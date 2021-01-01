Wilfried Zaha has been offered 45m to join Ronaldos Saudi side Al-Nassr on a 3-year-deal. 🇸🇦
The very definition of "oh, he'll get his big move this summer! OK, not this summer but definitely next summer. Ok, it'll definitely be the summer after. He's too good for Palace, he'll definitely get a move to a big club soon. Oh, he signed a new contract? Must be a decent release clause so he can get his big move. He'll spend one more year at Palace, and then move on to a big club. He should have moved on 5 years ago, but he'll get his big move soon before it's too late"
And now he's nearly 31, and ousted as Palace's key player by Eze.