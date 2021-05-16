« previous next »
Offline Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16360 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 am »
Quote from: Santiago on Yesterday at 11:18:57 am
Won't be a starter here either i dont think

Colwill? He'd be perfect for the LCB spot currently where Robbo has been playing. He's also the best long term Van Dijk replacement I've seen.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16361 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 am »
Given Brentford have signed Mark Flekken for £11m, you've got to assume they are confident Raya is going somewhere for a decent fee. I'd have thought Spurs is a likely candidate, although that would severely limit Everton's chances of cashing in on Pickford this summer
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16362 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:25:13 am
Given Brentford have signed Mark Flekken for £11m, you've got to assume they are confident Raya is going somewhere for a decent fee. I'd have thought Spurs is a likely candidate, although that would severely limit Everton's chances of cashing in on Pickford this summer

Surprised Raya wants to leave when theyve been consistently on the up. Makes you think he knows he has interest from a bigger club. Spurs feels obvious as they need to replace Lloris. Would United go for him or has De Gea signed a new deal? Hes a decent kicker so would suit someone who want to build from the back.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16363 on: Yesterday at 11:40:18 am »
Raya probably knows theyve reached their ceiling and its best to hitch yourself to a wagon that has more stature and likelihood of longevity in the top half.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16364 on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:37:03 am
Would United go for him or has De Gea signed a new deal? Hes a decent kicker so would suit someone who want to build from the back.

Sounds like Man Utd are close to agreeing a new deal with De Gea and their priority is a forward
Offline JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16365 on: Yesterday at 11:46:23 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:43:46 am
Sounds like Man Utd are close to agreeing a new deal with De Gea and their priority is a forward

I'm surprised by this - Ten Haag has done a really good job of being pretty ruthless in reshaping their squad / team into a high up the pitch pressing team ... they're not their yet but that's obviously the direction of travel
i don't think he'll be able to get them to where he wants, but then coaches often have a blind spot with keepers (Klopp did)
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16366 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:43:46 am
Sounds like Man Utd are close to agreeing a new deal with De Gea
This is great news, for their rivals

Him and Lloris are paid mad money to be among the lower half (maybe third) of starters in the league
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16367 on: Yesterday at 12:24:00 pm »
Raya's reportedly on a very low salary (for PL) £12k-£25k/week depending on the source,a move to a bigger club will propably multiply it a few times.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16368 on: Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:24:00 pm
Raya's reportedly on a very low salary (for PL) £12k-£25k/week depending on the source,a move to a bigger club will propably multiply it a few times.

How good is Raya considered to be? Ive only seen him a handful of times.

Flekken is an interesting buy for Brentford, good goalie, but like all of em, prone to some clangers.

Also owner of one of the greatest bloopers in Germany footy history  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GMig6o3bMs
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16369 on: Yesterday at 12:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm
How good is Raya considered to be? Ive only seen him a handful of times.

Flekken is an interesting buy for Brentford, good goalie, but like all of em, prone to some clangers.

Also owner of one of the greatest bloopers in Germany footy history  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GMig6o3bMs

Another clown goalkeeper fond of his water bottle.
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16370 on: Yesterday at 12:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm
How good is Raya considered to be? Ive only seen him a handful of times.

Flekken is an interesting buy for Brentford, good goalie, but like all of em, prone to some clangers.

Also owner of one of the greatest bloopers in Germany footy history  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GMig6o3bMs

 :D Always find keepers incredibly hard to gauge myself unless they're on Lev Yashin's or then Buffon,alisson level.Gut feeling is Raya's decent if nothing special.

One more blooper from Enckelman here.


Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16371 on: Yesterday at 01:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:50:24 pm
:D Always find keepers incredibly hard to gauge myself unless they're on Lev Yashin's or then Buffon,alisson level.Gut feeling is Raya's decent if nothing special.

One more blooper from Enckelman here.




Goal shouldn't have stood to be fair. Beach ball level of not knowing the rules from the officials.
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16372 on: Yesterday at 01:24:02 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:15:51 pm
Goal shouldn't have stood to be fair. Beach ball level of not knowing the rules from the officials.
He touches it though - he'd have appealed otherwise
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16373 on: Yesterday at 01:49:26 pm »
Raya has some of the worst distribution I've seen this side of Pickford. Just ballooning the ball all over the pitch when they did their Stoke impression at Anfield.
Online DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16374 on: Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm »
Wonder who will replace Benzema? Haaland and Mbappe likely not doable this summer. Perhaps Bobby for a year to tide them over?
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16375 on: Yesterday at 04:06:29 pm »
Looks like Qatar have hijacked Asensio's bizarre transfer to Villa. I'm sure he's thrilled.
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16376 on: Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm
Wonder who will replace Benzema? Haaland and Mbappe likely not doable this summer. Perhaps Bobby for a year to tide them over?
Don't think they could rely on him to play enough minutes now and not sure there's enough goals in a side with him, Vinicius and Rodrygo as main forwards.
Offline RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16377 on: Yesterday at 05:58:02 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm
Wonder who will replace Benzema? Haaland and Mbappe likely not doable this summer. Perhaps Bobby for a year to tide them over?
Rodrygo probably will play 9 or get some vet on a 1 or 2 year deal before Endrick comes over next summer
Offline RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16378 on: Yesterday at 05:59:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:55:26 am
I think the issue for Chelsea is Colwill wants to leave. He will need to be a guaranteed starter. Now they have Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly and Badiashile. Assuming they sell Chalobah.

I don't think they can gurantee him a spot.

Colwill said his hero was Gerrard did he not.
Or he wants a path to be a starter at some point. Dont think that there with Badiashile.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16379 on: Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm »
Chelsea going for Caicedo and Ugarte.  Selling Mount and Kovacic to help fund some of it.  I know it's hard to praise anything they've done recently but that seems like decent business if they get it done.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16380 on: Yesterday at 11:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Chelsea going for Caicedo and Ugarte.  Selling Mount and Kovacic to help fund some of it.  I know it's hard to praise anything they've done recently but that seems like decent business if they get it done.
Particularly with Enzo already there. Poch will love working with those three.
Online cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16381 on: Today at 12:04:41 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Chelsea going for Caicedo and Ugarte.  Selling Mount and Kovacic to help fund some of it.  I know it's hard to praise anything they've done recently but that seems like decent business if they get it done.

Not sure what the plan is to be honest, they lost £120m last year and have no european football next season.  That includes lots of sales of players (circa £120m) so presume after their splurge they need to  do £150m+ of sales before spending this summer
Offline MBL?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16382 on: Today at 12:34:16 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Chelsea going for Caicedo and Ugarte.  Selling Mount and Kovacic to help fund some of it.  I know it's hard to praise anything they've done recently but that seems like decent business if they get it done.
Sounds mad to me. Wasnt Enzo brought in to be the deep lying player? Caicedo can play other defensive positions but Ugarte who I liked the idea for us looks like a pure 6. Who in the name of jaysus is going to score them goals?

I really dont understand how chelsea can spend this much. The maddest thing is theyve already spent over half a bill and are still shite. As far as I can see their biggest problem will be getting rid of players to make a squad work. You cant have that many players and have a happy squad.
Offline The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16383 on: Today at 06:13:02 am »
Id be surprised if Caicedo ended up at chelsea
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16384 on: Today at 06:48:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:37:03 am
Surprised Raya wants to leave when theyve been consistently on the up. Makes you think he knows he has interest from a bigger club. Spurs feels obvious as they need to replace Lloris. Would United go for him or has De Gea signed a new deal? Hes a decent kicker so would suit someone who want to build from the back.

Think Ten Hag has said that even if Raya signs a new deal, he's to not expect to be automatic first choice this season, so that suggests to me he still wants a new keeper.

Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:04:41 am
Not sure what the plan is to be honest, they lost £120m last year and have no european football next season.  That includes lots of sales of players (circa £120m) so presume after their splurge they need to  do £150m+ of sales before spending this summer

Think they'd be able to manage that. They'll make £90m-£100m with the sales of Mount and Kovacic alone. Then there's the likes of Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah and Gallagher that are gathering interest that would make them over the £150m.

Most of them are academy products so would help massively with FFP. Then you have the likes of Pulisic and Ziyech and any of the loan army.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16385 on: Today at 12:52:38 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm
Wonder who will replace Benzema? Haaland and Mbappe likely not doable this summer. Perhaps Bobby for a year to tide them over?

Lautaro Martinez.
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16386 on: Today at 01:32:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:13:02 am
Id be surprised if Caicedo ended up at chelsea
They don't care about ffp. They want Caicedo, Ugarte, Osimhen and a keeper. That's c.£300m.
