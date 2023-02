Halland is only a penalty box striker, he scores nearly all of his goals within the penalty box, he only actually exerts himself within the opposition box. Not a slight on the player, it's an absolute talent, but saying he isn't a penalty box striker is nuts.



Almost all good strikers score nearly all their goals in the penalty box.But my point is if you are holding a defensive line 30-40 yard out against him, Halaand is still a threat because he can use his speed and size to break that defensive line. If he can get 1v1 vs a central defender he is hard to stop.He isn't an Inzhagi type player. He is a threat no matter where the ball is located on the pitch. One throughball or long ball is all it takes to set him free. Ofcourse he is really good at tapping in goals too.