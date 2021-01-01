You are still making big losses. A lot of your extra revenue now will be eaten up by wage increases, as what happened to us. But I do think your owner is a bigger risk taker than ours. Hence why he's betting on future revenues etc. Ours would simply never do that.



Supposedly Arsenal are preparing to offer more for Declan Rice than Real are paying for Bellingham.

The Gunners are going to get absolutely rinsed in my opinion.





The last set of accounts with losses were from a time period where for the first time in 30 years where we had no European football whatsoever as well. Even just qualifying for Europa League with the extra money involved there would have had as closer to breaking even, even with our substantial net spend for that same time period.However, I agree, a lot of revenue will be taken up by wage increases, and I think they are slightly less risk averse than FSG. But even so, they are not known for being big gamblers as far as I'm aware?I'm sure I read the Bellingham fee have add ons than can reach £115M roughly, and that he's on £250k a week after tax.