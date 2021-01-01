« previous next »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16800 on: Today at 07:45:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:38:08 pm
I thought maybe they think big name players who won't struggle to adapt to the country/culture.
Mahrez still has 2 years on City contract, no? They are definitely gonna ask for a fee if Saudis knock the door
I'm sure any "fee" will be fair and at normal market value.
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16801 on: Today at 08:17:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:22:31 pm
Caicedo or Rice - or both?

Both, whats a couple of hundred million in todays money
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16802 on: Today at 08:18:35 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:56:39 pm
how much is arsenal earning to be able to bid 92m for declan fucking rice. but hey if they spunk it all on their "marque" player(been waiting the whole transfer window to say that) and weaken their transfer budget then better for us. ;D

Rice would certainly be an improvement over Xhaka, but he is not very different to Partey in terms of what he contributes to the team. Arsenal will be solid with him in midfield, but they would still be very dependent on Odegaard ...
Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16803 on: Today at 08:19:37 pm »
Is arsenal go and spend the best part of £200m on those two fair play to them. They clearly have ambitious owners and aren't worried about ffp
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16804 on: Today at 08:31:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:19:37 pm
Is arsenal go and spend the best part of £200m on those two fair play to them. They clearly have ambitious owners and aren't worried about ffp

Or they could be gambling against future revenues ...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-loan-agreement-mudryk-transfer-28864257?
Online farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16805 on: Today at 08:37:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:22:31 pm
Caicedo or Rice - or both?


Aren't United after Rice? Rice and Beanz... tasty...
Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16806 on: Today at 08:45:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:31:13 pm
Or they could be gambling against future revenues ...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-loan-agreement-mudryk-transfer-28864257?

Risk taking. But their owner is a billionaire who'd worst case get them out of trouble. They are going for it. Got to admire Kroenke for his change in approach since the super league.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16807 on: Today at 09:03:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:45:23 pm
Risk taking. But their owner is a billionaire who'd worst case get them out of trouble. They are going for it. Got to admire Kroenke for his change in approach since the super league.

Well, such a risk is worth taking only if you have the chance of winning the Premier League or the Champions League title, and Arsenal are not winning any of those any time soon ...
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16808 on: Today at 09:05:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:31:13 pm
Or they could be gambling against future revenues ...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-loan-agreement-mudryk-transfer-28864257?

We gambled to get in cl and it worked big time. Now we are gambling to stay in it and remain competitive, without going crazy like chelsea. Calculated risks.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16809 on: Today at 09:37:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:19:37 pm
Is arsenal go and spend the best part of £200m on those two fair play to them. They clearly have ambitious owners and aren't worried about ffp
Would be a waste though and I think Rice is good.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16810 on: Today at 09:44:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:05:12 pm
We gambled to get in cl and it worked big time. Now we are gambling to stay in it and remain competitive, without going crazy like chelsea. Calculated risks.

You will drop out of the CL next season ...
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16811 on: Today at 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:44:41 pm
You will drop out of the CL next season ...

We should do, but togetherness and team spirit can overcome our glaring weaknesses.
