Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16640 on: Today at 10:48:30 am »
Chinese Super League style deals back pretty swiftly
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16641 on: Today at 10:51:27 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:48:30 am
Chinese Super League style deals back pretty swiftly

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:43:20 am
This Saudi comp feels like the Chinese Super League of 2016-17
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16642 on: Today at 10:53:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:51:27 am


Looks so similar mate, huge money deals for players who could go and play at a good level in top 5 leagues only lured to these other sides because of the eyewatering money involved. The level of football is nowhere near these players ability and it just comes across as something that will prove short lived
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16643 on: Today at 11:11:31 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:53:38 am
Looks so similar mate, huge money deals for players who could go and play at a good level in top 5 leagues only lured to these other sides because of the eyewatering money involved. The level of football is nowhere near these players ability and it just comes across as something that will prove short lived

Only difference there's going to be zero chance of the government cracking down on club spending like in China.

What's overlooked is that many games are played in front of about 12-15k crowds.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16644 on: Today at 11:25:02 am »
Kane to Madrid is good for both parties. Kane will win trophies, Madrid will get someone who will guarantee goals for 6 years. No way he learns Spanish though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16645 on: Today at 11:26:23 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:11:31 am
Only difference there's going to be zero chance of the government cracking down on club spending like in China.

What's overlooked is that many games are played in front of about 12-15k crowds.

I just wonder what the plan is because obviously youll get the odd little pockets of fans that will watch it but are they expecting huge viewership from a few big names going to play in a poor league. Surely it would take a ridiculous amount of big names to go there to make it appealing to watch, the level of football would need to go up a huge amount for it to be high quality. The chinese league drew in a good few names for a time who actually watched it
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16646 on: Today at 11:33:12 am »
It feels like players are going for the last big pay day when they previously would have done the fairytale return to their hometown club, like Suarez did with Nacional.  It was always talked about that Messi would end his career at Newell's Old Boys but that seems unlikely now unless he only spends a short period playing in Saudi Arabia.

As with the LIV golfers it's an opportunity to make an unprecedented amount of money but it's still disappointing to see it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16647 on: Today at 11:34:23 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:25:02 am
Kane to Madrid is good for both parties. Kane will win trophies, Madrid will get someone who will guarantee goals for 6 years. No way he learns Spanish though.

He might as well fuck off now because he's going to fucking embarrass himself again trying to say the new manager's name.

God help him on some of those Basque names though, christ
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16648 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:26:23 am
I just wonder what the plan is because obviously youll get the odd little pockets of fans that will watch it but are they expecting huge viewership from a few big names going to play in a poor league. Surely it would take a ridiculous amount of big names to go there to make it appealing to watch, the level of football would need to go up a huge amount for it to be high quality. The chinese league drew in a good few names for a time who actually watched it
I think it's more about adding high profile names to their roster for sportswashing, particularly with the 2030 World Cup hosts selected next season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16649 on: Today at 11:34:47 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:25:02 am
Kane to Madrid is good for both parties. Kane will win trophies, Madrid will get someone who will guarantee goals for 6 years. No way he learns Spanish though.

Kane will be to Spanish what Paul Merson is to English.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16650 on: Today at 11:37:29 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:26:23 am
I just wonder what the plan is because obviously youll get the odd little pockets of fans that will watch it but are they expecting huge viewership from a few big names going to play in a poor league. Surely it would take a ridiculous amount of big names to go there to make it appealing to watch, the level of football would need to go up a huge amount for it to be high quality. The chinese league drew in a good few names for a time who actually watched it

Madness that for a country of 38m, they've sent a total of 227 athletes to 12 Olympic Games over 48 years and won ZERO gold medals.

It's a bit like Switzerland investing in the World Surf League.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16651 on: Today at 11:43:55 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:37:29 am
Madness that for a country of 38m, they've sent a total of 227 athletes to 12 Olympic Games over 48 years and won ZERO gold medals.

It's a bit like Switzerland investing in the World Surf League.

They just haven't figured out a way to pay for nationality changes yet, but it'll come. Think Qatar have recently had a few medallists that were basically recruited athletes from elsewhere that they then gave nationality to.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/qatar-olympians-hail-from-multiple-countries/2016/08/09/301dd982-5e6f-11e6-8e45-477372e89d78_story.html

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16652 on: Today at 12:05:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:43:55 am
They just haven't figured out a way to pay for nationality changes yet, but it'll come. Think Qatar have recently had a few medallists that were basically recruited athletes from elsewhere that they then gave nationality to.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/qatar-olympians-hail-from-multiple-countries/2016/08/09/301dd982-5e6f-11e6-8e45-477372e89d78_story.html

Qatar and Bahrain are ahead, in the buying athletes department.  They've now got a fair few medals between them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16653 on: Today at 12:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:25:02 am
Kane to Madrid is good for both parties. Kane will win trophies, Madrid will get someone who will guarantee goals for 6 years. No way he learns Spanish though.

If they did sign Kane, would that impact their potential pursuit of Haaland or Mbappe next summer?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16654 on: Today at 01:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:25:02 am
Kane to Madrid is good for both parties. Kane will win trophies, Madrid will get someone who will guarantee goals for 6 years. No way he learns Spanish though.
Surely theyd need to offload a few players if theyre getting Kane and Jude?
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16655 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:08:49 pm
Surely theyd need to offload a few players if theyre getting Kane and Jude?

Nah, they'll sell some land to the Madrid govt for 300m and lease it back for 1 per annum.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16656 on: Today at 01:19:46 pm »
I really, really, really hope the Maguire to Spurs story is true. :)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16657 on: Today at 01:31:41 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:19:46 pm
I really, really, really hope the Maguire to Spurs story is true. :)

Hes a typical Spurs player.


Shite
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16658 on: Today at 01:36:49 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:19:46 pm
I really, really, really hope the Maguire to Spurs story is true. :)

Can't be true.  He's fucking shite!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16659 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:31:41 pm
Hes a typical Spurs player.


Shite

Yeah, but even Spurs fans will lose their sh!t if that deal happens.  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16660 on: Today at 02:02:52 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16661 on: Today at 02:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:02:52 pm
https://theathletic.com/4484624/2023/06/07/jude-bellingham-real-madrid-transfer-dortmund/

Goodbye, sweet prince

At that price I think we have to accept that he has turned us down. That's £86m. Players like Caicedo are quoted near that!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16662 on: Today at 02:11:55 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 02:11:02 pm
At that price I think we have to accept that he has turned us down. That's £86m. Players like Caicedo are quoted near that!

His salary and commission is way way higher though. Plus there will be add-ons for that fee.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16663 on: Today at 02:11:57 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 02:11:02 pm
At that price I think we have to accept that he has turned us down. That's £86m. Players like Caicedo are quoted near that!

Wages and agent (dad) fees will come into it. But yeah he could have simply chosen Madrid.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16664 on: Today at 02:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:11:55 pm
His salary and commission is way way higher though. Plus there will be add-ons for that fee.

Hazard is their record signing for only 15m more, if there were big add-ons it would be reported as Madrid's record signing. It's only being reported as among their most expensive. Very good deal imo, especially in this climate where it seems bog standard CMs command 50m+.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16665 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm »
Defo feels like he rejected us which is fine, if he tuned in to watch us this season he'd have seen us looking old, hopeless, rotting in mid table and hammered at home in the CL by one of the other teams after him, the only time we looked any good was when his mind was probably already made up. Bad timing to turn shit on our part and shows the danger of "waiting". No worries, we move on with plenty of other quality players out there to get and hopefully some lessons learnt in the future.

Hopefully a deal good for the market until one of the state owned teams or Chelsea ruins it again in a week anyway.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16666 on: Today at 02:20:27 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 02:11:02 pm
At that price I think we have to accept that he has turned us down. That's £86m. Players like Caicedo are quoted near that!

Well considering we are looking at 4 players probably reaching a total of £140 million tops, this would be over half our budget on one, so I say there's also a fair chance we walked away as he is out of our price range.

But one side of it makes us look worse so a lot of people will pick that one
