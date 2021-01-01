True but by adding Mac Allister and Rice will help a lot. Also Jones has only really been put into place at the back end of the season. We could even bring in another player like Timber and look at Trent in there all the time.
Lets see who we go for and who we get but I would like to see us go for one more sure thing in midfield.
If Trent moves into midfield that just means we're now looking for a right back as well.
For the record I don't think it's a problem that we're not in for players like Rice and Caicedo, we've achieved a lot of success buying players no one else is chasing and our biggest downfall under Klopp has been a lack of depth, not a lack of quality. If I had the choice between playing Rice every game and hoping he doesn't get injured or rotating Thuram/Kone/MacAllister/Jones every game, I'd take the latter.