The Bellingham PR machine has worked wonders for FSG.



John was surfing Wiki one day and hit upon an opiate of the masses:



Deus ex machina (/ˌdeɪəs ɛks ˈmækɪnə, ˈmɑːk-/ DAY-əs ex-MA(H)K-in-ə,[1] Latin: [ˈdɛ.ʊs ɛks ˈmaːkʰɪnaː]; plural: dei ex machina; English "god out of the machine")[2][3] is a plot device whereby a seemingly unsolvable problem in a story is suddenly and abruptly resolved by an unexpected and unlikely occurrence.[4][5] Its function is generally to resolve an otherwise irresolvable plot situation, to surprise the audience, to bring the tale to a happy ending, or act as a comedic device.[6]



Easy, Ill just throw this into the ring and say were favourites - but we have to wait. Put this on repeat and quell the masses.



Get real, FSG wont buy him and he wouldnt come.





