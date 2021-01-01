But the marginal extra quality might be the difference between being a top 4 team and being a title challenging team. We obviously paid a premium for best in the world in their positions players in Van Dijk and Alison, but look what it got us. If wed properly invested in the midfield in the last 2 summer windows we could have bought Bellingham in a properly functioning team and given ourselves an extra 1% - which may have been enough to get us over the line. We screwed up by not being in a position where we could afford to add the special players to get us over the line.



Quantity is actually a quality in itself when it comes to our needs in midfield though, being able to keep a high quality of play even as we rotate players to keep the energy levels high should do wonders for our midfield if we bring in the right players in addition to Mac, as seems likely.