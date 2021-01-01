« previous next »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:34:55 pm
The Ev had a bid rejected for Ismaila Sarr. Offered Watford a £2m loan fee and deal would have had a £30m buy obligation if they stay up.
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:38:17 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:34:55 pm
The Ev had a bid rejected for Ismaila Sarr. Offered Watford a £2m loan fee and deal would have had a £30m buy obligation if they stay up.

WTF!!!

Don't they know he's a left-sided attacker? HE'S OURS!
Online cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:40:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:34:55 pm
The Ev had a bid rejected for Ismaila Sarr. Offered Watford a £2m loan fee and deal would have had a £30m buy obligation if they stay up.

Would have been a more sensible buy for them in the summer rather then McNeil and Maupay
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:43:58 pm
It's at least mildly amusing seeing Everton fumbling about desperately calling everyone begging them to loan them a striker.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:57:02 pm
Romano reckons Chelsea and Benfica have reached an agreement on Enzo.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:59:23 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:57:02 pm
Romano reckons Chelsea and Benfica have reached an agreement on Enzo.

Good. I would have hated him going to Man City in the summer ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:59:26 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:57:02 pm
Romano reckons Chelsea and Benfica have reached an agreement on Enzo.

Gutted.
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:59:50 pm
Matt Doherty to Atl Madrid? Wtf?
Offline frag

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:02:32 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:59:50 pm
Matt Doherty to Atl Madrid? Wtf?

They love a right back from spurs it seems.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:04:19 pm
Benfica can fuck off.

Enzo too. Joining that shite instead of waiting a few months for a decent club.
Online jonnypb

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:07:15 pm
Enzo off to Chelsea if they can get everything signed in time. Chelsea taking FFP to a whole new level.
Online DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:07:38 pm
Shame about Enzo, would have been perfect for us. Would have been nice if we'd persisted and persisted with a midfield target this window until the selling club eventually conceded but we don't seem to have that level of ambition.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:07:42 pm
Ive read that chelsea have had to use a factoring company on order to pay the buyou and structure the deal in terms of FFP for them..

ie theyve used a loan.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:08:58 pm
Can't blame the intent, but it's genuinely fucking bonkers what they're doing
Online Gazza-LFC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:10:05 pm
Can't be arsed anymore. What's the point when a club can spend £600 m with no repercussions in just over 6 months.

 Probably just envy talking mind.
Online smicer07

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:10:47 pm
Quote from: Gazza-LFC on Today at 10:10:05 pm
Can't be arsed anymore. What's the point when a club can spend £600 m with no repercussions in just over 6 months.

 Probably just envy talking mind.

Sickening really, and FFP is just a load of bollocks.
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:11:29 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:04:19 pm
Benfica can fuck off.

Enzo too. Joining that shite instead of waiting a few months for a decent club.
I don't think we'd pay closer to that 130M for him in the summer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:12:56 pm
Yeah I am gutted he is going there because he is quality and miles ahead of anyone bar Thiago that we have. But ultimately Chelsea have effectively made him unobtainable for most sides so even if he didn't go there now, he would in the summer.
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:13:11 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:11:29 pm
I don't think we'd pay closer to that 130M for him in the summer.

No way.
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:14:15 pm
The Tottenham board supposedly forgot they were at their loan limit and have had to panic terminate Matt Dohertys contract allowing him to go to Atletico Madrid.

If true,  ;D
Online stockdam

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:16:13 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:04:19 pm
Benfica can fuck off.

Enzo too. Joining that shite instead of waiting a few months for a decent club.

We had no intention of getting him. If Chelsea can get him then so could we have. However we probably didnt want to pay the fee nor the wages.

We werent even after a midfield player half of what hell go for. We have no intention of improving the squad this transfer window after we bought Gakpo.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:16:18 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:07:38 pm
Shame about Enzo, would have been perfect for us. Would have been nice if we'd persisted and persisted with a midfield target this window until the selling club eventually conceded but we don't seem to have that level of ambition.

To be fair, paying 120 million for a player with good 6 months in the Portuguese league is not something that a normal club would ever do ...
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:19:41 pm
Would have been good here but I reckon he's a flop at Chelsea. I know they can buy anybody but for the next few years on the pitch I reckon they're stuffed. I reckon the same when Nkunku comes too, and probably most others they've bought/will soon buy
Online Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:20:25 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:04:19 pm
Benfica can fuck off.

Enzo too. Joining that shite instead of waiting a few months for a decent club.

We had the chance to sign him last summer and thought we could be clever and get him from Benfica down the line.
Online Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:22:26 pm
Quote from: Gazza-LFC on Today at 10:10:05 pm
Can't be arsed anymore. What's the point when a club can spend £600 m with no repercussions in just over 6 months.

 Probably just envy talking mind.

They'll win the league once they get a top manager again.

It's like Chelsea and City originally. It's harder to spend that much money and not succeed ultimately.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:24:19 pm
No way to slice it, that fee for a player who's had 17 games at Benfica is beyond mental. The market has completely broken.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:25:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:25 pm
We had the chance to sign him last summer and thought we could be clever and get him from Benfica down the line.

Should we have foreseen that a year later some Nutkin would be prepared to pay over £100m for him?
Online RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:25:50 pm
We were never getting Fernandez

The fee is huge! I rate him highly, he's an excellent CM. Remains to be seen how he does at Chelsea as that club seems as lacking in a plan as us but if they get a quality manager in they'll be a real threat with some of the talent at their disposal.
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:27:33 pm
what a business for Benfica, sign last summer from River Plate for 10M then sell for 105 in 5 months.
Online Caps4444

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:27:34 pm
Chelsea are showing ambition.
United will spend big on the Summer.
Arsenal have the intention of spending too.I can see them spending 150m

We really need to spend 200/250 to have a chance of competing with these teams.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:28:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:07 pm
Should we have foreseen that a year later some Nutkin would be prepared to pay over £100m for him?

Neil Jones has written that the club is currently working on how they missed Caicedo from Ecuador. Dunno where he got that info from, but Jones is good and reliable.

Problem is our strategy has hit the skids. We wait and we have players out of reach.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:28:55 pm
contract until 2031  ;D fuck modern football
Offline rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:28:56 pm
Depressing on many levels.
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:31:47 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:28:55 pm
contract until 2031  ;D fuck modern football
makes me wonder what stopped them from signing a contract until June 2051, clearly not in their future plans?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:33:25 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:27:34 pm
Chelsea are showing ambition.
United will spend big on the Summer.
Arsenal have the intention of spending too.I can see them spending 150m

We really need to spend 200/250 to have a chance of competing with these teams.

I guess we're done competing then, because that will never happen as things stand.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:35:41 pm
On the plus side, youd hope that Chelsea will be less of a factor come the summer. Theyve had a mad 12 months of spending, and made liberal use of the ability to spread fees across eight or nine year periods. Thats being stopped from the summer, which should limit them a bit.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:36:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:35:41 pm
On the plus side, youd hope that Chelsea will be less of a factor come the summer. Theyve had a mad 12 months of spending, and made liberal use of the ability to spread fees across eight or nine year periods. Thats being stopped from the summer, which should limit them a bit.

Clubs will always find a loophole around this
Online Crouch Potato

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:37:10 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:07:15 pm
Enzo off to Chelsea if they can get everything signed in time. Chelsea taking FFP to a whole new level.

Hope he's a massive fucking flop after the fake crap about us signing him.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:38:52 pm
Somehow, Chelsea think that they've found a way around the FFP with these ridiculous 7-8 years contracts. There has never been such an idiotic gamble in the history of the game. OK, maybe Matra Racing Paris back in the 80's ...
Online JamesG L4

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:38:55 pm
The Bellingham PR machine has worked wonders for FSG.

John was surfing Wiki one day and hit upon an opiate of the masses:

Deus ex machina (/ˌdeɪəs ɛks ˈmækɪnə, ˈmɑːk-/ DAY-əs ex-MA(H)K-in-ə,[1] Latin: [ˈdɛ.ʊs ɛks ˈmaːkʰɪnaː]; plural: dei ex machina; English "god out of the machine")[2][3] is a plot device whereby a seemingly unsolvable problem in a story is suddenly and abruptly resolved by an unexpected and unlikely occurrence.[4][5] Its function is generally to resolve an otherwise irresolvable plot situation, to surprise the audience, to bring the tale to a happy ending, or act as a comedic device.[6]

Easy, Ill just throw this into the ring and say were favourites - but we have to wait. Put this on repeat and quell the masses.

Get real, FSG wont buy him and he wouldnt come.


