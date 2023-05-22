« previous next »
Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16240 on: May 22, 2023, 08:18:27 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on May 21, 2023, 12:43:04 pm
Our one time DM target (?) Ibrahim Sangare's apparently close to joining PSG according to this.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/ibrahim-sangare-has-a-provisional-agreement-with-psg/

Interesting. Consensus on here was great destroyer but very limited on the ball, even for that position. Be interesting how he does there, more so in latter stages of champions league. Gives them some physicality though that Im sure Mourinho wanted.
Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16241 on: May 22, 2023, 08:32:27 am »
Ornstein saying Kudus rejected a contract extension and available for 40m euros this summer  not a priority for us I imagine but someone will pick up a very promising player there for a pretty modest fee.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16242 on: May 22, 2023, 08:44:34 am »
Quote from: Phineus on May 22, 2023, 08:32:27 am
Ornstein saying Kudus rejected a contract extension and available for 40m euros this summer  not a priority for us I imagine but someone will pick up a very promising player there for a pretty modest fee.

Kudus could be a good alternative to Mount, if he stays at Chelsea, or goes to Arsenal ...
Offline plura

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16243 on: May 22, 2023, 08:55:57 am »
Quote from: Phineus on May 22, 2023, 08:32:27 am
Ornstein saying Kudus rejected a contract extension and available for 40m euros this summer  not a priority for us I imagine but someone will pick up a very promising player there for a pretty modest fee.

For that fee I can feel he's a good deal for us and any club. Not sure if he's the type of forward we should prioritise then.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16244 on: May 22, 2023, 12:49:16 pm »
Arsenal plot move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan on free transfer

Germany midfielder is out of contract at end of season
Gündogan could be tempted to work with Mikel Arteta

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/22/arsenal-plot-move-for-manchester-city-captain-ilkay-gundogan-on-free-transfer
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16245 on: May 22, 2023, 02:20:35 pm »
Gundogan will renew at City, I'd suggest. Not like Zinchenko and Jesus where they weren't starters - he just wants a longer contract than they were initially offering.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16246 on: May 22, 2023, 02:34:34 pm »
Gundogan is class, they'd be daft not to renew him. They'll have his replacement bought this year anyway
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16247 on: May 22, 2023, 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 22, 2023, 02:20:35 pm
Gundogan will renew at City, I'd suggest. Not like Zinchenko and Jesus where they weren't starters - he just wants a longer contract than they were initially offering.

A longer contract and even more money funneled into the hidden contracts most Abu Dhabi players and staff are likely on  :P
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16248 on: May 22, 2023, 02:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 22, 2023, 02:20:35 pm
Gundogan will renew at City, I'd suggest. Not like Zinchenko and Jesus where they weren't starters - he just wants a longer contract than they were initially offering.

I'd be surprised if he does. He is turning 33 later this year, and is ready for his last contract in Spain/Italy ...
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16249 on: May 22, 2023, 03:14:33 pm »
Arteta the mini-Guardiola
Offline tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16250 on: May 23, 2023, 03:23:29 pm »
Ryan Kent leaving Rangers on a free in the summer, wonder where he'll turn up.  Leeds were heavily linked over the past two seasons.
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16251 on: May 23, 2023, 03:38:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 23, 2023, 03:23:29 pm
Ryan Kent leaving Rangers on a free in the summer, wonder where he'll turn up.  Leeds were heavily linked over the past two seasons.

Ahh I remember the Ryan Kent he can do a job for us arguments . Great days
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16252 on: May 23, 2023, 03:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on May 22, 2023, 08:32:27 am
Ornstein saying Kudus rejected a contract extension and available for 40m euros this summer  not a priority for us I imagine but someone will pick up a very promising player there for a pretty modest fee.

Werent Everton after him last summer?

From the ridiculous to the?
Offline Aldo1988

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16253 on: May 23, 2023, 03:53:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 23, 2023, 03:23:29 pm
Ryan Kent leaving Rangers on a free in the summer, wonder where he'll turn up.  Leeds were heavily linked over the past two seasons.

I'm sure I read somewhere in Turkey a few weeks ago?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16254 on: May 23, 2023, 03:54:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 23, 2023, 03:38:34 pm
Ahh I remember the Ryan Kent he can do a job for us arguments . Great days
He's absolutely shit.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16255 on: May 23, 2023, 03:54:56 pm »
Robb off to Real  ::) ::)....

Liverpool are vulnerable to losing one of their most influential defenders in the event they miss out on Champions League qualification, with a report claiming Real Madrid are ready to strike.

A 0-0 draw with Leicester on Monday night secured Newcastles return to the Champions League for the first time since 2003.

Liverpool still retain slight hope of overhauling Man Utd for the final qualifying spot. However, only Man Utd defeats against Chelsea and Fulham and a Liverpool victory against Southampton can see that scenario unfold.

Liverpool look certain to be resigned to playing in the Europa League next term and according to reports in Spain, that could play havoc in their defensive line.

As cited by Goal, its claimed the expected UCL miss could result in the exit of superstar left-back, Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international, 29, remains one of Liverpools most important players despite approaching his 30s.

The creative spark in Jurgen Klopps system comes from the full-backs and after a slow start, Robertson has gone on to provide eight league assists this term.

However, per the Spanish press, Robertsons trophy-laden six-year stint at Anfield could be coming to a close.

Its claimed LaLiga giant Real Madrid are lining the left-back up to replace the increasingly injured Ferland Mendy.

Mendys frequent trips to the treatment table have forced manager Carlo Ancelotti to deploy Eduardo Camavinga out of position in defence for much of 2023. Mendy could be on the chopping block this summer and Robertson is the man Real are turning to as his replacement.

Robertson has reportedly been on Reals radar for several years, though its only now that they believe they have an opening to pull off a move.

The lack of UCL football is deemed critical in that regard, with the report adding itll be difficult for Liverpool to retain their star left-back as a result.

Robertson valuation revealed
In the event Real do act on their interest, its claimed Robertson is valued in the 45m-50m range. The top end of that bracket equates to £43.5m.

The report in question arent known for being among the most reliable when it comes to transfer news and in our view, a Robertson exit is highly unlikely.

Robertson is adored at Anfield, not least by his manager, and despite being 29, remains vital to everything Liverpool do well.

Hes under contract until 2026 and a sale would require Liverpool to channel much-needed funds into a replacement signing when midfield additions are clearly taking precedent.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16256 on: May 23, 2023, 10:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 23, 2023, 03:54:56 pm
Robb off to Real  ::) ::)....

Liverpool are vulnerable to losing one of their most influential defenders in the event they miss out on Champions League qualification, with a report claiming Real Madrid are ready to strike.

A 0-0 draw with Leicester on Monday night secured Newcastles return to the Champions League for the first time since 2003.

Liverpool still retain slight hope of overhauling Man Utd for the final qualifying spot. However, only Man Utd defeats against Chelsea and Fulham and a Liverpool victory against Southampton can see that scenario unfold.

Liverpool look certain to be resigned to playing in the Europa League next term and according to reports in Spain, that could play havoc in their defensive line.

As cited by Goal, its claimed the expected UCL miss could result in the exit of superstar left-back, Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international, 29, remains one of Liverpools most important players despite approaching his 30s.

The creative spark in Jurgen Klopps system comes from the full-backs and after a slow start, Robertson has gone on to provide eight league assists this term.

However, per the Spanish press, Robertsons trophy-laden six-year stint at Anfield could be coming to a close.

Its claimed LaLiga giant Real Madrid are lining the left-back up to replace the increasingly injured Ferland Mendy.

Mendys frequent trips to the treatment table have forced manager Carlo Ancelotti to deploy Eduardo Camavinga out of position in defence for much of 2023. Mendy could be on the chopping block this summer and Robertson is the man Real are turning to as his replacement.

Robertson has reportedly been on Reals radar for several years, though its only now that they believe they have an opening to pull off a move.

The lack of UCL football is deemed critical in that regard, with the report adding itll be difficult for Liverpool to retain their star left-back as a result.

Robertson valuation revealed
In the event Real do act on their interest, its claimed Robertson is valued in the 45m-50m range. The top end of that bracket equates to £43.5m.

The report in question arent known for being among the most reliable when it comes to transfer news and in our view, a Robertson exit is highly unlikely.

Robertson is adored at Anfield, not least by his manager, and despite being 29, remains vital to everything Liverpool do well.

Hes under contract until 2026 and a sale would require Liverpool to channel much-needed funds into a replacement signing when midfield additions are clearly taking precedent.

Haha

Most riduculous story of the window arrives early.

In other news, ScarJo is bringing me waffles in a nurse outfit.
Offline farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16257 on: Yesterday at 06:26:08 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 23, 2023, 10:44:38 pm
Haha

Most riduculous story of the window arrives early.

In other news, ScarJo is bringing me waffles in a nurse outfit.
It all makes sense. We swap Robbo for Tchouameni plus th amount quoted, which raises the funds to buy  Bellingham, while the new temporary DoF quietly inserts a buy back clause for a bag of crisps. Activated in august
Offline spider-neil

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16258 on: Yesterday at 07:55:22 am »
Robbo plus cash for Tchouameni.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16259 on: Yesterday at 08:14:45 am »
Personally dont think it would be the worst idea in the world to cash in on Robbo, especially if this new system is a long term plan. Weve let a few players go for free and seen others lose their legs while still with us so cashing in while his value is still high could be better than his legs going while hes still with us.

Just to counter this, Im not saying we should do it but could see the logic. Absolute bollocks story though and is simply not gonna happen.
Offline spider-neil

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16260 on: Yesterday at 08:23:35 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 08:14:45 am
Personally dont think it would be the worst idea in the world to cash in on Robbo, especially if this new system is a long term plan. Weve let a few players go for free and seen others lose their legs while still with us so cashing in while his value is still high could be better than his legs going while hes still with us.

Just to counter this, Im not saying we should do it but could see the logic. Absolute bollocks story though and is simply not gonna happen.

You went through the 5 stages of grief in less than a minute.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16261 on: Yesterday at 04:20:55 pm »
Manchester United to act quickly with Kane bid and step up interest in Mount

Tottenham forward Kane top of Erik ten Hags striker wishlist
Napolis Victor Osimhen valued at 150m by Italian champions

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/24/harry-kane-tottenham-spurs-manchester-united-ten-hag-victor-osimhen-napoli-rasmus-hojlund-atalanta
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16262 on: Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:20:55 pm
Manchester United to act quickly with Kane bid and step up interest in Mount

Tottenham forward Kane top of Erik ten Hags striker wishlist
Napolis Victor Osimhen valued at 150m by Italian champions

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/24/harry-kane-tottenham-spurs-manchester-united-ten-hag-victor-osimhen-napoli-rasmus-hojlund-atalanta

Any other outcome would have been a big surprise ...
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16263 on: Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm »
Quote
Ten Hag is also focusing on midfield additions and United believe they have a strong chance of signing Mount, who is increasingly likely to leave Chelsea. Mounts contract expires next year and talks over an extension have stalled. Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the England midfielder, with Liverpool previously regarded as the frontrunners.

Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to take over as Chelseas new head coach, would like to keep Mount. But sources believe the 24-year-old is prepared to leave his boyhood club. Chelsea have been reluctant to meet Mounts wage demands and relations have become strained in recent months. It is thought that Chelsea, who do not want to keep players who are in the final year of their contracts, will want at least £60m for Mount.

Ten Hag wants more athleticism in midfield and he is a fan of Mounts versatility and work rate. United are also interested in the Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic and they could rival Arsenal and Newcastle with a bid for West Hams Declan Rice. Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also targeted Kovacic.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/24/harry-kane-tottenham-spurs-manchester-united-ten-hag-victor-osimhen-napoli-rasmus-hojlund-atalanta
Offline plura

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16264 on: Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm »
Kane would make them better, but it still wouldn't make me worried about them.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16265 on: Yesterday at 09:10:01 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm
Kane would make them better, but it still wouldn't make me worried about them.

Kane is still good, but he is turning 30 this summer, and has a history of ankle injuries. If we do our business right this summer, Kane to Man Utd is nothing to worry about ...
Offline tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16266 on: Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:01 pm
Kane is still good, but he is turning 30 this summer, and has a history of ankle injuries. If we do our business right this summer, Kane to Man Utd is nothing to worry about ...

His ankle injuries are overstated, when was his last serious injury?
Offline farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16267 on: Today at 04:51:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm
His ankle injuries are overstated, when was his last serious injury?
Every time there is a penalty winning opportunity
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16268 on: Today at 07:22:07 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm
His ankle injuries are overstated, when was his last serious injury?

Started every game this season in the PL and at least 35 for the last 3 seasons so yeah looks like they are.
