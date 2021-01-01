PSG could lose all 3 of their huge names in one hit. There wont be much left after they go. Theyre going to go shopping youd think. Interesting to see who they want



Are they though? Lots of solid discussions about them doing more to develop local players. Don't get me wrong, they'll still buy the odd one or two, but they're still comfortably the best team in France. This is all theory like, but plausible, but if this was the new tack that PSG took then it's not without precedent as it's pretty much the same plan Fabian Galthie implemented with the French National rugby side. He took a bunch of promising kids, mixed them with a smattering of older heads and stuck with them to develop whilst supplementing them with the odd player or two and phasing out the older ones.Given that Rugby is France's national sport, it holds a LOT of influence outside that sport, so I would be massively surprised if there has not been some joint discussions on strategy between the FRU/Galthie and PSG's management, as it reaped huge success as the squad was more settled and not prone to prima-donnas. Aside from that, Galthier being French himself will inevitably understood the influence of other such sports in France than outside managers would.Like I said though, all theory on my behalf, so it's all probably shite!