Defo feels like he rejected us which is fine, if he tuned in to watch us this season he'd have seen us looking old, hopeless, rotting in mid table and hammered at home in the CL by one of the other teams after him, the only time we looked any good was when his mind was probably already made up. Bad timing to turn shit on our part and shows the danger of "waiting". No worries, we move on with plenty of other quality players out there to get and hopefully some lessons learnt in the future.



Hopefully a deal good for the market until one of the state owned teams or Chelsea ruins it again in a week anyway.