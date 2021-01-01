« previous next »
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:18:14 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:14:43 pm
Chelsea in for Veiga now.

and Kane, and Kone, and Thuram, and anyone with a heartbeat.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:23:14 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:06:15 pm
Well I'm guessing she values her children's safety more than what she can post on social media. Each to their own I guess.

Youre safe in a tyrannical regime until they decide youre not
Its genuinely incredible that modern day people are so utterly credulous as to think that giving up freedom of expression is fine if theres a nice gated compound
And its fcuking disgusting that people will excuse and even endorse barbarous murderous regimes if they give someone they know a job
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:14:43 pm
Chelsea in for Veiga now.

What a shock.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:30:15 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:23:14 pm
Youre safe in a tyrannical regime until they decide youre not
Its genuinely incredible that modern day people are so utterly credulous as to think that giving up freedom of expression is fine if theres a nice gated compound
And its fcuking disgusting that people will excuse and even endorse barbarous murderous regimes if they give someone they know a job

I mean this is all true.

But have you heard that there is crime in ... other parts of the world? So that's really scary and a good reason to trust the regime instead.
A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:32:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:23:14 pm
Youre safe in a tyrannical regime until they decide youre not
Its genuinely incredible that modern day people are so utterly credulous as to think that giving up freedom of expression is fine if theres a nice gated compound
And its fcuking disgusting that people will excuse and even endorse barbarous murderous regimes if they give someone they know a job

 :thumbup
Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:38:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:23:14 pm
Youre safe in a tyrannical regime until they decide youre not
Its genuinely incredible that modern day people are so utterly credulous as to think that giving up freedom of expression is fine if theres a nice gated compound
And its fcuking disgusting that people will excuse and even endorse barbarous murderous regimes if they give someone they know a job

Giving up freedoms? I live in the Uk and I've never posted anything negative on social media about the royal family or the gov! It may be hard for you to understand that not everyone wakes us everyday and thinks of shite to post online. I'm much happier that my nephews are been raised in a place with virtually zero crime.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:41:53 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:38:52 pm
Giving up freedoms? I live in the Uk and I've never posted anything negative on social media about the royal family or the gov! It may be hard for you to understand that not everyone wakes us everyday and thinks of shite to post online. I'm much happier that my nephews are been raised in a place with virtually zero crime.

Thanks for underlining my point for me
A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:50:52 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:38:52 pm
Giving up freedoms? I live in the Uk and I've never posted anything negative on social media about the royal family or the gov! It may be hard for you to understand that not everyone wakes us everyday and thinks of shite to post online. I'm much happier that my nephews are been raised in a place with virtually zero crime.

Best hope they're not gay, eh? ;)
ScottScott

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:53:58 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:50:52 pm
Best hope they're not gay, eh? ;)

Was going to say the same thing, best hope they don't grow up fancying other boys otherwise they'll be stoned to death
A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:05:44 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:53:58 pm
Was going to say the same thing, best hope they don't grow up fancying other boys otherwise they'll be stoned to death

 ;)
Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:50:52 pm
Best hope they're not gay, eh? ;)

Well they lived briefly in Jamaica so they are used to those kind of laws  :wave
A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:12:30 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm
Well they lived briefly in Jamaica so they are used to those kind of laws  :wave

Huh!?

Strange reply mate.

(If someone is gay, they're gay - laws won't alter that).
Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:12:30 pm
Huh!?

Strange reply mate.

(If someone is gay, they're gay - laws won't alter that).

To be honest discussing a 7 year olds sexuality online is fucking strange so I will leave it there.
Jayo10

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:25:54 pm
Some absolute shite on this thread
Kalito

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:29:44 pm
FFS....
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:00:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:23:14 pm
Youre safe in a tyrannical regime until they decide youre not
Its genuinely incredible that modern day people are so utterly credulous as to think that giving up freedom of expression is fine if theres a nice gated compound
And its fcuking disgusting that people will excuse and even endorse barbarous murderous regimes if they give someone they know a job

The idea that we have freedom of expression over here is naive for you Jack. There are certain things you could tweet over here which would have consequences too. Perhaps with a police visit, perhaps with people trying to get you sacked from your job. I'm all for defending freedom of expression but our inability to actually defend freedom of expression in the UK, whether it be on the left or the right, doesn't reveal a shining light of free expression.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:02:05 pm by Knight »
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:01:49 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:00:28 pm
The idea that we have freedom of expression over here is naive for you Jack. There are certain things you could tweet over here which would have consequences too. Perhaps with a police visit, perhaps with people trying to get you sacked from your job.

Theres no equivalence here to 30 years in jail for a tweet and being hacked apart with a bone saw for writing a column now is there?

And its not just a question of degree  we have rights that even expressing a desire to have let alone actually doing are criminal offenses that can get you imprisoned, tortured or killed in Saudi

Honestly even debating this stuff is nauseating given how self evident the difference between an autocratic regime and a western democracy should be to people lucky enough to live in the latter
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:03:57 pm by JackWard33 »
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:02:40 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:01:49 pm
Theres no equivalence here to 30 years in jail for a tweet and being hacked apart with a bone saw for writing a column now is there?

No, the consequences are much more severe. That is absolutely true.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:04:20 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:02:40 pm
No, the consequences are much more severe. That is absolutely true.

See my edited post its not just a question of degree
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:15:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:00:28 pm
The idea that we have freedom of expression over here is naive for you Jack. There are certain things you could tweet over here which would have consequences too. Perhaps with a police visit, perhaps with people trying to get you sacked from your job. I'm all for defending freedom of expression but our inability to actually defend freedom of expression in the UK, whether it be on the left or the right, doesn't reveal a shining light of free expression.

Freedom of expression doesn't mean you're free of all consequences of your expression, e.g. if it's hate speech, death threats, or like the idiot with the Hillsborough reference on his shirt etc. But you don't (yet) get arrested for criticising the govt in this country (I'd have been arrested 1000s of times if so).
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:03:14 pm
Wont derail the thread anymore and apologies for doing so. I shouldnt have gone where I went given the context but I was thinking of something like this which airs the issues we have with freedom of expression in the UK. That said, undoubtedly the wrong context to raise it. Thanks for the polite engagement. https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1666086245309743105?s=21&t=_X3Zd67CpgNY3bY3cIuZxw

 so how much will Levy demand for Kane?
Kennys from heaven

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:37:14 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:14:43 pm
Chelsea in for Veiga now.
If he goes there given their bloated squad, the utterly laughable lack of structure and what will be limited game time, then it will purely be because of the money and we'll have dodged a bullet.

No half decent player who wants to actually play and be part of something proper would ever go there, but that's me being rather idealistic and looking at it from a wayy different perspective than what actually happens in this game nowadays...
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:41:01 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 08:37:14 pm
If he goes there given their bloated squad, the utterly laughable lack of structure and what will be limited game time, then it will purely be because of the money and we'll have dodged a bullet.

No half decent player who wants to actually play and be part of something proper would ever go there, but that's me being rather idealistic and looking at it from a wayy different perspective than what actually happens in this game nowadays...

I don't think it is, money is obviously important but the stability of the club and the likelihood of genuine career success and improvement as a player do matter and should matter. If Chelsea is your only option for a move then fair enough but if there are other options on the table no one should be going to Chelsea right now. That could change and Poch has a chance of making them a functioning team again but at the moment it's a huge risk.
koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
Wilfried Zaha has been offered 45m to join Ronaldos Saudi side Al-Nassr on a 3-year-deal. 🇸🇦

✍️
@SkySportsNews
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
Wilfried Zaha has been offered 45m to join Ronaldos Saudi side Al-Nassr on a 3-year-deal. 🇸🇦

✍️
@SkySportsNews


Seems good value.
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm
Kante getting 100m euros per year, a past prime defensive midfielder who's never fit, ridiculous.
koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:31:35 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm
Kante getting 100m euros per year, a past prime defensive midfielder who's never fit, ridiculous.
The saudi's seem intent on just buying sport altogether. Why they've waited until now to try it I've no idea.
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm
Kante getting 100m euros per year, a past prime defensive midfielder who's never fit, ridiculous.

Still expect him to be fit when we meet them in the Club World Cup in a couple of years.
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
Wilfried Zaha has been offered 45m to join Ronaldos Saudi side Al-Nassr on a 3-year-deal. 🇸🇦

✍️
@SkySportsNews

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:09:43 pm
Let all the pricks who want to fuck off to that league as far as i'm concerned. Will gladly see anyone who is interested in that leave including any liverpool players.
Bread

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:45:35 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
Wilfried Zaha has been offered 45m to join Ronaldos Saudi side Al-Nassr on a 3-year-deal. 🇸🇦

✍️
@SkySportsNews

The very definition of "oh, he'll get his big move this summer! OK, not this summer but definitely next summer. Ok, it'll definitely be the summer after. He's too good for Palace, he'll definitely get a move to a big club soon. Oh, he signed a new contract? Must be a decent release clause so he can get his big move. He'll spend one more year at Palace, and then move on to a big club. He should have moved on 5 years ago, but he'll get his big move soon before it's too late"

And now he's nearly 31, and ousted as Palace's key player by Eze.
stewy17

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:28:33 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:31:35 pm
The saudi's seem intent on just buying sport altogether. Why they've waited until now to try it I've no idea.

It turns my stomach.

Messi will 100% go too.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:01:16 am
I can't believe we'll finally be able to play Chelsea without Kante or Kovacic playing their best games of the season.
