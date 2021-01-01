« previous next »
Offline cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16200 on: Yesterday at 07:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:19:56 pm
Its a lot of money to a team like us to not really get any better. If he was a supplementary signing, hed be alright but chances are hes the best midfielder were going to sign and that is not good.

Also feel like this to be honest, he doesn't solve our fundamental issues. He is a good player but it is only a good signing if we get the other midfielder signigns right (athletic ball winners)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16201 on: Yesterday at 07:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:19:56 pm
Its a lot of money to a team like us to not really get any better. If he was a supplementary signing, hed be alright but chances are hes the best midfielder were going to sign and that is not good.
You don't rate his ability?  What is it you or the others were hoping for that aren't happy with this?

Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16202 on: Yesterday at 07:24:51 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:22:11 pm
You don't rate his ability?  What is it you or the others were hoping for that aren't happy with this?



Better players?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16203 on: Yesterday at 07:26:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:24:51 pm
Better players?
And what's wrong with him or is this more moaning just for the sake of it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16204 on: Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:26:17 pm
And what's wrong with him or is this more moaning just for the sake of it.

He is a player with a number of strengths but several weaknesses. He is pretty tenacious, can keep the ball well and tactically flexible. But he is slow, not very physically dominant. He gives us some good options and if he was an addition to some star footballers then it makes sense.

Hopefully he is not the best midfielder we get.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16205 on: Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm »


Would like to see us using an advanced playmaker next season. Someone with composure and vision who can make the right decisions in the final third constantly and good at making the final pass or the one before like Fabregas for example. Teams now can beat the press easily and not sure Mac Allister can do this he seems more suited to Thiago and Gini role.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16206 on: Yesterday at 07:32:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm
He is a player with a number of strengths but several weaknesses. He is pretty tenacious, can keep the ball well and tactically flexible. But he is slow, not very physically dominant. He gives us some good options and if he was an addition to some star footballers then it makes sense.

Hopefully he is not the best midfielder we get.
Does it justify the negativity by some though? Probably not.

Also seems like the management isn't trusted to bring best out of our squad next season. Crux of the matter is it's not a "star name" I guess?
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16207 on: Yesterday at 07:34:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm
He is a player with a number of strengths but several weaknesses. He is pretty tenacious, can keep the ball well and tactically flexible. But he is slow, not very physically dominant. He gives us some good options and if he was an addition to some star footballers then it makes sense.

Hopefully he is not the best midfielder we get.
I appreciate we're in a different era of football, but how quick was Alonso? I'm not saying Mac is of the same quality but a football brain and a good eye for a pass is as effective for the lack off pace.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16208 on: Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 07:34:29 pm
I appreciate we're in a different era of football, but how quick was Alonso? I'm not saying Mac is of the same quality but a football brain and a good eye for a pass is as effective for the lack off pace.

I get it, but Mac Allister doesnt have Alonsos passing either. He is a player with several good traits and several bad traits, but just nothing outstanding.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16209 on: Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:32:15 pm
Does it justify the negativity by some though? Probably not.

Also seems like the management isn't trusted to bring best out of our squad next season. Crux of the matter is it's not a "star name" I guess?

If we want to compete for a title then we will need star names. Thats how we competed previously.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16210 on: Yesterday at 07:39:22 pm »
The only star name we've signed is Thiago.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16211 on: Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:26:17 pm
And what's wrong with him or is this more moaning just for the sake of it.

Its not moaning for the sake of it though is it? Weve all probably seen him play at least a couple of times and you could see what were lacking just now in midfield, hes not going to be the solution to these problems. Hes a downgrade on Thiago from the past couple of seasons. If he was coming in as a squad player on a free then sure hed be a great pickup but for the price hes going to cost, I think we can literally do much much better by avoiding the premier league tax.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16212 on: Yesterday at 07:39:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
If we want to compete for a title then we will need star names. Thats how we competed previously.
Is it? No we need players to suit formation we will do next season.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16213 on: Yesterday at 07:40:37 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:22:10 pm
Also feel like this to be honest, he doesn't solve our fundamental issues. He is a good player but it is only a good signing if we get the other midfielder signigns right (athletic ball winners)

And maybe we will. The order we sign players isnt necessarily linked to how much well spend on each one, or the order of priority.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16214 on: Yesterday at 07:40:43 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm
Its not moaning for the sake of it though is it? Weve all probably seen him play at least a couple of times and you could see what were lacking just now in midfield, hes not going to be the solution to these problems. Hes a downgrade on Thiago from the past couple of seasons. If he was coming in as a squad player on a free then sure hed be a great pickup but for the price hes going to cost, I think we can literally do much much better by avoiding the premier league tax.
As a squad player on a free FFS. Ok.
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16215 on: Yesterday at 07:41:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
I get it, but Mac Allister doesnt have Alonsos passing either. He is a player with several good traits and several bad traits, but just nothing outstanding.
But he has played on the world stage. Proof is in the pudding as they say......
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16216 on: Yesterday at 07:42:25 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm
Its not moaning for the sake of it though is it? Weve all probably seen him play at least a couple of times and you could see what were lacking just now in midfield, hes not going to be the solution to these problems. Hes a downgrade on Thiago from the past couple of seasons. If he was coming in as a squad player on a free then sure hed be a great pickup but for the price hes going to cost, I think we can literally do much much better by avoiding the premier league tax.

He's something that we need because he's very press resistant and keeps the ball very well. He might be a downgrade on Thiago in terms of quality but I'd rather have half the player for double the time.

He's also not going to be the one CM we sign, so there is no point judging him in isolation against what we need.
Offline Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16217 on: Yesterday at 07:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:39:22 pm
The only star name we've signed is Thiago.

VVD and Alisson.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16218 on: Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:39:22 pm
The only star name we've signed is Thiago.

But several were outstanding before they signed. Van Dijk and Salah were known to be class before they signed.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16219 on: Yesterday at 07:43:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:40:43 pm
As a squad player on a free FFS. Ok.

He signed a new contract towards the back end of last year. His contract was running out
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16220 on: Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:42:25 pm
He's something that we need because he's very press resistant and keeps the ball very well. He might be a downgrade on Thiago in terms of quality but I'd rather have half the player for double the time.

He's also not going to be the one CM we sign, so there is no point judging him in isolation against what we need.

The final point is the main one but its that where the concerns lie. If the other 8 is Mount, then are Mount and Mac Allister good enough? Dont believe they are.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16221 on: Yesterday at 07:46:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm
But several were outstanding before they signed. Van Dijk and Salah were known to be class before they signed.
Oh I agree that we've signed quality players, but in my eyes the only genuine star name we signed was Thiago.
Offline Haggis36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16222 on: Yesterday at 07:55:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:42:25 pm
He's something that we need because he's very press resistant and keeps the ball very well. He might be a downgrade on Thiago in terms of quality but I'd rather have half the player for double the time.

He's also not going to be the one CM we sign, so there is no point judging him in isolation against what we need.

So is Jones, who I'm not convinced won't be a better player (if he isn't already). Between Jones and Thiago, they should be able to cover that left-sided position / the role of looking after the ball, circulating it, and being incredibly press resistant. Mac Allister brings that whilst being a clear downgrade in terms of defensive ability (Thiago) and athleticism (Jones).

Watching us this season and looking at what our problems have been you have to think that we either need our midfielders to be outstanding athletes who are great defensively, or who are creative and can add guile and attacking threat (or ideally a bit of both). Mac Allister isn't the former, and he's also pretty so-so at the latter once you take the penalties away (which we don't get awarded anyway).

Take the point on judging it in the context of our other signings, but the most strong links don't inspire confidence. Put it this way, if our first choice midfield next season is Mac Allister, Fabinho and Mount then we're still getting run through at will and we certainly won't br troubling the top of the league.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16223 on: Yesterday at 07:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:55:26 pm
So is Jones, who I'm not convinced won't be a better player (if he isn't already). Between Jones and Thiago, they should be able to cover that left-sided position / the role of looking after the ball, circulating it, and being incredibly press resistant. Mac Allister brings that whilst being a clear downgrade in terms of defensive ability (Thiago) and athleticism (Jones).

Watching us this season and looking at what our problems have been you have to think that we either need our midfielders to be outstanding athletes who are great defensively, or who are creative and can add guile and attacking threat (or ideally a bit of both). Mac Allister isn't the former, and he's also pretty so-so at the latter once you take the penalties away (which we don't get awarded anyway).

Take the point on judging it in the context of our other signings, but the most strong links don't inspire confidence. Put it this way, if our first choice midfield next season is Mac Allister, Fabinho and Mount then we're still getting run through at will and we certainly won't br troubling the top of the league.

Thats where I am at. Its a pretty underwhelming summer if thats all we do.

However as we have seen if your good in both boxes then you can still be a top side. What we need to see is Van Dijk become more consistent again, Konate and Diaz go up a level and Nunez kick on.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16224 on: Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm »
Psst. The other topic is open. Pass it on...
Offline AndyMuller

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16225 on: Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:32:15 pm
Does it justify the negativity by some though? Probably not.

Also seems like the management isn't trusted to bring best out of our squad next season. Crux of the matter is it's not a "star name" I guess?

Kinell should we all just blindly agree with everything the club does just so we arent being negative? Its ok not to rate a player as much as the club does, doesnt make you a bad red.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16226 on: Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:40:37 pm
And maybe we will. The order we sign players isnt necessarily linked to how much well spend on each one, or the order of priority.

I think this is a really important point. Alexis is happening now because it is, seemingly, an easy deal to do with a release clause active from June. I also think we'll find out that the fee is more reasonable than some reports.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16227 on: Yesterday at 08:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm
I think this is a really important point. Alexis is happening now because it is, seemingly, an easy deal to do with a release clause active from June. I also think we'll find out that the fee is more reasonable than some reports.

Klopp made a point again about new players so i think there is a chance we bring in a lot, maybe 5 or 6 players. Ill be surprised and annoyed if its just 2 or 3 first choice players.

The order doesnt matter, but the links dont scream out a lot of optimism. I am still crossing everything that Monaco lad is one of them.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16228 on: Yesterday at 08:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:55:26 pm
So is Jones, who I'm not convinced won't be a better player (if he isn't already). Between Jones and Thiago, they should be able to cover that left-sided position / the role of looking after the ball, circulating it, and being incredibly press resistant. Mac Allister brings that whilst being a clear downgrade in terms of defensive ability (Thiago) and athleticism (Jones).

Watching us this season and looking at what our problems have been you have to think that we either need our midfielders to be outstanding athletes who are great defensively, or who are creative and can add guile and attacking threat (or ideally a bit of both). Mac Allister isn't the former, and he's also pretty so-so at the latter once you take the penalties away (which we don't get awarded anyway).

Take the point on judging it in the context of our other signings, but the most strong links don't inspire confidence. Put it this way, if our first choice midfield next season is Mac Allister, Fabinho and Mount then we're still getting run through at will and we certainly won't br troubling the top of the league.

It's not the time to take risks again, Jones and Thiago are unreliable.

The important thing is that we get the balance right, defensive midfielder, deep-playmaker and a playmaker. Once we see who our midfield will be then we can guess how they might preform . Like you said in your example Mac Allister, Fabinho and Mount that's a terrible midfield but with different players Mac Allister could be great for us.
Online Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16229 on: Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
Psst. The other topic is open. Pass it on...

Yay! Oh, it's turning into a shitshow already.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16230 on: Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm
I think this is a really important point. Alexis is happening now because it is, seemingly, an easy deal to do with a release clause active from June. I also think we'll find out that the fee is more reasonable than some reports.

Blimey. Ill print it out and frame it. :D

Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 07:41:36 pm
But he has played on the world stage. Proof is in the pudding as they say......

The proof of the pudding is in the eating is the correct saying (I thinkIm normally wrong when I try and be a smartarse!).
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16231 on: Yesterday at 08:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm
Yay! Oh, it's turning into a shitshow already.

 :D It is,post something positive about us possibly signing someone at your peril it seems,i won't dare.

Hello darkness my old friend.
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16232 on: Yesterday at 10:43:34 pm »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16233 on: Yesterday at 10:47:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm
Kinell should we all just blindly agree with everything the club does just so we arent being negative? Its ok not to rate a player as much as the club does, doesnt make you a bad red.
Asked what your opinion is of the player that's all. Didn't even mention whether that makes you a good or bad Red either.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16234 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm »
Where is Firmino going?
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16235 on: Today at 12:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:06:00 pm
Where is Firmino going?

Offers from Spain apparently. Interested where Keita ends up too.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #16236 on: Today at 12:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:06:00 pm
Where is Firmino going?

Spain or Italy. Inter were rumoured to be interested ...
