Surprised Raya wants to leave when theyve been consistently on the up. Makes you think he knows he has interest from a bigger club. Spurs feels obvious as they need to replace Lloris. Would United go for him or has De Gea signed a new deal? Hes a decent kicker so would suit someone who want to build from the back.



Not sure what the plan is to be honest, they lost £120m last year and have no european football next season. That includes lots of sales of players (circa £120m) so presume after their splurge they need to do £150m+ of sales before spending this summer



Think Ten Hag has said that even if Raya signs a new deal, he's to not expect to be automatic first choice this season, so that suggests to me he still wants a new keeper.Think they'd be able to manage that. They'll make £90m-£100m with the sales of Mount and Kovacic alone. Then there's the likes of Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah and Gallagher that are gathering interest that would make them over the £150m.Most of them are academy products so would help massively with FFP. Then you have the likes of Pulisic and Ziyech and any of the loan army.