« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1163060 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,690
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15920 on: Today at 10:07:05 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:37:53 am
So a large percentage of the Chelsea team have to sit unregistered for half a season?
I mean we all hope and pray that a majority of them will turn into Winston Bogardes, but I doubt it. They'll find a dubiously-legal way round it and nobody will say a word.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,965
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15921 on: Today at 10:08:40 am »
On the new Fifa spending controls coming in:

"A new squad cost control limit where clubs will be limited to spending 70 per cent of their revenue in a calendar year on player wages, transfers and agents fees will eventually be introduced.  But for this year, the limit is a relatively generous 90 per cent. The loophole allowing those deals to be secured over such long contracts is also likely to be closed. European footballs governing body looks set to fix a five-year maximum for the length of time over which a players transfer fee can be spread by the summer transfer window."
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,598
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15922 on: Today at 10:30:53 am »
Havent Chelseas signed 16 players since the summer , how can they register all these players with the squad sizes limited to ? 25 ?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,965
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15923 on: Today at 10:31:26 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:30:53 am
Havent Chelseas signed 16 players since the summer , how can they register all these players with the squad sizes limited to ? 25 ?
They can't.

Certainly not for Champions League.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,918
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15924 on: Today at 10:36:44 am »
When do they have to list their squads? Will be quite amusing to see who gets binned.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,910
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15925 on: Today at 10:42:54 am »
Kante to get canned from their CL squad. They'll draw Liverpool in the semis and muscle memory will return and Kante will return for that game - Chelsea get kicked out for fielding an ineligible player and we get a bye to the final.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15926 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:08:40 am
On the new Fifa spending controls coming in:

"A new squad cost control limit where clubs will be limited to spending 70 per cent of their revenue in a calendar year on player wages, transfers and agents fees will eventually be introduced.  But for this year, the limit is a relatively generous 90 per cent. The loophole allowing those deals to be secured over such long contracts is also likely to be closed. European footballs governing body looks set to fix a five-year maximum for the length of time over which a players transfer fee can be spread by the summer transfer window."

That's good but the sportswashers already control their commercial revenue via owner-related sponsorships so doesn't affect them.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,873
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15927 on: Today at 10:52:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:42:54 am
Kante to get canned from their CL squad. They'll draw Liverpool in the semis and muscle memory will return and Kante will return for that game - Chelsea get kicked out for fielding an ineligible player and we get a bye to the final.

Unusually optimistic view from you.  The world is healing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,537
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15928 on: Today at 10:54:14 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:42:54 am
Kante to get canned from their CL squad. They'll draw Liverpool in the semis and muscle memory will return and Kante will return for that game - Chelsea get kicked out for fielding an ineligible player and we get a bye to the final.

The most ridiculous part of that hypothetical scenario is saying we'll get to the Champions League semi this season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Up
« previous next »
 