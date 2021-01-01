« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16800 on: Yesterday at 07:45:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:38:08 pm
I thought maybe they think big name players who won't struggle to adapt to the country/culture.
Mahrez still has 2 years on City contract, no? They are definitely gonna ask for a fee if Saudis knock the door
I'm sure any "fee" will be fair and at normal market value.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16801 on: Yesterday at 08:17:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm
Caicedo or Rice - or both?

Both, whats a couple of hundred million in todays money
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16802 on: Yesterday at 08:18:35 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:56:39 pm
how much is arsenal earning to be able to bid 92m for declan fucking rice. but hey if they spunk it all on their "marque" player(been waiting the whole transfer window to say that) and weaken their transfer budget then better for us. ;D

Rice would certainly be an improvement over Xhaka, but he is not very different to Partey in terms of what he contributes to the team. Arsenal will be solid with him in midfield, but they would still be very dependent on Odegaard ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16803 on: Yesterday at 08:19:37 pm »
Is arsenal go and spend the best part of £200m on those two fair play to them. They clearly have ambitious owners and aren't worried about ffp
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16804 on: Yesterday at 08:31:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:19:37 pm
Is arsenal go and spend the best part of £200m on those two fair play to them. They clearly have ambitious owners and aren't worried about ffp

Or they could be gambling against future revenues ...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-loan-agreement-mudryk-transfer-28864257?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16805 on: Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm
Caicedo or Rice - or both?


Aren't United after Rice? Rice and Beanz... tasty...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16806 on: Yesterday at 08:45:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:31:13 pm
Or they could be gambling against future revenues ...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-loan-agreement-mudryk-transfer-28864257?

Risk taking. But their owner is a billionaire who'd worst case get them out of trouble. They are going for it. Got to admire Kroenke for his change in approach since the super league.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16807 on: Yesterday at 09:03:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:45:23 pm
Risk taking. But their owner is a billionaire who'd worst case get them out of trouble. They are going for it. Got to admire Kroenke for his change in approach since the super league.

Well, such a risk is worth taking only if you have the chance of winning the Premier League or the Champions League title, and Arsenal are not winning any of those any time soon ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16808 on: Yesterday at 09:05:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:31:13 pm
Or they could be gambling against future revenues ...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-loan-agreement-mudryk-transfer-28864257?

We gambled to get in cl and it worked big time. Now we are gambling to stay in it and remain competitive, without going crazy like chelsea. Calculated risks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16809 on: Yesterday at 09:37:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:19:37 pm
Is arsenal go and spend the best part of £200m on those two fair play to them. They clearly have ambitious owners and aren't worried about ffp
Would be a waste though and I think Rice is good.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16810 on: Yesterday at 09:44:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:05:12 pm
We gambled to get in cl and it worked big time. Now we are gambling to stay in it and remain competitive, without going crazy like chelsea. Calculated risks.

You will drop out of the CL next season ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16811 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:44:41 pm
You will drop out of the CL next season ...

We should do, but togetherness and team spirit can overcome our glaring weaknesses.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16812 on: Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm »
What team spirit? You have bottled the title when it was firmly in your hands. Don't get me wrong, I like Arsenal as a club, but with that wannabe Guardiola in charge, you are going nowhere ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16813 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm
What team spirit? You have bottled the title when it was firmly in your hands. Don't get me wrong, I like Arsenal as a club, but with that wannabe Guardiola in charge, you are going nowhere ...

Didi Hamann special that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16814 on: Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm
What team spirit? You have bottled the title when it was firmly in your hands. Don't get me wrong, I like Arsenal as a club, but with that wannabe Guardiola in charge, you are going nowhere ...

Its the fan base, drove us to second place and could do it again. We got some incredible fans.

One in particular
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16815 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
Is the non-LFC transfer news in the Arsenal thread?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16816 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Jefferson Lerma joins Crystal Palace on a free
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16817 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm
Jefferson Lerma joins Crystal Palace on a free

Solid signing for them. They have replaced Milivojevic on the squad without much fuss ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16818 on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:38:08 pm
I thought maybe they think big name players who won't struggle to adapt to the country/culture.
Mahrez still has 2 years on City contract, no? They are definitely gonna ask for a fee if Saudis knock the door

IM sure the fee will be £100m, which will help city with FFP
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16819 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:03:21 pm
Well, such a risk is worth taking only if you have the chance of winning the Premier League or the Champions League title, and Arsenal are not winning any of those any time soon ...

People said that about us too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16820 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm
Its the fan base, drove us to second place and could do it again. We got some incredible fans.

One in particular

LoboGPT?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16821 on: Today at 03:36:25 am »
partey, rice and ceceido is a pretty functioning midfield that.(if it happens) with jesus, martinelli and saka up front. a pretty much decent CL team that.

top 4 going to be interesting and hope we kick the manc bastards to europa
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16822 on: Today at 04:02:48 am »
Would be a bit of overkill getting Rice and Caicedo, feels very excessive to go out and get the pair of them. Doubt any team is going to splunk £200m on the pair of them though either.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16823 on: Today at 04:13:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm
Its the fan base, drove us to second place and could do it again. We got some incredible fans.

One in particular

I agree, they are incredible. Can we document and teach globally, the fire drill evacuation from a public place that you did against Brighton? It was absolutely seamless.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16824 on: Today at 05:05:54 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
But the marginal extra quality might be the difference between being a top 4 team and being a title challenging team. We obviously paid a premium for best in the world in their positions players in Van Dijk and Alison, but look what it got us. If wed properly invested in the midfield in the last 2 summer windows we could have bought Bellingham in a properly functioning team and given ourselves an extra 1% - which may have been enough to get us over the line. We screwed up by not being in a position where we could afford to add the special players to get us over the line.

Quantity is actually a quality in itself when it comes to our needs in midfield though, being able to keep a high quality of play even as we rotate players to keep the energy levels high should do wonders for our midfield if we bring in the right players in addition to Mac, as seems likely.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16825 on: Today at 05:09:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm
Its the fan base, drove us to second place and could do it again. We got some incredible fans.


Drove you to second from first?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16826 on: Today at 05:43:55 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:36:25 am
partey, rice and ceceido is a pretty functioning midfield that.(if it happens) with jesus, martinelli and saka up front. a pretty much decent CL team that.

top 4 going to be interesting and hope we kick the manc bastards to europa

You missed out Odegaard. Rice Caicedo and Odegaard would be the dream midfield. Best in the world outside of city and real.
