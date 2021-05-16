« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 418 419 420 421 422 [423]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1262886 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16880 on: Today at 03:05:11 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:30:23 am
Has he got 2 years left on his contract plus a further option year or is it only two including an option as £92m just seems utterly batshit, even in the current market, and seems more like West Ham not wanting to let him leave this summer.

Mudryk cost 90m, that enzo lad cost 105m , Grealish 100m and Antony 90m. Id take Rice ahead of all those.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16881 on: Today at 03:27:23 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:15:07 pm
Gone by Christmas

Still using that search bar I see.  :wave
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16882 on: Today at 07:55:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:05:11 am
Mudryk cost 90m, that enzo lad cost 105m , Grealish 100m and Antony 90m. Id take Rice ahead of all those.

None of the above were good deals. If those players were put on sale, none would fetch anywhere near those prices. 92 million for Rice is another bad deal. Comparing them to crap deals doesnt make it any better.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16883 on: Today at 08:23:07 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm
£92m is a lot of money for Declan Rice. I like him a lot, but the market is bonkers.

Lots of pressure on Arteta next season if they're throwing around crazy money once again. He'll be sacked before it's all said and done if the expectations are winning a league or CL. (Which should be the expectation if they're throwing around this kind of money.)

The market is crazy, we can all agree on that. But it is what it is. Think with Rice you are overpaying a bit for his 'character', the fact he's English, he's seen as a leader, perhaps future Arsenal and England captain as well. Also, West Ham don't want to lose him, he's seen as Mr West Ham in the same way Kane is seen as Mr Spurs.

I'm not sure it puts Arteta under much more pressure, by the end of the window I'm pretty sure we'll just be in a clutch of teams that spend a lot of money and this year we can at least make some sales to offset that if it's needed.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:53 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,920
  • Legacy fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16884 on: Today at 08:27:56 am »
Rice is brilliant. A lot of money but perfect age, home grown, ready made captain, good injury record- going to cost. Sorts that position for a long time, think Alisson/VVD investment.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16885 on: Today at 08:37:33 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:55:47 am
None of the above were good deals. If those players were put on sale, none would fetch anywhere near those prices. 92 million for Rice is another bad deal. Comparing them to crap deals doesnt make it any better.

Probably Grealish was a good deal, Rice will be even better, ive no doubt on his impact on us, he would be  an exceptional signing. Just need to get it done.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16886 on: Today at 09:18:53 am »
I think Rice is one of those signings that will definitely be overpriced, but if he performs for Arsenal at the level he has for West Ham for a good few years they won't care in the slightest.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,421
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16887 on: Today at 09:39:25 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:18:53 am
I think Rice is one of those signings that will definitely be overpriced, but if he performs for Arsenal at the level he has for West Ham for a good few years they won't care in the slightest.

I think that he will perform for them. The question is, will he bring additional quality to their team, something that Partey already isn't giving them? Rice seems like a signing who would only help them keep their top 5 position, not like a signing who will help them win the Premier League or the Champions League ...
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16888 on: Today at 09:46:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:39:25 am
I think that he will perform for them. The question is, will he bring additional quality to their team, something that Partey already isn't giving them? Rice seems like a signing who would only help them keep their top 5 position, not like a signing who will help them win the Premier League or the Champions League ...

I believe Rice would be getting signed to replace Xhaka, not Partey. The fact he can cover Partey will be an added bonus. Might be wrong though.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16889 on: Today at 10:03:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:39:25 am
I think that he will perform for them. The question is, will he bring additional quality to their team, something that Partey already isn't giving them? Rice seems like a signing who would only help them keep their top 5 position, not like a signing who will help them win the Premier League or the Champions League ...

Unfortunately signings that will turn us into champions either wont come to us because theyre waiting for real madrid or to city for 900k reasons a week . None of the signings we made under Arteta made you think theyd get us CL nevermind second place. There is also value in coaching and player development.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,036
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16890 on: Today at 10:03:29 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:46:37 am
I believe Rice would be getting signed to replace Xhaka, not Partey. The fact he can cover Partey will be an added bonus. Might be wrong though.
Get an upgrade on Partey? He's not great.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16891 on: Today at 10:07:45 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:03:29 am
Get an upgrade on Partey? He's not great.

Well that will be the lad from Brighton then Moises Caicedo.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16892 on: Today at 10:08:34 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:03:29 am
Get an upgrade on Partey? He's not great.

He was incredible first half of last season, and much of the second, collapsed towards the end, him and Rice would be a formidable force in midfield, but wont be enough depth wise if Xhaka leaves.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16893 on: Today at 10:09:26 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:07:45 am
Well that will be the lad from Brighton then Moises Caicedo.

The dream scenario. Will cost a fortune though so unlikely we get him both him and Rice at the same time.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,036
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16894 on: Today at 10:10:16 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:07:45 am
Well that will be the lad from Brighton then Moises Caicedo.
Alot of money for him. Think there's better options in Europe surely?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,036
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16895 on: Today at 10:12:24 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:08:34 am
He was incredible first half of last season, and much of the second, collapsed towards the end, him and Rice would be a formidable force in midfield, but wont be enough depth wise if Xhaka leaves.
I wouldn't say incredible. He was worse than Odegaard & Xhaha. Can and should definitely be improved on.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16896 on: Today at 10:21:01 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:12:24 am
I wouldn't say incredible. He was worse than Odegaard & Xhaha. Can and should definitely be improved on.

You probably didnt watch him every week
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16897 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »


I think Rice is a good player but thankfully we aren't as stupid as Man UTD or Chelsea to spend this much on a player like him.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,036
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16898 on: Today at 10:33:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:21:01 am
You probably didnt watch him every week
I didn't to be fair. If I wanted to watch City version 2.0 I'd watch them ;) I watched towards end of the season where he stunk the place out. Depth was an issue cause he clearly needed replacing.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16899 on: Today at 10:43:39 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:33:10 am
I didn't to be fair. If I wanted to watch City version 2.0 I'd watch them ;) I watched towards end of the season where he stunk the place out. Depth was an issue cause he clearly needed replacing.

Thats for sure, we couldve done with a Rice in the last few games.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,421
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16900 on: Today at 11:30:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:03:19 am
Unfortunately signings that will turn us into champions either wont come to us because theyre waiting for real madrid or to city for 900k reasons a week . None of the signings we made under Arteta made you think theyd get us CL nevermind second place. There is also value in coaching and player development.

Well, if you had a top manager like Wenger, that might have worked. With an average manager like Arteta, it is just waste of money ...
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16901 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:30:19 am
Well, if you had a top manager like Wenger, that might have worked. With an average manager like Arteta, it is just waste of money ...

It doesnt matter how bad he is, if hes challenging for the title again next season, ill put up with it.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,421
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16902 on: Today at 12:27:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:05:13 pm
It doesnt matter how bad he is, if hes challenging for the title again next season, ill put up with it.

Well, you haven't really challenged for the title this season, so there is hardly any chance of you challenging again next season, especially with LFC back in the title race. You might challenge for 3rd place, though ...
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16903 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:45 pm
Well, you haven't really challenged for the title this season, so there is hardly any chance of you challenging again next season, especially with LFC back in the title race. You might challenge for 3rd place, though ...

Youll always have the advantage of predicting a better future.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16904 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Newcastle announcing new shirt sponsor, who just happen to sit on the same board as the owner - nothing to see here. 
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,619
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16905 on: Today at 04:05:23 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Newcastle announcing new shirt sponsor, who just happen to sit on the same board as the owner - nothing to see here. 

ASSURANCES!!!!!
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16906 on: Today at 04:30:17 pm »
Some Gladbach news :

Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
News #Koné: Been told a transfer to #LFC is very unlikely. Yes, hes on a shortlist because of his interesting profile but not a hot transfer target for Liverpool at this stage.

For MGladbach hes still a top candidate for sale. But no concrete offers yet.
@borussia
 demands more than 30m
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,342
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16907 on: Today at 04:42:47 pm »
I think we go in for Gravenberch then. Thuram and Gravy.  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,619
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16908 on: Today at 04:51:56 pm »
Yes makes it seem like Thuram is target over Kone.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,876
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16909 on: Today at 04:57:35 pm »
What got the other thread locked?

Kone a no go.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16910 on: Today at 04:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:42:47 pm
I think we go in for Gravenberch then. Thuram and Gravy.  ;D
That would be preferred.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.
Pages: 1 ... 418 419 420 421 422 [423]   Go Up
« previous next »
 