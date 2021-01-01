I thought maybe they think big name players who won't struggle to adapt to the country/culture.Mahrez still has 2 years on City contract, no? They are definitely gonna ask for a fee if Saudis knock the door
Caicedo or Rice - or both?
how much is arsenal earning to be able to bid 92m for declan fucking rice. but hey if they spunk it all on their "marque" player(been waiting the whole transfer window to say that) and weaken their transfer budget then better for us.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Is arsenal go and spend the best part of £200m on those two fair play to them. They clearly have ambitious owners and aren't worried about ffp
Or they could be gambling against future revenues ...https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-loan-agreement-mudryk-transfer-28864257?
Risk taking. But their owner is a billionaire who'd worst case get them out of trouble. They are going for it. Got to admire Kroenke for his change in approach since the super league.
We gambled to get in cl and it worked big time. Now we are gambling to stay in it and remain competitive, without going crazy like chelsea. Calculated risks.
You will drop out of the CL next season ...
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]