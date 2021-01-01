On the new Fifa spending controls coming in:
"A new squad cost control limit where clubs will be limited to spending 70 per cent of their revenue in a calendar year on player wages, transfers and agents fees will eventually be introduced. But for this year, the limit is a relatively generous 90 per cent. The loophole allowing those deals to be secured over such long contracts is also likely to be closed. European footballs governing body looks set to fix a five-year maximum for the length of time over which a players transfer fee can be spread by the summer transfer window."