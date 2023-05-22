Robb off to Real....Liverpool are vulnerable to losing one of their most influential defenders in the event they miss out on Champions League qualification, with a report claiming Real Madrid are ready to strike.A 0-0 draw with Leicester on Monday night secured Newcastles return to the Champions League for the first time since 2003.Liverpool still retain slight hope of overhauling Man Utd for the final qualifying spot. However, only Man Utd defeats against Chelsea and Fulham and a Liverpool victory against Southampton can see that scenario unfold.Liverpool look certain to be resigned to playing in the Europa League next term and according to reports in Spain, that could play havoc in their defensive line.As cited by Goal, its claimed the expected UCL miss could result in the exit of superstar left-back, Andrew Robertson.The Scotland international, 29, remains one of Liverpools most important players despite approaching his 30s.The creative spark in Jurgen Klopps system comes from the full-backs and after a slow start, Robertson has gone on to provide eight league assists this term.However, per the Spanish press, Robertsons trophy-laden six-year stint at Anfield could be coming to a close.Its claimed LaLiga giant Real Madrid are lining the left-back up to replace the increasingly injured Ferland Mendy.Mendys frequent trips to the treatment table have forced manager Carlo Ancelotti to deploy Eduardo Camavinga out of position in defence for much of 2023. Mendy could be on the chopping block this summer and Robertson is the man Real are turning to as his replacement.Robertson has reportedly been on Reals radar for several years, though its only now that they believe they have an opening to pull off a move.The lack of UCL football is deemed critical in that regard, with the report adding itll be difficult for Liverpool to retain their star left-back as a result.In the event Real do act on their interest, its claimed Robertson is valued in the 45m-50m range. The top end of that bracket equates to £43.5m.The report in question arent known for being among the most reliable when it comes to transfer news and in our view, a Robertson exit is highly unlikely.Robertson is adored at Anfield, not least by his manager, and despite being 29, remains vital to everything Liverpool do well.Hes under contract until 2026 and a sale would require Liverpool to channel much-needed funds into a replacement signing when midfield additions are clearly taking precedent.