On the new Fifa spending controls coming in:



"A new squad cost control limit where clubs will be limited to spending 70 per cent of their revenue in a calendar year on player wages, transfers and agents fees will eventually be introduced. But for this year, the limit is a relatively generous 90 per cent. The loophole allowing those deals to be secured over such long contracts is also likely to be closed. European footballs governing body looks set to fix a five-year maximum for the length of time over which a players transfer fee can be spread by the summer transfer window."