We signed the best midfielder in the world after we won the league.



We signed the most hyped young midfielder in the world in Naby Keita.



Signed the most coveted young center back in world football.



We have spent big money on Nunez. But I guess peak Thiago coming off a Treble ain't fit to lace the boots of Declan Rice.



Now look some those transfers didn't pay off in hindsight but its not lack of ambition.



Its not the lack of ambition that is the issue, its more identifying what we need and getting em. We don't really need Bellingham or for god sake Declan Rice. We can get players more suited for a Klopp Team for cheaper imo. Not signing a Touchmeni for a exorbitant fee wasn't a problem last season, but giving up on signing a midfielder at all was. That was obviously not solely down to money, but also priorities. I Imagine Klopp and team didn't anticipate Fabs form falling off a cliff at 29.



We are settling and becoming complacent these days. The modus operandi is now to leave issues unresolved until they become major problems. When was the last time you felt that we were going into a new season with a strengthened squad. I repeat, a strengthened squad. Signing Darwin to replace the Ballon d'Or runner-up is not strengthening our squad. For me, the summer that we signed Becker and Fab showed that we were serious about winning. After that, we've been leaving gaps in the team every summer.Ambition is showing hunger to achieve things and going the extra mile to do so. We've sat on our hands in two winter windows with the first probably costing us a title and maybe a dynasty. We came into this year in a decent position for the top 4 but still FSG didn't budge. An Arsenal signed a Trossard to boost their title hopes (they didn't win but it bodes well and shows hunger).Using Jude Bellingham as an excuse to avoid spending in two season is embarrassing. Complete waste of time. We can't claim poverty after keeping our powder dry to sign him. All fans want to see their teams compete. At times, it can be frustrating to see us throw away good positions by not being ambitious at the right moments.