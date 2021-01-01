He's something that we need because he's very press resistant and keeps the ball very well. He might be a downgrade on Thiago in terms of quality but I'd rather have half the player for double the time.



He's also not going to be the one CM we sign, so there is no point judging him in isolation against what we need.



So is Jones, who I'm not convinced won't be a better player (if he isn't already). Between Jones and Thiago, they should be able to cover that left-sided position / the role of looking after the ball, circulating it, and being incredibly press resistant. Mac Allister brings that whilst being a clear downgrade in terms of defensive ability (Thiago) and athleticism (Jones).Watching us this season and looking at what our problems have been you have to think that we either need our midfielders to be outstanding athletes who are great defensively, or who are creative and can add guile and attacking threat (or ideally a bit of both). Mac Allister isn't the former, and he's also pretty so-so at the latter once you take the penalties away (which we don't get awarded anyway).Take the point on judging it in the context of our other signings, but the most strong links don't inspire confidence. Put it this way, if our first choice midfield next season is Mac Allister, Fabinho and Mount then we're still getting run through at will and we certainly won't br troubling the top of the league.