'Shearer's Record' is nonsense anyway.



The likes of Jimmy Greaves, Dixie Dean and Gordon Hodgson all say "Hi!"



Yeah, really pisses me off as well. Shearer is 5th on the list, not top. Records didn't cease to exist in 92. If he wants to break the PL goalscoring record at the expense of winning trophies then that sums up the man he is doesn't it. He should be jumping at the chance to play for Madrid. Even just for a couple of years. He'd likely win a couple of trophies, maybe even the CL, and him and his family would get to experience life abroad in a fantastic cityHe'll definitely either stay and leave for free to United next season, or force a move to United this summer instead though