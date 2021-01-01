In my scenario we have Mac Allister, Rice and Jones. Think what I am advocating for is Rice rather than Thuram and Kone, or players like that.



I really like Rice. I just don't want us spending what the ask is for him or engage in a protracted saga which Rice undoubtedly will be. We need homegrown players, that is obvious, but Rice might not be one to break the bank for because his skillset is just not unique enough. We could get Thuram and Kone with enough cash left to get an Alex Scott instead of getting Rice. It just makes good sense to get the french pair who could potnetially have a higher ceiling than Rice and as long as they adapt well, would be pretty close to offering as much as Rice if not more.