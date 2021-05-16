« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

The North Bank
Reply #16880 on: Today at 03:05:11 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:30:23 am
Has he got 2 years left on his contract plus a further option year or is it only two including an option as £92m just seems utterly batshit, even in the current market, and seems more like West Ham not wanting to let him leave this summer.

Mudryk cost 90m, that enzo lad cost 105m , Grealish 100m and Antony 90m. Id take Rice ahead of all those.
Kopenhagen
Reply #16881 on: Today at 03:27:23 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:15:07 pm
Gone by Christmas

Still using that search bar I see.  :wave
AmanShah21
Reply #16882 on: Today at 07:55:47 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:05:11 am
Mudryk cost 90m, that enzo lad cost 105m , Grealish 100m and Antony 90m. Id take Rice ahead of all those.

None of the above were good deals. If those players were put on sale, none would fetch anywhere near those prices. 92 million for Rice is another bad deal. Comparing them to crap deals doesnt make it any better.
ScottishGoon
Reply #16883 on: Today at 08:23:07 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm
£92m is a lot of money for Declan Rice. I like him a lot, but the market is bonkers.

Lots of pressure on Arteta next season if they're throwing around crazy money once again. He'll be sacked before it's all said and done if the expectations are winning a league or CL. (Which should be the expectation if they're throwing around this kind of money.)

The market is crazy, we can all agree on that. But it is what it is. Think with Rice you are overpaying a bit for his 'character', the fact he's English, he's seen as a leader, perhaps future Arsenal and England captain as well. Also, West Ham don't want to lose him, he's seen as Mr West Ham in the same way Kane is seen as Mr Spurs.

I'm not sure it puts Arteta under much more pressure, by the end of the window I'm pretty sure we'll just be in a clutch of teams that spend a lot of money and this year we can at least make some sales to offset that if it's needed.
BobPaisley3
Reply #16884 on: Today at 08:27:56 am
Rice is brilliant. A lot of money but perfect age, home grown, ready made captain, good injury record- going to cost. Sorts that position for a long time, think Alisson/VVD investment.
The North Bank
Reply #16885 on: Today at 08:37:33 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:55:47 am
None of the above were good deals. If those players were put on sale, none would fetch anywhere near those prices. 92 million for Rice is another bad deal. Comparing them to crap deals doesnt make it any better.

Probably Grealish was a good deal, Rice will be even better, ive no doubt on his impact on us, he would be  an exceptional signing. Just need to get it done.
Schmidt
Reply #16886 on: Today at 09:18:53 am
I think Rice is one of those signings that will definitely be overpriced, but if he performs for Arsenal at the level he has for West Ham for a good few years they won't care in the slightest.
