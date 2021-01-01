The idea that we have freedom of expression over here is naive for you Jack. There are certain things you could tweet over here which would have consequences too. Perhaps with a police visit, perhaps with people trying to get you sacked from your job.



Theres no equivalence here to 30 years in jail for a tweet and being hacked apart with a bone saw for writing a column now is there?And its not just a question of degree we have rights that even expressing a desire to have let alone actually doing are criminal offenses that can get you imprisoned, tortured or killed in SaudiHonestly even debating this stuff is nauseating given how self evident the difference between an autocratic regime and a western democracy should be to people lucky enough to live in the latter