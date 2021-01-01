« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1246788 times)

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16560 on: Today at 03:31:21 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:54:52 pm
yeah very confusing timing. First time something is about to happen and people are actually getting along

And wow at that Chelsea deal. RIP that kids career though

It was strange timing, just as harmony had been established. Although someone did imply that Tekken was better than Street Fight and Mortal Kombat, which would've led to people kicking off if it hadn't been locked.

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:15:34 am
Manc gobshite Ogden reporting were still interested in Nunes.

The only one suggesting it at the moment. I'm hopeful we've got bigger fish to fry.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,821
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16561 on: Today at 04:36:21 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:10:38 am
we already have one nunez. but having another doesn't hurt.

how much would he cost though? we seem to be targeting players with release clauses.

already adapted to EPL and we all know what klopp and pep can do to a midfielder when playing to their strengths and of course with better players around him

It would because it turns out he isn't very good.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,719
  • Red since '64
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16562 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
So Harry? Should he stay or should he go?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,183
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16563 on: Today at 10:42:52 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:38:38 am
So Harry? Should he stay or should he go?

Go to Real Madrid hopefully so we don't have to deal with him endangering opponents and getting away with it, his diving, him feigning injuries and stealing teammates' goals.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 