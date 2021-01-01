« previous next »
You do realize that Werder Bremen are the 3rd most successful Bundesliga club, behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund?

Yes and also they finished 3 pts above relegation last year, were in Bundesliga 2 the year prior and haven't finished higher than 8th in the past decade. They last had a great team well over a decade ago when the likes of Naldo, Frings, Mertesacker and Pizarro were in their pomp.

Anyway Falk is saying it's done, so he must be taking a substantial paycut to go there given their recent debt issues
Supposedly Arsenal are preparing to offer more for Declan Rice than Real are paying for Bellingham.
The Gunners are going to get absolutely rinsed in my opinion.
You do realize that Werder Bremen are the 3rd most successful Bundesliga club, behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund?

Hamburg isn't it? They've won a European Cup and been German champions 6 times.
On a bit of a low ebb atm though.
Yes and also they finished 3 pts above relegation last year, were in Bundesliga 2 the year prior and haven't finished higher than 8th in the past decade. They last had a great team well over a decade ago when the likes of Naldo, Frings, Mertesacker and Pizarro were in their pomp.

Anyway Falk is saying it's done, so he must be taking a substantial paycut to go there given their recent debt issues

They are still a big club with huge support. Keita going there is a smart move for both sides ...
Hamburg isn't it? They've won a European Cup and been German champions 6 times.
On a bit of a low ebb atm though.

Werder are 3rd at the all time Bundesliga table. HSV are also big ...
Supposedly Arsenal are preparing to offer more for Declan Rice than Real are paying for Bellingham.
The Gunners are going to get absolutely rinsed in my opinion.

I hope WH take them to the cleaners.
Think it's more likely that Werder Bremen is the best option on the table for Keita rather than a smart move.

Good luck to him, hope he manages to stay fit and get back to something resembling his best form.
You are still making big losses. A lot of your extra revenue now will be eaten up by wage increases, as what happened to us. But I do think your owner is a bigger risk taker than ours. Hence why he's betting on future revenues etc. Ours would simply never do that.

The last set of accounts with losses were from a time period where for the first time in 30 years where we had no European football whatsoever as well. Even just qualifying for Europa League with the extra money involved there would have had as closer to breaking even, even with our substantial net spend for that same time period.

However, I agree, a lot of revenue will be taken up by wage increases, and I think they are slightly less risk averse than FSG. But even so, they are not known for being big gamblers as far as I'm aware?

Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:08:55 am
Supposedly Arsenal are preparing to offer more for Declan Rice than Real are paying for Bellingham.
The Gunners are going to get absolutely rinsed in my opinion.


I'm sure I read the Bellingham fee have add ons than can reach £115M roughly, and that he's on £250k a week after tax.
Think it's more likely that Werder Bremen is the best option on the table for Keita rather than a smart move.

Good luck to him, hope he manages to stay fit and get back to something resembling his best form.

Good luck to Naby.

Werder Bremen being his best option is a bit telling though. His quality is there, but I think his body couldn't stand Premier League football.

I remember one of the club's data gurus saying that they analysed every player in Europe for the chances of scoring a goal before they received the ball, versus the chances of scoring a goal after they released the ball.

Naby's stats were ridiculous, Don Bradman-esque, they were so higher than everyone else in Europe while he was at Leipzig. I think we saw that in certain games, the 5-0 away at Old Trafford being a prime example.
Supposedly Arsenal are preparing to offer more for Declan Rice than Real are paying for Bellingham.
The Gunners are going to get absolutely rinsed in my opinion.


I'm sure the package will be significantly cheaper once wages and random agent fees are calculated, but yeah it does seem to be an absurd amount they're demanding that would price him out of a move if teams like Arsenal and United weren't so desperate for him.
Good luck to Naby.

Werder Bremen being his best option is a bit telling though. His quality is there, but I think his body couldn't stand Premier League football.

I remember one of the club's data gurus saying that they analysed every player in Europe for the chances of scoring a goal before they received the ball, versus the chances of scoring a goal after they released the ball.

Naby's stats were ridiculous, Don Bradman-esque, they were so higher than everyone else in Europe while he was at Leipzig. I think we saw that in certain games, the 5-0 away at Old Trafford being a prime example.

He had one of the loftiest reputations Ive seen for a player in Germany for a while. Schalkes Sporting Director described him as 2 players.
He had one of the loftiest reputations Ive seen for a player in Germany for a while. Schalkes Sporting Director described him as 2 players.

In an alternative universe Naby comes to Liverpool, is fit the majority of the time and ends up as a Liverpool legend. His ceiling was so high. Sadly his body let him down - not just in terms of being injured but in terms of the toll the injuries took on his athleticism when he did manage to get on the pitch.
