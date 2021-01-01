« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:31:38 pm
Kane would be mad not to go to Real, but I suspect he wont..

Depends whether individual glory is more important to him than collective. Plus learning two languages at the same time is not easy at this age.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:53:28 pm
Chelsea's bid to sign Manuel Ugarte includes buying a stake in Sporting CP. Player told by Sporting he can only join Chelsea, who have offered another 8-year contract. Ugarte had already agreed terms with PSG after £52m clause met.

Never heard of anything like that. How the fuck is it allowed?

8 year contract. Wtf.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:20:17 pm
8 year contract. Wtf.

Rampant insanity is creeping into football. Agents with images of Chelsea losing to the likes of Nottingham Forrest at home, are actually pushing these deals forward!

That Mudriyk has been made to look like a pub player.

FML it is very silly indeed.
Romano saying Ugarte to Chelsea is now off
PSG have offered more money.

I'm sure he may have questioned committing to 8 years too.
PSG using the sovereign wealth fund to blow even the plastics out of the water.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:37:03 pm
Romano saying Ugarte to Chelsea is now off

not that it matters, but it was Ben Jacobs saying it, tap in just tapped it in, as per  :P
Who will Chelsea Google next?
What, and I cannot stress this enough, in the actual fuck are Chelsea doing? Is this supposed to be a way of getting round the FFP? They've gone full batshit. Sounds like Ugarte had decided on PSG, so I wonder how jazzed he'll be if forced to go to Chelsea.

These long contracts may work for them in the short term (annoying that the FIFA regulations don't come into effect until next year) but presumably this is just creating problems down the line? Like it gives them a bit of wiggle room for the next few years but they'll still be expensing the cost of these players in 6-7 years time, and whilst that might be ok for one player here or there, we're talking like 10 players now are we not? When they want to buy a player 4 years from now, they'll still be amortising a big chunk of the nearly £600m outlay they've made in the past 12 months.

I actually can't understand why players are signing these sorts of deals unless they're getting insane wages - you're basically ceding any negotiating power you might have, and signing the best part of your entire career away. Wild.
