On the other transfer thread, why are people so antsy and

acting like dickheads. As if any of our opinions matter that much!



We look really good in this formation atm and I'd simply love to see

us bring in two quality midfielders to add to the mix, plus a defender or

two to cope with the inevitable injuries next term.



Would be interesting if Tchoumeni is still on the table, do even Real Madrid

have limits on their finances because if not; they'd probably prefer to have him sticking around...