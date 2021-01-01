Peter, if you are a professional footballer who is considered one of the best talents at age 19, you are entitled, as is the unwritten law of sport and entertainment (of which football is now a branch) to claim as much money as you can.
It was never down to Jude Bellingham to somehow agree some sort of cut-price deal to join the charity case Liverpool. After a year or more of bogus stories, Liverpool announced our departure from the Jude-seeking game, like a rat up a drainpipe, a random 5 weeks before the transfer window.
Such is life.
To be honest, I couldn't care less if he suffers a career ending injury at the weekend. He had the chance to play for the best club in the World, yet he decided to play for that shithouse of a club for a pile of cash ...