Of course, some people will always think that Haaland cost Man City £51 million, even though the entire package was close to £400 million. It will be the same with Bellingham. The usual suspects will bitch and moan why we haven't spent £87 million to sign him, even though the entire package is close to £350 million. It will be like this until he flops like Sancho. Now, that was some proper bitching and moaning, and went on for months ...