£92m is a lot of money for Declan Rice. I like him a lot, but the market is bonkers.



Lots of pressure on Arteta next season if they're throwing around crazy money once again. He'll be sacked before it's all said and done if the expectations are winning a league or CL. (Which should be the expectation if they're throwing around this kind of money.)



The market is crazy, we can all agree on that. But it is what it is. Think with Rice you are overpaying a bit for his 'character', the fact he's English, he's seen as a leader, perhaps future Arsenal and England captain as well. Also, West Ham don't want to lose him, he's seen as Mr West Ham in the same way Kane is seen as Mr Spurs.I'm not sure it puts Arteta under much more pressure, by the end of the window I'm pretty sure we'll just be in a clutch of teams that spend a lot of money and this year we can at least make some sales to offset that if it's needed.