt realise they hate us so much. Apparently he ll be the first ever player we sign from west ham.
Online Knight

It's too expensive but it's also strengthening from a position of strength, which we didn't do enough of.
Online DangerScouse

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
And Im sure theyll continue to moan about City and their spending next season.



Ffs. If our own fans don't get it, how can we expect others to. Have you been livng under a rock?
Offline ScottishGoon

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
West ham fans are fuming

Sideways step we could finish above arsenal if he stays he says he wants to win things and he goes there!  ;D

Anywhere but arsenal. City, united, liverpool, Chelsea i can accept, but not bloody arsenal 

Didnt realise they hate us so much. Apparently he ll be the first ever player we sign from west ham.

I've always liked West Ham as well, might help not being from London but I've always found them inoffensive, and they've had a good few of our old players

Didn't know they didn't like us so much.
Offline The North Bank

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
I've always liked West Ham as well, might help not being from London but I've always found them inoffensive, and they've had a good few of our old players

Didn't know they didn't like us so much.

The one place they all want him to go to is city, so i dont think they hate us, its just the transfer equivalent of people wanting city to win the league because its meaningless.
Offline xbugawugax

Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm
Interesting to see that all the Chelsea exits (Havertz - Madrid, Mount - United, Kovavic - City) have agreed terms between player and prospective clubs but stalling on the price between the clubs. Clearly ol' Todd thinks he's going to recoup loads of his transfer outlay by trying to sell his unwanted lads at a premium. Let's see how that works for him!


 clubs should just gang up and wait for the implosion and fire sale. they made their bed now time to lie on it.
Online Zimagic

Mbappe saying he's not extending. Press here saying they'll try to offload him this summer. Madrid? City?
Online Gerry Attrick

PSG could lose all 3 of their huge names in one hit. There wont be much left after they go. Theyre going to go shopping youd think. Interesting to see who they want
Offline QC

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:19:37 am
PSG could lose all 3 of their huge names in one hit. There wont be much left after they go. Theyre going to go shopping youd think. Interesting to see who they want

Kane would be high on the list i imagine.
Offline Tobelius

Feel like if the Qataris manage to get an English club they'll put PSG on the back burner and concentrate their sportswashing efforts on their PL club where there's bigger international exposure.
Online Kennys from heaven

Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 10:01:25 pm
Cannot believe Arsenal are going to pay £100m for Rice, but I guess that's what the market is like these days.
No player is worth £100m (Transfer fees should have been capped decades ago) but it is what it is.

Put into context though, when you consider that Grealish went for £10m more, it almost looks like a steal.
Offline The North Bank

Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:32:26 am
No player is worth £100m (Transfer fees should have been capped decades ago) but it is what it is.

Put into context though, when you consider that Grealish went for £10m more, it almost looks like a steal.

When you consider Mudryk went for the same money.. lukaku for a bit more, Enzo for quite a bit more. Chelseas recruitment has been expensively shocking in recent years.
Online Kennys from heaven

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:19:37 am
PSG could lose all 3 of their huge names in one hit. There wont be much left after they go. Theyre going to go shopping youd think. Interesting to see who they want
Are they though? Lots of solid discussions about them doing more to develop local players. Don't get me wrong, they'll still buy the odd one or two, but they're still comfortably the best team in France. This is all theory like, but plausible, but if this was the new tack that PSG took then it's not without precedent as it's pretty much the same plan Fabian Galthie implemented with the French National rugby side. He took a bunch of promising kids, mixed them with a smattering of older heads and stuck with them to develop whilst supplementing them with the odd player or two and phasing out the older ones.

Given that Rugby is France's national sport, it holds a LOT of influence outside that sport, so I would be massively surprised if there has not been some joint discussions on strategy between the FRU/Galthie and PSG's management, as it reaped huge success as the squad was more settled and not prone to prima-donnas. Aside from that, Galthier being French himself will inevitably understood the influence of other such sports in France than outside managers would.

Like I said though, all theory on my behalf, so it's all probably shite!
Online Kennys from heaven

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:44:04 am
When you consider Mudryk went for the same money.. lukaku for a bit more, Enzo for quite a bit more. Chelseas recruitment has been expensively shocking in recent years.
*snigger* I have never, ever figured out how that utter carthorse Lukaku went for the fees that he has. And those twats made the same mistake TWICE! The true definition of "Unbelievable Jeff"
Online Knight

Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:53:23 am
Are they though? Lots of solid discussions about them doing more to develop local players. Don't get me wrong, they'll still buy the odd one or two, but they're still comfortably the best team in France. This is all theory like, but plausible, but if this was the new tack that PSG took then it's not without precedent as it's pretty much the same plan Fabian Galthie implemented with the French National rugby side. He took a bunch of promising kids, mixed them with a smattering of older heads and stuck with them to develop whilst supplementing them with the odd player or two and phasing out the older ones.

Given that Rugby is France's national sport, it holds a LOT of influence outside that sport, so I would be massively surprised if there has not been some joint discussions on strategy between the FRU/Galthie and PSG's management, as it reaped huge success as the squad was more settled and not prone to prima-donnas. Aside from that, Galthier being French himself will inevitably understood the influence of other such sports in France than outside managers would.

Like I said though, all theory on my behalf, so it's all probably shite!

I think they've probbaly got a better chance of winning the CL if they're less 'galactico'. Having attacking players like they've got means they can walk the french league but are then not setup for the hard running, defensively solid stuff they need for the champions league. If they want to win the CL they should create a team that'll almost certainly find it harder work in the league but be better able to cope with the CL.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Ryan Kent has joined Fenerbahce on a free
Offline plura

Tbf if Rice gets them up a level, and meaningfully compete with City ( :D ) then that's the type of signing we wish we did at the top of our game. We moaned a lot of lack of quality signings when we were the best in the league. So if it's £100m or £50m doesn't matter hugely then.
Online Knight

Quote from: plura on Today at 09:40:39 am
Tbf if Rice gets them up a level, and meaningfully compete with City ( :D ) then that's the type of signing we wish we did at the top of our game. We moaned a lot of lack of quality signings when we were the best in the league. So if it's £100m or £50m doesn't matter hugely then.

Looking back on it it now we didn't do enough to strengthen from a position of strength, prioritising contracts screwed us over. We've signed very few players to immediately improve the first 11 since 2018. Thiago definitely, Nunez, Gapko and Diaz all sort of count but they were also succeeding players who they're, currently, worse than in Mane and Firmino. Konate was certainly signed to be an improvement in due course but wasn't signed to be an immediate first choice player.
Online TepidT2O

MBappe, there are four options

1. Signs a new deal rather than just extending.  I cant see this as hes paid so much I cant imagine he could get a pay rise

2. Signs for Real

3. Signs for City

4. Signs for United flush with cash from being taken over

(Chelsea? A bit too rich for them?)
Online Phineus

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:21:17 am
MBappe, there are four options

1. Signs a new deal rather than just extending.  I cant see this as hes paid so much I cant imagine he could get a pay rise

2. Signs for Real

3. Signs for City

4. Signs for United flush with cash from being taken over

(Chelsea? A bit too rich for them?)

Think he's destined for Real, either this summer for a fee or next for free. If Utd get some blood money can see them going for him but don't think the sporting project would appeal to him as much as been face of Madrid and La Liga for next 5-8 years.
Online Nobby Reserve

I was hoping Real Madrid were going to sign Haaland next summer. If they sign Mbappe, they're not going to go for Haaland as well.

