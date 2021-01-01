« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 404 405 406 407 408 [409]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1226603 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,335
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16320 on: Today at 02:05:44 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:23:20 am
Peter, if you are a professional footballer who is considered one of the best talents at age 19, you are entitled, as is the unwritten law of sport and entertainment (of which football is now a branch) to claim as much money as you can.

It was never down to Jude Bellingham to somehow agree some sort of cut-price deal to join the charity case Liverpool. After a year or more of bogus stories, Liverpool announced our departure from the Jude-seeking game, like a rat up a drainpipe, a random 5 weeks before the transfer window.

Such is life.

To be honest, I couldn't care less if he suffers a career ending injury at the weekend. He had the chance to play for the best club in the World, yet he decided to play for that shithouse of a club for a pile of cash ...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,122
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16321 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:05:44 pm
To be honest, I couldn't care less if he suffers a career ending injury at the weekend.

The absolute state of you.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,895
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16322 on: Today at 02:31:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:24:38 pm
The absolute state of you.

Yeah that's a scummy comment to be honest.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,813
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16323 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm »
He is just hurt because his fool proof strategy has gone down the shitter.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,895
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16324 on: Today at 02:34:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:32:55 pm
He is just hurt because his fool proof strategy has gone down the shitter.

Yeah I can understand him feeling like a twat after all the talk he did about Mbappe and Bellingham but you don't put stuff like that.
Logged

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,664
  • Nunca Caminarás Solo
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16325 on: Today at 03:21:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:05:44 pm
He had the chance to play for the best club in the World, yet he decided to play for that shithouse of a club for a pile of cash ...
Madrid are the whole package. Biggest club and stage in the world. Rarely a player passes on a chance to sign for them. They have got the aura. And in the last 10 years they have the trophies to show for it too. Get over it.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16326 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:34:49 pm
Yeah I can understand him feeling like a twat after all the talk he did about Mbappe and Bellingham but you don't put stuff like that.
thems some psychotic mod swings he's showing... "I love you more than life itself.... You don't love me back? Fuck off and die then, you sack of shit"
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 404 405 406 407 408 [409]   Go Up
« previous next »
 