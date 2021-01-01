I thought maybe they think big name players who won't struggle to adapt to the country/culture.Mahrez still has 2 years on City contract, no? They are definitely gonna ask for a fee if Saudis knock the door
Caicedo or Rice - or both?
how much is arsenal earning to be able to bid 92m for declan fucking rice. but hey if they spunk it all on their "marque" player(been waiting the whole transfer window to say that) and weaken their transfer budget then better for us.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Is arsenal go and spend the best part of £200m on those two fair play to them. They clearly have ambitious owners and aren't worried about ffp
Or they could be gambling against future revenues ...https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-loan-agreement-mudryk-transfer-28864257?
Risk taking. But their owner is a billionaire who'd worst case get them out of trouble. They are going for it. Got to admire Kroenke for his change in approach since the super league.
We gambled to get in cl and it worked big time. Now we are gambling to stay in it and remain competitive, without going crazy like chelsea. Calculated risks.
You will drop out of the CL next season ...
What team spirit? You have bottled the title when it was firmly in your hands. Don't get me wrong, I like Arsenal as a club, but with that wannabe Guardiola in charge, you are going nowhere ...
Jefferson Lerma joins Crystal Palace on a free
Well, such a risk is worth taking only if you have the chance of winning the Premier League or the Champions League title, and Arsenal are not winning any of those any time soon ...
Its the fan base, drove us to second place and could do it again. We got some incredible fans.One in particular
But the marginal extra quality might be the difference between being a top 4 team and being a title challenging team. We obviously paid a premium for best in the world in their positions players in Van Dijk and Alison, but look what it got us. If wed properly invested in the midfield in the last 2 summer windows we could have bought Bellingham in a properly functioning team and given ourselves an extra 1% - which may have been enough to get us over the line. We screwed up by not being in a position where we could afford to add the special players to get us over the line.
partey, rice and ceceido is a pretty functioning midfield that.(if it happens) with jesus, martinelli and saka up front. a pretty much decent CL team that.top 4 going to be interesting and hope we kick the manc bastards to europa
Best in the world outside of city and real.
I agree, they are incredible. Can we document and teach globally, the fire drill evacuation from a public place that you did against Brighton? It was absolutely seamless.
Drove you to second from first?
