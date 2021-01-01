What, and I cannot stress this enough, in the actual fuck are Chelsea doing? Is this supposed to be a way of getting round the FFP? They've gone full batshit. Sounds like Ugarte had decided on PSG, so I wonder how jazzed he'll be if forced to go to Chelsea.



These long contracts may work for them in the short term (annoying that the FIFA regulations don't come into effect until next year) but presumably this is just creating problems down the line? Like it gives them a bit of wiggle room for the next few years but they'll still be expensing the cost of these players in 6-7 years time, and whilst that might be ok for one player here or there, we're talking like 10 players now are we not? When they want to buy a player 4 years from now, they'll still be amortising a big chunk of the nearly £600m outlay they've made in the past 12 months.



I actually can't understand why players are signing these sorts of deals unless they're getting insane wages - you're basically ceding any negotiating power you might have, and signing the best part of your entire career away. Wild.