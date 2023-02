Chelsea just spent 400 million in one season on transfers. Even if they spread it over 8 years, thats a 50 million hit every season to their budget. They currently have 30 players in their squad. Only 3 of the following will be able to be registered for champions league knockout rounds -

Mudryk

Felix

Badiashile

Enzo

Santos

David fofana

Madueke



However you see it, this is an all out gamble to get top 4 as most of these new lads cant play in Europe and chelsea are out of the cups. If they dont make it, this could go horribly wrong very quickly.