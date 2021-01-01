how much is arsenal earning to be able to bid 92m for declan fucking rice. but hey if they spunk it all on their "marque" player(been waiting the whole transfer window to say that) and weaken their transfer budget then better for us.



Rice would certainly be an improvement over Xhaka, but he is not very different to Partey in terms of what he contributes to the team. Arsenal will be solid with him in midfield, but they would still be very dependent on Odegaard ...