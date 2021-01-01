« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:38 pm
Kane would be mad not to go to Real, but I suspect he wont..

Depends whether individual glory is more important to him than collective. Plus learning two languages at the same time is not easy at this age.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Colin Millar

@Millar_Colin

16m
🚨EXCL
Chelsea's bid to sign Manuel Ugarte includes buying a stake in Sporting CP. Player told by Sporting he can only join Chelsea, who have offered another 8-year contract. Ugarte had already agreed terms with PSG after £52m clause met.

Never heard of anything like that. How the fuck is it allowed?

8 year contract. Wtf.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm
8 year contract. Wtf.

Rampant insanity is creeping into football. Agents with images of Chelsea losing to the likes of Nottingham Forrest at home, are actually pushing these deals forward!

That Mudriyk has been made to look like a pub player.

FML it is very silly indeed.
Romano saying Ugarte to Chelsea is now off
PSG have offered more money.

I'm sure he may have questioned committing to 8 years too.
PSG using the sovereign wealth fund to blow even the plastics out of the water.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Romano saying Ugarte to Chelsea is now off

not that it matters, but it was Ben Jacobs saying it, tap in just tapped it in, as per  :P
Who will Chelsea Google next?
What, and I cannot stress this enough, in the actual fuck are Chelsea doing? Is this supposed to be a way of getting round the FFP? They've gone full batshit. Sounds like Ugarte had decided on PSG, so I wonder how jazzed he'll be if forced to go to Chelsea.

These long contracts may work for them in the short term (annoying that the FIFA regulations don't come into effect until next year) but presumably this is just creating problems down the line? Like it gives them a bit of wiggle room for the next few years but they'll still be expensing the cost of these players in 6-7 years time, and whilst that might be ok for one player here or there, we're talking like 10 players now are we not? When they want to buy a player 4 years from now, they'll still be amortising a big chunk of the nearly £600m outlay they've made in the past 12 months.

I actually can't understand why players are signing these sorts of deals unless they're getting insane wages - you're basically ceding any negotiating power you might have, and signing the best part of your entire career away. Wild.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:30:56 pm
Rampant insanity is creeping into football. Agents with images of Chelsea losing to the likes of Nottingham Forrest at home, are actually pushing these deals forward!

That Mudriyk has been made to look like a pub player.

FML it is very silly indeed.

It's why I'm sort of fairly comfortable with our sustainable model, even if it costs us competitively in the short term  this level of insanity is going to lead to an implosion and a lot of clubs will be caught up in the fallout.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:44:54 am
Kane will go to Manchester United because he wants the PL scoring record.

Kane only cares about his own records, but winning stuff is second.
But that PL record is a lie, it excludes Sheaer's goals before the PL, it is a joke
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm
Depends whether individual glory is more important to him than collective. Plus learning two languages at the same time is not easy at this age.

;D
You want this young promising but raw midfielder.

Well, you've got to pay us 60 million. Then it would help if you also bought a chunk of the entire club.

Also don't forget to give him a 200k per week contract lasting 8 years.

Oh by the way since you are an American don't forget to add a 20% tip on the transfer fee.
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:45:10 am
You want this young promising but raw midfielder.

Well, you've got to pay us 60 million. Then it would help if you also bought a chunk of the entire club.

Also don't forget to give him a 200k per week contract lasting 8 years.

Oh by the way since you are an American don't forget to add a 20% tip on the transfer fee.
And I've no doubt Mendes will have his grubby paws in there too for his slice of the cake.
If Ugarte does go PSG, the thing that worries me is who they move onto next. Chelsea scouting just seems to be whoever us or Arsenal have been linked to. They'll just outbid or outpay us especially with these daft contracts.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:35:58 am
If Ugarte does go PSG, the thing that worries me is who they move onto next. Chelsea scouting just seems to be whoever us or Arsenal have been linked to. They'll just outbid or outpay us especially with these daft contracts.

Itll be Caciedo and Rice next, but the strange way they wanted to structure the ugarte deal shows that maybe its not so straightforward for them anymore. Doubt brighton or west ham will sell them a stake in the club . In portugal everything seems to be a bit dodgy.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Colin Millar

@Millar_Colin

16m
🚨EXCL
Chelsea's bid to sign Manuel Ugarte includes buying a stake in Sporting CP. Player told by Sporting he can only join Chelsea, who have offered another 8-year contract. Ugarte had already agreed terms with PSG after £52m clause met.

Never heard of anything like that. How the fuck is it allowed?
They are getting desperate.

It's sad really.
That's just bizarre from Chelsea...

But still, if Ugarte isn't coming to us at least he's not coming to Prem.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm
8 year contract. Wtf.

Enzo Fernandes  Eight years
Mykhalo Mudryk  Eight years
Benoit Badiashile  Seven years
Noni Madueke  Seven years
Malo Gusto  Seven years
Andrey Santos  Seven years
David Datro Fofana  Six years
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:38:54 am
Itll be Caciedo and Rice next, but the strange way they wanted to structure the ugarte deal shows that maybe its not so straightforward for them anymore. Doubt brighton or west ham will sell them a stake in the club . In portugal everything seems to be a bit dodgy.

I dont see how they can buy a stake in another club , if both clubs competing in European competitions isnt this illegal
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Colin Millar

@Millar_Colin

16m
🚨EXCL
Chelsea's bid to sign Manuel Ugarte includes buying a stake in Sporting CP. Player told by Sporting he can only join Chelsea, who have offered another 8-year contract. Ugarte had already agreed terms with PSG after £52m clause met.

Never heard of anything like that. How the fuck is it allowed?

If PSG have met his clause then he can take Sporting to court to force them to allow him to move there.

Sounds like Chelsea have pulled out though. What a bizarre transfer.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:32:32 am
Enzo Fernandes  Eight years
Mykhalo Mudryk  Eight years
Benoit Badiashile  Seven years
Noni Madueke  Seven years
Malo Gusto  Seven years
Andrey Santos  Seven years
David Datro Fofana  Six years

They're mad. Especially, as Tepid just informed me, there's a 5 year rule on amortisation for FFP purposes. It doesn't benefit them, unless the PL rules haven't changed or i'm missing something. It will reduce losses in their statutory accounts, I suppose, but there's a massive risk having so many players on long contracts.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:37:25 am
They're mad. Especially, as Tepid just informed me, there's a 5 year rule on amortisation for FFP purposes. It doesn't benefit them, unless the PL rules haven't changed or i'm missing something. It will reduce losses in their statutory accounts, I suppose, but there's a massive risk having so many players on long contracts.

I read there is a work around the 5 years  ( there taking about a players that have has injury issues and been out long term , not sure if they can use on all players contracts)


But maybe there is still a workaround available; albeit one thats counterintuitive. If a club agrees a contract extension with a player, the amortisation cost then gets spread across more years  bringing down the annual cost. Bizarrely, rather than cutting their losses on a player that has lost their mojo, a club may instead offer them a contract renewal in order to barter down their annual amortisation fee.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Colin Millar

@Millar_Colin

16m
🚨EXCL
Chelsea's bid to sign Manuel Ugarte includes buying a stake in Sporting CP. Player told by Sporting he can only join Chelsea, who have offered another 8-year contract. Ugarte had already agreed terms with PSG after £52m clause met.

Never heard of anything like that. How the fuck is it allowed?
Surely if the release clause has been met then Sporting can't dictate which club Ugarte joins.  It's desperate stuff from Chelsea though to be offering over the value of a release clause - that's a new one on me.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:32:32 am
Enzo Fernandes  Eight years
Mykhalo Mudryk  Eight years
Benoit Badiashile  Seven years
Noni Madueke  Seven years
Malo Gusto  Seven years
Andrey Santos  Seven years
David Datro Fofana  Six yearsf
Manager - two years (if hes lucky)
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:40:49 am
Surely if the release clause has been met then Sporting can't dictate which club Ugarte joins.  It's desperate stuff from Chelsea though to be offering over the value of a release clause - that's a new one on me.

They've done it with Nkunku - trade off for them is they pay more, but in instalments over several years rather than one lump sum upfront.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:40:49 am
Surely if the release clause has been met then Sporting can't dictate which club Ugarte joins.  It's desperate stuff from Chelsea though to be offering over the value of a release clause - that's a new one on me.
Neither club will be offering to pay it in one go which seems to be the usual trigger, even if PSG probably could. Chelsea offer all these extras to avoid doing that but get Sporting on side/to only accept their bid.

I'm kind of amazed just how much Chelsea leak stuff to Romano and other outlets, just seems totally against what most English clubs do now and has made them look bad multiple times.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:39:41 am
I read there is a work around the 5 years


But maybe there is still a workaround available; albeit one thats counterintuitive. If a club agrees a contract extension with a player, the amortisation cost then gets spread across more years  bringing down the annual cost. Bizarrely, rather than cutting their losses on a player that has lost their mojo, a club may instead offer them a contract renewal in order to barter down their annual amortisation fee.

But they are giving out contracts over 5 years. To get around it, you'd be best offering 5 year contracts then renewing every year for 5 years. E.g. £100m transfer fee at 5 years would start at £20m Y1, £16M Y2, £12.8M Y3, and so on, tapering down amortisation.

Offering an 8 year contract would give no room to do that. It would be amortised at £12.5m per annum in the books, but for FFP purposes, it would be w/o at £20m for the first 5 years.

It must be just to fudge their own books. OR maybe it's 5 years + renewal options triggered each year like the scenario above.
