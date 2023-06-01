« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1245882 times)

Leipzig should have a fair whack of income this summer from player sales- Nkunku was 60m, Szoboslai for potentially 70m and talk Gvardiol for 100m to City? Any talks of incomings for them as replacements?
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm
Leipzig should have a fair whack of income this summer from player sales- Nkunku was 60m, Szoboslai for potentially 70m and talk Gvardiol for 100m to City? Any talks of incomings for them as replacements?

2 that seem close to moves there so far are Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim for around 30m and also Loïs Openda from Lens again around 30m.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
Dont get why it even needs to get locked

Dont get why it even needs to get locked
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm
2 that seem close to moves there so far are Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim for around 30m and also Loïs Openda from Lens again around 30m.

Bumgardner?
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
Was the LFC thread locked because people were talking about their favourite console game? Of all the things to lock that thread, console games does the trick? Damn..
We actually had a fair bit of news today for the first time in ages with Mac Allister, Gabri Veiga and Thuram but everyone started talking about Street Fighter :D
Crazy arse rumour saying we're going in for both Thuram's.  :o

Marcus would be a good Salah backup and we should make Lilian an honorary executive or something.
Kendry Paez: Chelsea agree £17.27m deal for 16-year-old Independiente del Valle midfielder
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12896968/kendry-paez-chelsea-agree-17-27m-deal-for-16-year-old-independiente-del-valle-midfielder

Who the hell is Paez?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
Crazy arse rumour saying we're going in for both Thuram's.  :o

Marcus would be a good Salah backup and we should make Lilian an honorary executive or something.


Thuram & Thuram -  Buy One Get One Free

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2023/06/01/liverpool-open-talks-with-22-year-olds-agents-star-set-to-cost-in-excess-of-e40m/

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2023/06/04/liverpool-enter-race-to-sign-16-goal-star-on-a-bargain/
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,425
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16528 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm
Kendry Paez: Chelsea agree £17.27m deal for 16-year-old Independiente del Valle midfielder
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12896968/kendry-paez-chelsea-agree-17-27m-deal-for-16-year-old-independiente-del-valle-midfielder

Who the hell is Paez?
I hear he's great at getting his head up and dispensing
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
I hear he's great at getting his head up and dispensing
A
;D
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,145
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16530 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
I hear he's great at getting his head up and dispensing

Okay great, so hes good at sucking dick, whats his footballing ability like?
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
Was the LFC thread locked because people were talking about their favourite console game? Of all the things to lock that thread, console games does the trick? Damn..
yeah very confusing timing. First time something is about to happen and people are actually getting along

And wow at that Chelsea deal. RIP that kids career though
Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,616
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16532 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:54:52 pm
yeah very confusing timing. First time something is about to happen and people are actually getting along

And wow at that Chelsea deal. RIP that kids career though

One of the mutant ninja turtles probably reported it, but the thread was harmless. I mean it was better than bears or moaning about minebags
Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16533 on: Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
Was the LFC thread locked because people were talking about their favourite console game? Of all the things to lock that thread, console games does the trick? Damn..

Completely baffled at why it got locked. Don't see an issue with leaving it open, even if there is no news. Just let people waffle, how does it affect anyone?
Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,139
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16534 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm »
I think one cry arse who was obviously bad at video games got it locked.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,543
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16535 on: Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
Completely baffled at why it got locked. Don't see an issue with leaving it open, even if there is no news. Just let people waffle, how does it affect anyone?

Not only that people are actually having quite a bit of fun with that for a change, instead of arguing and bickering, and personally attacking each other
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,892
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16536 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
Crazy arse rumour saying we're going in for both Thuram's.  :o

Marcus would be a good Salah backup and we should make Lilian an honorary executive or something.
Hold on.. we're not Chelsea-levels desperate!
If he's looking for a job... he can be the tea lady's assistant! ;D
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,631
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16537 on: Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
Completely baffled at why it got locked. Don't see an issue with leaving it open, even if there is no news. Just let people waffle, how does it affect anyone?

maybe because people where actually posting about transfers in the last few pages of it, but those posts where getting ignored and lost among posts that where about games, and someone who did complain got turned on by those posting about games.

Its one thing having a bit of fun, but its another having page after page full of banter on a subject of likely little interest to most going into the thread, which means that the actual transfer posts where just being lost among it all.  But whatever rocks your boat I guess! Its a big forum, im sure there is a thread somwhere about games, so they dont have to cry!
DN you weren't good at video games were you?  ;D
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
Was the LFC thread locked because people were talking about their favourite console game? Of all the things to lock that thread, console games does the trick? Damn..

Ill apologise to anyone who wanted to discuss transfers! Having said that, the thread had never been so harmonious. :D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:20:08 pm
DN you weren't good at video games were you?  ;D

We've found our culprit.

Stick to Pong, DG.  :D
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16541 on: Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
maybe because people where actually posting about transfers in the last few pages of it, but those posts where getting ignored and lost among posts that where about games, and someone who did complain got turned on by those posting about games.

Its one thing having a bit of fun, but its another having page after page full of banter on a subject of likely little interest to most going into the thread, which means that the actual transfer posts where just being lost among it all.  But whatever rocks your boat I guess! Its a big forum, im sure there is a thread somwhere about games, so they dont have to cry!

There's actually a whole sub-forum for video games, nobody seems interested enough in that game to actually create a topic on it though.  ::)
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:20:08 pm
DN you weren't good at video games were you?  ;D

who knows, never played them, I might have been great!

You boys have plenty of threads you can go talk about your games in, leave the transfer thread to at least footy talk eh kids!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
maybe because people where actually posting about transfers in the last few pages of it, but those posts where getting ignored and lost among posts that where about games, and someone who did complain got turned on by those posting about games.

Its one thing having a bit of fun, but its another having page after page full of banter on a subject of likely little interest to most going into the thread, which means that the actual transfer posts where just being lost among it all.  But whatever rocks your boat I guess! Its a big forum, im sure there is a thread somwhere about games, so they dont have to cry!

Bet you're a right laugh at parties   ;D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:20:08 pm
DN you weren't good at video games were you?  ;D
Poking the bear again, are we? ;D

Pssstt.. SF2 is for dolts! ;)
I'm a Neo-Geo fanboi...
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,862
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16545 on: Yesterday at 11:44:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm
Kendry Paez: Chelsea agree £17.27m deal for 16-year-old Independiente del Valle midfielder
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12896968/kendry-paez-chelsea-agree-17-27m-deal-for-16-year-old-independiente-del-valle-midfielder

Who the hell is Paez?

Chelsea's recent half billion plus spending spree has included quite a few youngsters, and I'd bet good money not one of them goes onto make any more than 20 appearances for the club.

17 million on a fucking 16 year old ffs.
Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,658
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16546 on: Yesterday at 11:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
maybe because people where actually posting about transfers in the last few pages of it, but those posts where getting ignored and lost among posts that where about games, and someone who did complain got turned on by those posting about games.

Its one thing having a bit of fun, but its another having page after page full of banter on a subject of likely little interest to most going into the thread, which means that the actual transfer posts where just being lost among it all.  But whatever rocks your boat I guess! Its a big forum, im sure there is a thread somwhere about games, so they dont have to cry!
Always enjoyed your posts but this one just is a pretty shit one imho of course. Everyone was in good spirits, getting along posting transfer news along with harmless fun about video games.. last few weeks weve had people fighting on there, people be accused of sexism, constant negativity and yet it remained opened. If ever there was a time to lock the thread it was then. So people posted about video games? We happily sit through Crosby Nick and Hazells awful jokes or Tepids shitty bear gifs.. Didnt realise consoles is what would throw the mods over the edge at a time where there are plenty of transfer rumours to get excited about. Ah well, Im off to bed.. Goodnight Rawkites!

(The above post was not designed to cause any offence, especially to Nick, Hazell and Tepid, you folks contribute brilliantly to the transfer thread)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm by rawcusk8 »
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,145
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16547 on: Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:44:17 pm
Chelsea's recent half billion plus spending spree has included quite a few youngsters, and I'd bet good money not one of them goes onto make any more than 20 appearances for the club.

17 million on a fucking 16 year old ffs.

First video games now Philip Schofield. Can you people not just stay on topic ffs.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
maybe because people where actually posting about transfers in the last few pages of it, but those posts where getting ignored and lost among posts that where about games, and someone who did complain got turned on by those posting about games.

Its one thing having a bit of fun, but its another having page after page full of banter on a subject of likely little interest to most going into the thread, which means that the actual transfer posts where just being lost among it all.  But whatever rocks your boat I guess! Its a big forum, im sure there is a thread somwhere about games, so they dont have to cry!

It's possible to do both. I know, shock, horror!

The chat had both transfer updates and people reminiscing about old school video games. Pages and pages? Give over

I suggested a transfer news only thread and hardly anyone posted on there
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:47:19 pm
Always enjoyed your posts but this one just is a pretty shit one imho of course. Everyone was in good spirits, getting along posting transfer news along with harmless fun about video games.. last few weeks weve had people fighting on there, people be accused of sexism, constant negativity and yet it remained opened. If ever there was a time to lock the thread it was then. So people posted about video games? We happily sit through Crosby Nick and Hazells awful jokes or Tepids shitty bear gifs.. Didnt realise consoles is what would throw the mods over the edge at a time where there are plenty of transfer rumours to get excited about. Ah well, Im off to bed.. Goodnight Rawkites!

(The above post was not designed to cause any offence, especially to Nick, Hazell and Tepid, you folks contribute brilliantly to the transfer thread)

This place is fucking bizzare!

I gave an explanation because someone asked - about the post after post after post about games drowning out the few people who posted about players/transfer/rumour whatever in the middle of it. End of story, or so I though, not that deep!
Yet these replies now to my explanation? Good god! I didnt know how sensitive some of you boys are here!

But again - END OF STORY.   
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:24 am
This place is fucking bizzare!

I gave an explanation because someone asked - about the post after post after post about games drowning out the few people who posted about players/transfer/rumour whatever in the middle of it. End of story, or so I though, not that deep!
Yet these replies now to my explanation? Good god! I didnt know how sensitive some of you boys are here!

But again - END OF STORY.   

The thread had gone largely off topic for like 4-5 pages so it got locked, as is the mods prerogative - it'll get opened again tomorrow no doubt. As you say, it really aint that deep.

On a different and on topic (for this thread) note, Chelsea have truly jumped the shark if they're paying nearly £18m for a 16 year old. Mind you how much did Madrid pay for Endrick? I do still think they've got a very promising squad but Boehly is like one of those 3 year olds who's gotten hold of an ipad and is racking up purchases on their parents credit card without them knowing.
Offline Richie69

  • Benefits from 20:20 hindsight because he owns a time machine and a perfect decision making brain.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16551 on: Today at 12:46:21 am »
Why not just re-open the transfer forum (and individual threads)?  Seriously people talking random crap about players is half the fun.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:24 am
This place is fucking bizzare!

I gave an explanation because someone asked - about the post after post after post about games drowning out the few people who posted about players/transfer/rumour whatever in the middle of it. End of story, or so I though, not that deep!
Yet these replies now to my explanation? Good god! I didnt know how sensitive some of you boys are here!

But again - END OF STORY.   

Pretty sure you're the sensitive one crying about people having a bit of a chat about video games - that's really not that deep.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:24 am
This place is fucking bizzare!

I gave an explanation because someone asked - about the post after post after post about games drowning out the few people who posted about players/transfer/rumour whatever in the middle of it. End of story, or so I though, not that deep!
Yet these replies now to my explanation? Good god! I didnt know how sensitive some of you boys are here!

But again - END OF STORY.   

Ironic  :D
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16554 on: Today at 01:39:20 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 12:46:50 am
Pretty sure you're the sensitive one crying about people having a bit of a chat about video games - that's really not that deep.

Considering the fact that video games have an entire sub-forum to themselves and transfer talk has two topics, it doesn't seem that unreasonable for that chat to take place somewhere that it would be on-topic though and that sub-forum would benefit from the traffic too.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:39:20 am
Considering the fact that video games have an entire sub-forum to themselves and transfer talk has two topics, it doesn't seem that unreasonable for that chat to take place somewhere that it would be on-topic though and that sub-forum would benefit from the traffic too.

I mean you can literally take any sub forum and watch each one veer into many different discussion points before they all come back on topic. The irony is, we're continuing this discussion here when we can be talking about non-liverpool transfers?
Manc gobshite Ogden reporting were still interested in Nunes.
Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,616
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16557 on: Today at 02:33:02 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:15:34 am
Manc gobshite Ogden reporting were still interested in Nunes.

Would be very underwhelming especially against the calibre of players we've been linked to
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:15:34 am
Manc gobshite Ogden reporting were still interested in Nunes.

I feel like he's hoping we are.
we already have one nunez. but having another doesn't hurt.

how much would he cost though? we seem to be targeting players with release clauses.

already adapted to EPL and we all know what klopp and pep can do to a midfielder when playing to their strengths and of course with better players around him
