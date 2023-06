Given Brentford have signed Mark Flekken for £11m, you've got to assume they are confident Raya is going somewhere for a decent fee. I'd have thought Spurs is a likely candidate, although that would severely limit Everton's chances of cashing in on Pickford this summer



Surprised Raya wants to leave when they’ve been consistently on the up. Makes you think he knows he has interest from a bigger club. Spurs feels obvious as they need to replace Lloris. Would United go for him or has De Gea signed a new deal? He’s a decent kicker so would suit someone who want to build from the back.