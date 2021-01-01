« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1256036 times)

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16760 on: Today at 02:16:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:40:24 am
Joyce saying Chelsea tried a late attempt to sign Mac Allister which sounds about right

Boehly is the new Levy. Chelseas lack of clear planning would give me pause if I was a prospective signing.

10 year contract? What happens if I want a raise?

6 players in my position already?

Turnstile at the managers door?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,064
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16761 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:41:17 pm
Arsenal need to IMPROVE their 'indicative offer' of £92m for Declan Rice when formal talks start with West Ham.

@garyjacob
Sorry, but that's a crazy amount of money for him.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,266
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16762 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:15:07 pm
It would be a good idea to get deals done (where possible) before Manchester United get bought by a country and suddenly have unlimited cash.

The quicker the better!

But if Jim Radcliff buys them, won't they still be bought by a count... actually never mind.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,826
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16763 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:17:25 pm
But if Ineos buy them, won't they still be bought by a count... actually never mind.

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,001
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16764 on: Today at 02:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:12:48 pm
Rice would be the Henderson replacement, but he's just too rich for us.

I think he could do the 6 role in our system very well next to Trent.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16765 on: Today at 02:18:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:12:19 pm
European champion Declan Rice to Arsenal, £92m . Its on!

Really £25m and preposterous add-ons, like £50m if Arsenal win the league.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,367
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16766 on: Today at 02:19:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:15:07 pm
It would be a good idea to get deals done (where possible) before Manchester United get bought by a country and suddenly have unlimited cash.

The quicker the better!

Man Utd spending big in the transfer market? Nah, it will never happen ...
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,584
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16767 on: Today at 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:08:00 pm
I totally get the Mac Allister signing and cost and quality wise it makes sense. I just mean in general as its still another two that we need. Last summer the assistant manager put out that we now only sign the top quality or amazing youngsters hence the chase for Monaco lad and Bellingham. This summer we are pretty much staying out of the race for the elite players as we want to bring in 5 at the very least.

I personally would be more willing to take a gamble now on Jones and bring in an absolute top quality 6/8 like Rice than two out of Gravenberch/Kone/Thuram.

I just don't think we're at the stage any more where one quality player is enough, in midfield we need 4-5 quality players over the course of a season and as of this afternoon we're up to two.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,001
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16768 on: Today at 02:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:20:28 pm
I just don't think we're at the stage any more where one quality player is enough, in midfield we need 4-5 quality players over the course of a season and as of this afternoon we're up to two.

True but by adding Mac Allister and Rice will help a lot. Also Jones has only really been put into place at the back end of the season. We could even bring in another player like Timber and look at Trent in there all the time.

Lets see who we go for and who we get but I would like to see us go for one more sure thing in midfield.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,584
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16769 on: Today at 02:30:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:23:55 pm
True but by adding Mac Allister and Rice will help a lot. Also Jones has only really been put into place at the back end of the season. We could even bring in another player like Timber and look at Trent in there all the time.

Lets see who we go for and who we get but I would like to see us go for one more sure thing in midfield.

If Trent moves into midfield that just means we're now looking for a right back as well.

For the record I don't think it's a problem that we're not in for players like Rice and Caicedo, we've achieved a lot of success buying players no one else is chasing and our biggest downfall under Klopp has been a lack of depth, not a lack of quality. If I had the choice between playing Rice every game and hoping he doesn't get injured or rotating Thuram/Kone/MacAllister/Jones every game, I'd take the latter.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,001
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16770 on: Today at 02:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:30:00 pm
If Trent moves into midfield that just means we're now looking for a right back as well.

For the record I don't think it's a problem that we're not in for players like Rice and Caicedo, we've achieved a lot of success buying players no one else is chasing and our biggest downfall under Klopp has been a lack of depth, not a lack of quality. If I had the choice between playing Rice every game and hoping he doesn't get injured or rotating Thuram/Kone/MacAllister/Jones every game, I'd take the latter.

In my scenario we have Mac Allister, Rice and Jones. Think what I am advocating for is Rice rather than Thuram and Kone, or players like that.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,584
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16771 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:31:57 pm
In my scenario we have Mac Allister, Rice and Jones. Think what I am advocating for is Rice rather than Thuram and Kone, or players like that.

I worry that it leaves us back in the situation where one injury leaves us horribly short, or we get lucky with injuries but then run out of steam around January/February again.

Agree to disagree I guess.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16772 on: Today at 02:40:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:31:57 pm
In my scenario we have Mac Allister, Rice and Jones. Think what I am advocating for is Rice rather than Thuram and Kone, or players like that.

I really like Rice. I just don't want us spending what the ask is for him or engage in a protracted saga which Rice undoubtedly will be. We need homegrown players, that is obvious, but Rice might not be one to break the bank for because his skillset is just not unique enough. We could get Thuram and Kone with enough cash left to get an Alex Scott instead of getting Rice. It just makes good sense to get the french pair who could potnetially have a higher ceiling than Rice and as long as they adapt well, would be pretty close to offering as much as Rice if not more.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Up
« previous next »
 